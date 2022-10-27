Read full article on original website
Related
daystech.org
Facebook became Meta one year ago, but its metaverse dream feels as far away as ever
Even by Facebook’s requirements, 2021 was a tough 12 months. Even by Facebook’s requirements, 2021 was a tough 12 months. A series of damning reports based mostly on leaks from a whistleblower raised uncomfortable questions about Facebook’s affect on society; the corporate continued reeling from concerns about the usage of its platform to prepare the January 6 Capitol riot; and privacy changes from Apple threatened its core promoting enterprise. Meanwhile, younger customers had been flocking to TikTok.
Tesla China Rivals See Shares Shoot Higher Amid Mixed October Deliveries: Are Investors Moving Past Xi Jinping Related Sell-Off?
Chinese electric vehicle startups Nio Inc. NIO, XPeng Inc. XPEV and Li Auto Inc. LI reported on Tuesday mixed deliveries for October. Nio specifically flagged production and supply chain challenges amid renewed COVID-19 outbreak. What Happened: Nio’s October sales came in at 10,059 units. This marked a 174.3% year-over-year jump...
daystech.org
AI and Machine Learning Enter the Kitchen at Chipotle « Machine Learning Times
Originally revealed in QSR Magazine, Sept 27, 2022. Chipotle’s subsequent period of know-how has begun to take form inside eating places, with a central give attention to optimization. On Tuesday, the quick informal introduced it’s piloting a number of applied sciences to streamline operations and strip friction from its enterprise. The first, trialing in choose Southern California eating places, is a cook-to-needs kitchen administration system that gives demand-based cooking and ingredient preparation forecasts to “optimize throughput and freshness while minimizing food waste,” the corporate stated.
daystech.org
Twitter is now officially owned by Elon Musk: Here’s the latest
Elon Musk now owns Twitter after finalizing the $44 billion buyout on Thursday. Musk has already fired former CEO Parag Agarwal, amongst different high executives. “The bird is freed,” reads Elon Musk’s newest tweet from an hour in the past. He’s now the self-proclaimed Chief Twit in control of Twitter.
daystech.org
15 Biggest Cell Phone Companies in the World
In this text, we will likely be having a look on the 15 greatest mobile phone firms on the earth. To skip our detailed evaluation, you possibly can go on to see the 5 biggest cell phone companies in the world. To say that the cellphone and telecommunications business has...
daystech.org
Looking for an alternative to Elon Musk-owned Twitter? Jack Dorsey has something in mind
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey is beta testing a brand new social media utility amid Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover. If you aren’t pleased with Tesla CEO Elon Musk taking management of Twitter and are on the lookout for an alternative choice to the microblogging web site, then there’s excellent news for you.
daystech.org
Instagram working on issue that locked users out of accounts
NEW YORK (AP) — Instagram mentioned it was engaged on a difficulty that left a seemingly giant variety of customers locked out of their accounts Monday morning. Some customers reported seeing a message that they have been locked out however have been nonetheless capable of scroll by way of their feeds. Others posting on Twitter mentioned they have been utterly shut out. Some reported that their variety of followers dropped, presumably as a result of these accounts have been locked.
daystech.org
Why PolarSeal is expanding in the United States
After asserting its intention to increase within the United States, Med-Tech Innovation News spoke to PolarSeal to seek out out extra in regards to the firm’s strategic transfer. PolarSeal lately introduced its enlargement into the USA – inform us the place abouts within the nation you can be increasing...
daystech.org
Elon Musk says Twitter will revise how it verifies users
Twitter will revise its person verification course of, Elon Musk mentioned in a tweet on Sunday, simply days after he took over one of many world’s most influential social media platforms. “Whole verification process is being revamped right now”, Musk mentioned in his tweet with out giving extra particulars....
daystech.org
Walmart Ups Augmented Reality as Part of Digital Push
Walmart.com and its subscription service Walmart+ are holding the main target on-line as vacation purchasing season will get underway. One key new characteristic provides customers the flexibility to face in line nearly for an opportunity to purchase a sizzling new product throughout Black Friday and different holiday-oriented gross sales occasions. While you’re in that digital queue, you’ll be able to nonetheless go off and store for different merchandise whereas nonetheless holding your spot for no matter in-demand toy, sport, gaming gadget, pill, or TV you merely should get your arms on.
