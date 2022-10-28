Read full article on original website
Related
daystech.org
Heart rate zones on Apple Watch and iPhone
A useful new well being and health function comes with watchOS 9 and iOS 16 that’s accessible each throughout and after exercises. Follow alongside for learn how to see coronary heart charge zones on Apple Watch and iPhone, what they imply, learn how to see your max coronary heart charge, manually edit your zones, and extra.
daystech.org
Apple Stops Signing iOS 16.0.3, Downgrading From iOS 16.1 No Longer Possible
Following the launch of iOS 16.1 on October 24, Apple has stopped signing iOS 16.0.3, the beforehand accessible model of iOS that launched on October 10. As iOS 16.0.3 is not being signed, it’s not doable to downgrade to that model of iOS after putting in iOS 16.1. Apple...
daystech.org
Amazon Music is now free, but there’s a catch
Amazon introduced right now that its Music service is now free for Prime Members. However, as there at all times is, there’s a catch. So Prime Members can now get all 100 million songs within the Music library at no cost. Basically, you’ll must dwell with shuffled tracks. Which, in the event you’re utilizing Amazon Music to play music within the background when you’re working and such, then it’s not a giant deal. It does imply that you just gained’t be capable to inform Alexa to play a selected tune although.
daystech.org
Apple’s New Continuity Camera And Belkin’s iPhone Mount With MagSafe Transformed Video Calling For Me
You can use Continuity Camera for FaceTime (clearly), however I’ve additionally used it with Skype, WhatsApp, and Zoom. While video from my laptop computer’s digital camera appears to be like boring and washed out, video from my cellphone appears to be like proper, vivid, punchy, and sharp. I’m getting tons of compliments now. On Zoom calls and Google Meets, I really feel like a goddamn skilled.
daystech.org
Updated Google logo for the Android phone’s home screen
Google has overhauled the look of its Phone, Contacts, and Messages apps. Users have seen the New Google Phone brand showing on their dwelling screens. Web customers will see the brand new brand animation as a splash display earlier than being directed to threads. The human thoughts is stressed and...
daystech.org
Google Decides To Discontinue Street View On Android: What It Means
Google has confirmed its plans to finish assist for the Street View Android app from subsequent 12 months. As talked about by 9To5Google in its report, Google is getting ready for the shutdown by releasing a number of messages that can be proven on the Street View app. In the...
daystech.org
Apple to enable 5G in India for iPhone users with iOS 16.2 beta 2 as early as next week
Apple will allow 5G for Indian customers within the iOS beta program with the seeding of iOs 16.2 beta 2 to be launched as early as subsequent week. Apple had mentioned it is going to roll out the software program replace wanted for customers in December. The beta rollout is a precursor to this and can give Apple the suggestions wanted to repair flaws with the service if any.
daystech.org
Google’s AI image model Imagen is getting a very limited public outing
Google is being extraordinarily cautious with the discharge of its text-to-image AI methods. Although the corporate’s Imagen mannequin produces output equal in high quality to OpenAI’s DALL-E 2 or Stability AI’s Stable Diffusion, Google hasn’t made the system accessible to the general public. Today, although, the...
daystech.org
Bug Bounty Radar // The latest bug bounty programs for November 2022
Last month two Italian safety researchers revealed they’d netted greater than $46,000 in bug bounties after discovering a misconfiguration vulnerability in Akamai – regardless of receiving nothing from Akamai itself. The exploit, which leveraged HTTP smuggling and hop-by-hop header abuse strategies, as an alternative achieved payouts from a...
daystech.org
Spotify is going to war with Apple after the App Store rejected its big new feature – Erie News Now
Here’s the backstory: Spotify merely refuses to fork over the whopping 30% minimize of its enterprise to Apple. That signifies that the corporate can not promote audiobooks, a enterprise it’s making an attempt to interrupt into, inside its iOS app. Spotify, as an alternative, got here up with three workarounds, which it believed had been according to Apple’s insurance policies. But they had been all finally rejected after present process evaluations for the App Store, forcing the corporate to primarily abandon providing its clients an avenue for audiobook purchases in its iOS app.
