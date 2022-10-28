Here’s the backstory: Spotify merely refuses to fork over the whopping 30% minimize of its enterprise to Apple. That signifies that the corporate can not promote audiobooks, a enterprise it’s making an attempt to interrupt into, inside its iOS app. Spotify, as an alternative, got here up with three workarounds, which it believed had been according to Apple’s insurance policies. But they had been all finally rejected after present process evaluations for the App Store, forcing the corporate to primarily abandon providing its clients an avenue for audiobook purchases in its iOS app.

19 HOURS AGO