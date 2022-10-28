ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Significant Progress on Suffolk County Highway Reconstruction Project

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced progress on the $71.4 million State Route 347 corridor project between Gibbs Pond Road and Hallock Road in the towns of Smithtown and Brookhaven. The project, which began a year ahead of schedule at the Governor's direction, is nearly a third of the way complete, with the New York State Department of Transportation actively exploring ways to accelerate future construction phases along the corridor. The State has invested more than $200 million along the State Route 347 corridor to create new travel lanes, traffic signals, crosswalks and other enhancements to the roadway. Construction is expected to continue through the winter as weather permits.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
HuntingtonNow

Halloween a Hit on Main Street

A family of Incredibles showed up.  So did Empire stormtroopers, Pickachu, several cows, a Harborfields football player, Catwoman and dozens of other characters, all part of the Halloween parade in downtown Huntington on Monday. Supervisor Ed Smyth dressed as the football player to honor the Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
PIX11

Man charged with killing woman in Long Island parking lot: police

CORAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man has been arrested for allegedly fatally shooting a woman in a parking lot on Long Island, police said. Anthony Santiesteban, 30, of Centereach, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of 33-year-old East Patchogue resident Martina Thompson, according to the Suffolk County Police […]
CORAM, NY
riverheadlocal

Shame on Riverhead officials for not speaking out

Earlier this year RiverheadLocal reported that a firearms dealer planning to locate on Elton Street published a blog containing racist commentary on Jews and Blacks, in addition to soliciting donations for a legal defense fund for a founder of the domestic terrorist group, the Proud Boys. The company’s principal donated to the campaign of Riverhead Supervisor Aguiar (who seems to have no problem taking money, including illegal contributions over limits set by state law, from anyone doing business with the town.) The Elton Street site plan has now been approved.
RIVERHEAD, NY
CBS New York

Police: Nassau County family of 4 robbed in their own driveway

SADDLE ROCK, N.Y. -- A mother and father and their two young children had weapons pointed at them during a terrifying driveway robbery on Saturday morning.The Long Island family was traumatized but unhurt.Police told CBS2's Jennifer McLogan on Monday that the Nassau County victims were followed home and ambushed as they got out of their car.It all happened at their Whitman Road house in the village of Saddle Rock on the Great Neck Peninsula."Person comes right behind the husband and with a knife and while the wife was getting kids out, somebody else comes up from behind with a gun,"...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
News 12

Mayor Adams announces new plan to address NYC attorney shortage

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced a new initiative designed to help junior attorneys in the city. The new initiative is called the Legal Fellows Program aimed to help those attorneys at law firms across the city in serving New Yorkers through a one-year program in the legal department of a city agency.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