daystech.org
The Google Assistant dark mode bug is not a bug after all
After Android 13 launched, individuals began to report that Google Assistant was switched to darkish mode. Everyone wrote it off as a bug, but it surely seems that that’s not the case. It seems that that is really intentional, and the corporate has no plans on altering this within the close to future, in response to Android Central.
daystech.org
How to control what apps send notifications to your Android
Android is a good cellular working system that retains me consistently within the know. With a notification system that ensures I do not miss a beat, I can make certain that little or no slips by me. However, I don’t want notifications from every single app I have installed. In reality, the extra apps that ship notifications to me, the extra possible it will likely be that I’ll miss out on one thing vital.
daystech.org
Android devices targeted by novel SandStrike spyware
Android units are being compromised with the brand new SandStrike spyware distributed by means of a malicious VPN app, BleepingComputer experiences. Social media accounts are being leveraged by risk actors to focus on Persian-speaking practitioners of the Bah Faith, a report from Kaspersky revealed. “To lure victims into downloading spyware...
daystech.org
Ghostbusters VR Gets Official Title, and Release Window
Sony Pictures VR formally introduced the official title and launch window for its upcoming Ghostbusters VR sport. Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord is slated to launch in 2023 for the Meta Quest 2 and PlayStation VR2. The sport was initially introduced again in April throughout Meta’s Gaming Showcase as a shock announcement to wrap up the present.
daystech.org
Metaverse ETFs only make sense in fantasyland
A determined gamble by a social media firm quick on new concepts isn’t an funding case. The metaverse has develop into the ‘must-have’ fixture for each issuer with pores and skin in thematic ETFs, nonetheless, this enterprise into digital plains comes at a time of vanishing investor enthusiasm for imprecise, sci-fi and unprofitable ideas.
daystech.org
With Twitter’s command in Musk’s hands, here are three remarkable turnarounds tech companies have seen
Ever since Elon Musk closed the $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter, he has taken a slew of selections daily—from firing prime executives together with CEO Parag Agrawal to proposing new methods to extend income streams. The self-anointed ‘Chief Twit’ is a relentless taskmaster but additionally a visionary who has a observe document of reviving electrical car maker Tesla below his wings. While his critics could not totally agree with Musk’s ideology and imaginative and prescient of Twitter, the tech billionaire reassures his bankers, Tesla shareholders, and Twitter advertisers of an entire turnaround of the social platform that’s solely been worthwhile for 2 years since its inception.
daystech.org
Veira Group to manufacture Android, Google TVs in India with Skyworth
New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS): Electronics producer Veira Group on Monday introduced its partnership with Skyworth, a number one Global know-how model, to fabricate licensed Android and Google TVs in India. With this partnership, Skyworth to help Veira with its know-how answer for Android and Google TVs to provide the...
daystech.org
Play Your Favorite Android Games on Windows
Announced earlier this 12 months, Google is now making the Google Play Games app out there in beta to customers right here within the US and lots of different areas throughout the globe. With this beta, ought to you’ve got a PC able to working the app (necessities aren’t excessive), you’ll be off to play a lot of your favourite Android video games instantly in your Windows-powered pc.
daystech.org
Sony to launch its PSVR 2 headset for $550
Sony’s PlayStation VR 2 headset will price greater than the PlayStation 5 required to run it when it launches on Feb. 22, 2023, the corporate revealed at this time. Why it issues: Despite mountains of hype and funding behind it for the previous decade, VR tech has struggled to go mainstream, partially due to the price of entry to make use of it.
daystech.org
iPhone 14 production threatened by yet another COVID-19 lockdown
Those struggling to get their arms on a brand-new iPhone 14 may proceed to take action, with Apple’s provide chain hit with a brand new COVID-19 lockdown. Reports of a COVID-19 outbreak have been already popping out of Foxconn’s Zhengzhou manufacturing unit in China, however a brand new report says that your entire Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone — the commercial park the place the manufacturing unit is situated — is now in lockdown. The transfer comes after a neighborhood governor urged tighter restrictions within the space amid ongoing COVID-19 struggles.
Comments / 0