Bridgeport homeless encampment under I-95 overpass to be taken down
The state Department of Transportation is shutting down the tent city under I-95 in the East End of Bridgeport, where dozens of homeless people live.
Funeral held for 4 victims of Bronx house fire
A Bronx community is in mourning following a tragic house fire in Claremont that killed four people, including a 10-month-old baby.
Governor Hochul Announces Significant Progress on Suffolk County Highway Reconstruction Project
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced progress on the $71.4 million State Route 347 corridor project between Gibbs Pond Road and Hallock Road in the towns of Smithtown and Brookhaven. The project, which began a year ahead of schedule at the Governor's direction, is nearly a third of the way complete, with the New York State Department of Transportation actively exploring ways to accelerate future construction phases along the corridor. The State has invested more than $200 million along the State Route 347 corridor to create new travel lanes, traffic signals, crosswalks and other enhancements to the roadway. Construction is expected to continue through the winter as weather permits.
‘Check Washing’ Scheme Hits Huntington, Police Say
Suffolk County police warned residents Tuesday about a “checkwashing” fraud that has been going on in the Huntington area. Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison said at a press conference in Yaphank that people have been stealing checks out of mailboxes, altering them and then cashing the Read More ...
Suffolk police warn of increase in 'check washing' scams
Police say there have been over 40 cases of this since August in Huntington, Dix Hills and Melville.
Halloween a Hit on Main Street
A family of Incredibles showed up. So did Empire stormtroopers, Pickachu, several cows, a Harborfields football player, Catwoman and dozens of other characters, all part of the Halloween parade in downtown Huntington on Monday. Supervisor Ed Smyth dressed as the football player to honor the Read More ...
LuminoCity Holiday Festival to illuminate Eisenhower Park with Pure Magic exhibit
You can expect to see a little bit of everything at the park, from your favorite zoo animals to your favorite films like “Alice in Wonderland."
Man charged with killing woman in Long Island parking lot: police
CORAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man has been arrested for allegedly fatally shooting a woman in a parking lot on Long Island, police said. Anthony Santiesteban, 30, of Centereach, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of 33-year-old East Patchogue resident Martina Thompson, according to the Suffolk County Police […]
Thieves still like stealing paper checks, police on Long Island say
SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. - Authorities in Suffolk County are warning residents about a scam known as check-washing. Thieves steal a paper check, change the amount and the payee, and then cash it in. "In one case, a check was changed to $52,000," Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said. Since August, the...
With Nassau County cancer rates high, Glen Cove Hospital says early detection is very crucial
Amy Peters was clearing paperwork from her dresser in 2017 when she discovered her year-old prescription for a mammogram. Although she doesn’t have a family history of breast cancer, she was diagnosed with Stage 3 cancer not long after she found the prescription. Peters, 60, of Glen Cove, dealt...
Gravesend residents rally against planned homeless shelter in their community
Their fight has ongoing for nearly a year as demonstrators filled the block at the corner of West 13th Street and Kings Highway.
Man wanted for groping a 9-year-old girl on Long Island
Police are searching for the man who groped a 9-year-old girl in Nassau County.
Student charged with menacing after incident at Riverhead High School Friday
A Riverhead High School student was arrested in a menacing charge after an incident at the high school Friday. The male student was involved in a dispute with a female student, Riverhead Town Police Chief David Hegermiller said this morning. Police took the boy into custody and charged him with misdemeanor menacing.
BREAKING: Largest Communities in Boro Park Endorse Lee Zeldin for Governor
Just moments ago, a major announcement was issued by the communities of Belz, Bobov, Satmar (Williamsburg), and Bobov-45 with an emphatic endorsement of Lee Zeldin, the Republican Candidate for Governor. If Lee Zeldin pulls out a victory in one week from today, it will likely be due to the support...
Toms River holds Halloween parade; deemed world’s second largest
The parade kicked off at 7 p.m. at the Toms River Chopping Centre on Highland Parkway.
Shame on Riverhead officials for not speaking out
Earlier this year RiverheadLocal reported that a firearms dealer planning to locate on Elton Street published a blog containing racist commentary on Jews and Blacks, in addition to soliciting donations for a legal defense fund for a founder of the domestic terrorist group, the Proud Boys. The company’s principal donated to the campaign of Riverhead Supervisor Aguiar (who seems to have no problem taking money, including illegal contributions over limits set by state law, from anyone doing business with the town.) The Elton Street site plan has now been approved.
This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree comes from upstate New York
NEW YORK (PIX11) — This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will be coming from upstate New York, a spokesperson said on Tuesday. A Norway Spruce from Queensbury, a town located more than 200 miles north of Manhattan, will be cut on Nov. 10. The tree is set to arrive at Rockefeller Center on Nov. 12. […]
Police: Nassau County family of 4 robbed in their own driveway
SADDLE ROCK, N.Y. -- A mother and father and their two young children had weapons pointed at them during a terrifying driveway robbery on Saturday morning.The Long Island family was traumatized but unhurt.Police told CBS2's Jennifer McLogan on Monday that the Nassau County victims were followed home and ambushed as they got out of their car.It all happened at their Whitman Road house in the village of Saddle Rock on the Great Neck Peninsula."Person comes right behind the husband and with a knife and while the wife was getting kids out, somebody else comes up from behind with a gun,"...
Mayor Adams announces new plan to address NYC attorney shortage
New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced a new initiative designed to help junior attorneys in the city. The new initiative is called the Legal Fellows Program aimed to help those attorneys at law firms across the city in serving New Yorkers through a one-year program in the legal department of a city agency.
Halloween on a Monday? No problem for Rockville Centre trick-or-treaters
The added amount of candy seekers comes as a surprise as the holiday fell on a Monday this year.
