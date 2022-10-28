Mad J's BBQ in Nazareth has closed, but its "Kick Ash" barbecue will still be available at events and through a catering service. "Unfortunately, effective immediately, we will be closing our Nazareth location," according to Mad J's Facebook page. "We will still be doing events and catering but our physical location will close. This was a very difficult decision and one we do not take lightly."