daystech.org
Concrete.ai releases tool reducing cost of concrete construction
Concrete.ai, a Los Angeles–primarily based information science startup describing itself as being “on a mission to avoid 500 million tons of carbon dioxide entering the atmosphere annually,” introduced final week the beta launch of a brand new software program platform developed to cut back the price and embodied carbon depth in concrete construction. As detailed by the corporate, the device “delivers unparalleled reductions” in the price and embodied carbon depth by way of the AI-driven optimization of concrete—particularly ready-mixed and precast concrete—design and manufacturing. Per Concrete.ai, the result’s “a highly optimized, cost-effective concrete that fulfills all engineering and performance characteristics, while utilizing locally available raw materials to ensure safety, longevity, and code-compliance.”
daystech.org
Apple worsens selloff over iPhone 14 U-turn
Apple had advised its suppliers to curtail efforts to extend the meeting of its iPhone 14 lineup. Apple Inc shares fell 4% in premarket buying and selling on Wednesday and piled stress on different development shares following a report that the tech big was dropping its plans to spice up manufacturing of the most recent mannequin of its flagship iPhone.
daystech.org
Top AI Tools/Platforms To Perform Machine Learning ML Model Monitoring
Machine Learning Model Monitoring is the operational stage that follows mannequin deployment within the machine studying lifecycle. It contains maintaining a watch out for adjustments within the ML fashions, reminiscent of mannequin deterioration, information drift, and concept drift, and guaranteeing that the mannequin continues to be performing effectively. Many mannequin monitoring software program instruments can be found to watch these fashions’ adjustments. Let us take a look at among the most useful ML mannequin monitoring instruments.
daystech.org
Veira Group to manufacture Android, Google TVs in India with Skyworth
New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS): Electronics producer Veira Group on Monday introduced its partnership with Skyworth, a number one Global know-how model, to fabricate licensed Android and Google TVs in India. With this partnership, Skyworth to help Veira with its know-how answer for Android and Google TVs to provide the...
daystech.org
What Now for Self-Driving Trucks? How About We Focus on Rail!
There are many questions raised by the current information that — to chop an extended story quick — self-driving cars are not going to happen. Top of thoughts to many SupplyChainBrain readers have to be: What about self-driving vehicles?. The reply seems to be: They, too, usually are...
daystech.org
Employee Happiness Is A Leading Indicator Of Profitability And Productivity
Over the previous yr, I’ve been researching and writing a variety of Forbes #HappinessIssues articles discussing the declining happiness of workers and the impression that is having on companies (see references under). What is evident is that purchasing issues doesn’t advance happiness, social media and know-how advances melancholy and...
daystech.org
Holiday Gift Guide: Smartphone Accessories October 2022
The holidays are right here, so it’s time to start out excited about what to purchase your family members for presents. One good factor to contemplate is a cellphone accent. The world is stuffed with add-ons that make the smartphone expertise even higher. However, it may be onerous realizing...
daystech.org
Belkin brings listening comfort and protection to Aussie kids with the Nano Wireless Earbuds
In the linked world, it’s simple to get caught up in our personal connectivity wants. But what about your youngsters? They deserve high quality, consolation and security of their listening too proper? Belkin has delivered the SOUNDFORM Nano Wireless earbuds that ship simply that. They’re designed for consolation being...
daystech.org
AI Leader Xometry In Big Demand, Forging A Spot Among The Top IPO Stocks To Watch
From General Electric (GE) and Dell Technologies (DELL) to BMW (BMWYY) and NASA, high manufacturing and engineering enterprises belief Xometry (XMTR) to fulfill their on-demand manufacturing wants. This 2021 IPO faucets synthetic intelligence, or AI, to rework the world’s largest industries. X. While the AI innovator didn’t make the...
daystech.org
NAM Info Debuts AI-Backed AP and AR Platform
IT companies and expertise administration firm NAM Info has entered the bogus intelligence (AI) house with the debut of an accounts payable (AP) and Accounts Receivable (AR) AI co-worker. According to a Saturday (Oct. 29) news release, the product — dubbed APAR — was developed with AI-based accounting options firm...
Comments / 0