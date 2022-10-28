Read full article on original website
Why Amazon Shares Are Diving
Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading lower by 11.60% to $98.09 during Friday's pre-market session after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results and issued fourth-quarter sales guidance below analyst estimates. What Happened?. Amazon reported third-quarter revenue of $127.1 billion, an increase of 15% year-over-year. The total came in shy...
Stocks rise on Wall Street as earnings reports roll in
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as traders take in a heavy round of earnings reports from big U.S. companies. The S&P 500 rose 0.9% as of 10:04 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 155 points, or 0.5%, to 31,652 and the Nasdaq rose 1.6%. Smaller company stocks outpaced the broader market. The Russell 2000 jumped 1.7%.
Amazon and Meta stocks have lost roughly $160 billion in market cap after a Big Tech earnings ‘horror show’
The Dow Jones just wrapped its fourth positive week in a row, but don’t let that fool you. Big Tech leaders like Amazon and Meta underperformed in their third-quarter earnings reports this week in a trend that Wedbush’s tech analyst Dan Ives called a Big Tech “horror show.”
Amazon stock ‘overreacted’ to the Q3 report: buy the dip?
Amazon Web Services comes in well below the Street estimates in Q3. Gene Munster remains bullish on the Amazon stock for the long term. Shares of the tech behemoth tanked about 15% in after-hours trading. Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), on Thursday, said its profit from the closely followed “cloud” business...
Amazon stock tanks nearly 20% after lower than expected holiday quarter guidance
Amazon stock dipped nearly 20% in after-hours trading Thursday following the company’s third quarter earnings report. The Seattle company met expectations for third quarter revenue, reporting $127.1 billion, up 15% year-over-year. It reported a net income of $2.9 billion, or $0.28 per share, which beat expectations. But its fourth...
Amazon Plans To 'Tighten Belt' In Q4 With Hiring Freeze After Revenue Miss
Amazon.com, Inc AMZN, which had a revenue miss in its third-quarter earnings, is preparing to tighten its belt in the fourth quarter. What Happened: The company’s CFO Brian Olsavsky said the company encountered “moderating sales” and saw foreign currency headwinds in the third period and expects these impacts to remain in place during the fourth quarter.
US stocks gain as Dow eyes 6th straight win while investors digest more weakness in tech earnings
US stocks rose on Friday, with tech shares continuing to struggle after another weak set of earnings results from Amazon. Amazon plunged about 10% at the open, a day after warning investors that sales during the coming holiday season could miss targets. The company attributed the sluggish sales outlook to a shift in consumer spending.
Apple's strong fourth quarter leaves analysts optimistic in a sea of tech disappointment
Apple reported a record September quarter with $90.15 billion in revenue, and analysts are optimistic that the company will remain strong in the December quarter. After Apple's earnings report and conference call, analysts have shared their reactions to the company's numbers and remarks. While Apple didn't provide specific guidance about the fiscal Q1 of 2023, analysts expect the company will fair better than other large tech companies.
Stock market news live updates: Stocks surge as Apple boom outweighs Amazon miss
U.S. equities rallied Friday, as an earnings beat from Apple helped stocks elbow their way past a week of Wall Street misses for Big Tech. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced more than 800 points, or 2.6%, to a two-month high, as it also notched a fourth-straight week of gains and its best week of the year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXI) rose 2.9%. The moves came even as Treasury yields climbed back above 4%.
Jeff Bezos said ‘batten down the hatches’ just before Amazon’s brutal earnings led BofA to argue ‘the recession may be here already’
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, founder of space venture Blue Origin and owner of The Washington Post, participates in an event hosted by the Air Force Association September 19, 2018 in National Harbor, Maryland. Earlier this month, Amazon’s billionaire founder Jeff Bezos warned that it’s time to “batten down the hatches”...
Amazon Joins Tech Carnage: Stock Hammered after Q3 Report
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.28, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.22 per share. In the past nine quarters, the company has beaten estimates six times. Sales increased 14.7% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $127.1...
Amazon stock shares drop nearly 20% on weak holiday sales predictions
Amazon appears to joining other tech giants in their disappointing turn out on Wall Street as the holiday season approaches.
Amazon posts weaker-than-expected 3Q revenue, stock tumbles
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon returned to profitability over the summer after two consecutive quarters of losses, but its stock fell sharply in after-hours trading due to weaker-than-expected revenue and disappointing projections for the current quarter. The company on Thursday reported revenue for the three months that ended Sept....
How to Trade Amazon Stock After Earnings Dive
The action in Amazon (AMZN) is not pretty after the company reported earnings after the close on Thursday. In fact, the action in all of big tech has been rather horrendous, with the exception of Apple (AAPL) . The rest — like Microsoft (MSFT) , Tesla (TSLA) , Meta Platforms (META) and Alphabet (GOOGL) — have all shown post-earnings weakness this quarter.
Amazon shares fall, oil earnings, home sales and more: Friday's 5 things to know
Here are the key events taking place on Friday that could impact trading. AMAZON FORECAST: Shares of the ecommerce giant traded 13% lower in the premarket after the company reported weaker-than-expected revenue and disappointing projections for the current quarter. The company did return to profitability over the summer after two...
Apple And Amazon – Mixed Bag From Latest Tech Results
Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL)’s revenue rose 8.1% to $90.1bn, which was better than analysts expected. Product and Services net sales increased, with iPhone sales jumping 9.7% to $42.6bn. There was growth in all regions apart from Japan. Total operating expenses rose to $13.2bn from $11.4bn, with operating profit increasing 4.7%...
Traders More Optimistic Ahead Of Big Tech Earnings
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed further improvement in the investor sentiment after the US stocks recorded gains on Monday. All the three major indices recorded gains on Monday, extending gains recorded last week. Investors are now awaiting earnings results from big tech companies including, Microsoft Corporation MSFT...
Amazon warns of slower sales as economy weakens
Apple and Amazon sales are being hit by the weakening global economy, the tech giants have warned, adding to fears about their upcoming profits. Amazon shares tumbled more than 15% after the US stock market closed, as the firm forecast far weaker sales for the festive season than expected. Apple...
Apple rally fuels tech share turnaround, lifting US stocks
Tech shares were back on their front foot Friday following solid Apple results, boosting the Nasdaq nearly three percent and adding to weekly gains. Art Hogan, analyst at B. Riley Financial, said tech shares benefited Friday from an "oversold rebound," adding that semiconductor shares were lifted by Facebook parent Meta's plan to boost investment in the metaverse.
AMD lowered the bar for earnings, but there is still intrigue in one result
Advanced Micro Devices Inc. has already slashed expectations for its financial performance with a warning, but there is still some intrigue with the chip-maker’s earnings report. AMD is scheduled to report third-quarter earnings after the close of markets Tuesday, and analysts will closely watch the company’s data-center business for...
