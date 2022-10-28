Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
PA Bacon Fest returns for 11th year of grease, love and happinessMarilyn JohnsonEaston, PA
Mount Olive High School Teacher Sentenced for Stalking StudentMorristown MinuteStewartsville, NJ
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenTannersville, PA
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
WFMZ-TV Online
Schuylkill County friends, longtime Phillies fans make last-minute World Series trip
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. - Sometimes it's extra special when it’s at the last minute. “He texted me this morning, said, ‘Hey, thanks for taking care of my dog and, oh by the way, do you want to go to the game tonight?,” explained Larry Turnbull of Orwigsburg.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh Valley resident $150K richer, but was just 1 number away from winning hundreds of millions in Powerball drawing
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - One Lehigh Valley resident is $150,000 richer Tuesday, but he was just one number away from winning hundreds of millions in the latest Powerball drawing. 69 News Reporter Chantelle Calhoun spoke with the luckiest unlucky man in the Lehigh Valley. Jerry's Deli on West Union Boulevard in...
WFMZ-TV Online
Halloween parade marches through Phillipsburg, Easton
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A Halloween tradition brought together a pair of cross-river communities. The Phillipsburg-Easton Halloween parade started on McKeen Street in Phillipsburg. School marching bands from both communities helped lead the parade through downtown P-burg and across the free bridge. There were classic cars, costumed characters and spooky floats...
WFMZ-TV Online
ESU promotes interim president to full-time position
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The interim president of East Stroudsburg University is being promoted to full-time leader. Kenneth Long was unanimously selected by the Board of Governors of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE), the school announced Wednesday. He was appointed after an extensive national search, ESU said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Catholic church in Catasauqua closes
CATASAUQUA, Pa. - A Catholic church in Catasauqua is now closed due to declining use and rising maintenance, the Diocese of Allentown announced Monday. The former St. Lawrence the Martyr building, now maintained by St. John Fisher church, closed Friday, and parishioners were told about the closure over the weekend, the diocese said.
WFMZ-TV Online
New, expanded Christmas Village going up in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Halloween just passed, but it's already looking like Christmas in Bethlehem. "Since we are the Christmas City, USA, we have to start early and get prepared for all of our wonderful guests that come in," said Kelly Smith, the Downtown Bethlehem Association Manager. She is working on...
WFMZ-TV Online
Another $4.5M in state funds coming to Scranton
SCRANTON — The city received $2 million in state funds for streetscape upgrades downtown and $500,000 for recreation at Nay Aug Park, officials announced Tuesday. Lackawanna College also received $2 million to convert its 401 Adams Ave. building downtown into a new workforce education and training center. The $4.5...
WFMZ-TV Online
West Reading deli owner makes friendly wager with Houston restaurant over World Series
WEST READING, Pa. - A local deli owner decided to make a fun friendly wager with a Houston restaurant over the World Series winner. The Phillies made it farther than a lot of fans expected this season. In the midst of the World Series, the owner of a West Reading...
WFMZ-TV Online
State police: Expect traffic delays Wednesday night as first lady visits
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - First Lady Jill Biden is making another trip to the Lehigh Valley, and police say drivers should expect traffic delays while she's in the area. State police say there will be traffic disruptions across the Lehigh Valley from about 6-9 p.m. Wednesday. You can watch live streaming...
WFMZ-TV Online
New dining, nightlife venue nearing completion at former Bull & Bear Restaurant in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A new spot for drinks, dining and dancing is nearing completion at a longstanding restaurant site in east Allentown. Tipsy's Bar & Lounge, offering food, cocktails and nightlife, is expected to open by the end of November at 462 Union Blvd., co-owner Chris Tiscio said. Tiscio and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Phillipsburg paves way for Howard Street warehouse
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Phillipsburg Town Council took a final vote on a controversial ordinance that had residents up in arms Thursday night. In a standing room-only meeting, council voted to adopt an ordinance outlining an amendment to the zoning at the 170 Howard St. site where Peron Development hopes to construct a 360,000-square-foot cold storage warehouse. The move paves the way for rail access, parking, supporting infrastructure and improvements for the project.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem holds 101st Halloween parade
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It was a pleasant Sunday afternoon for a traditional Halloween parade in the Lehigh Valley. The City of Bethlehem celebrated its 101st Halloween parade. The fun kicked off on West Broad Street and 9th Avenue, and finished at Main and Spring streets. The parade included participation from...
WFMZ-TV Online
Trial underway for man accused in Lehigh, Lafayette assaults
EASTON, Pa. - Monday was the first day of the trial for a Northampton County man accused of raping a college student and threatening others in three separate incidents. The judge and attorneys spent the first day selecting a 12-man jury. The defendant in this case is 36-year-old Clement Swaby. Swaby is facing numerous charges, the most serious of which is rape. This all stems from three separate incidents where he's accused of breaking into college housing and assaulting students.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Twp. school goes all-out for Halloween
Check out how students at Bethlehem Area Vocational-Technical School decorated for Halloween Monday.
WFMZ-TV Online
Popular food truck keeps rolling with new restaurant at former Billy’s Downtown Diner spot in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A food truck dishing out fresh eats and friendly conversation has expanded to include a brick-and-mortar restaurant in downtown Allentown. Red Ticket Cafe, which launched as a mobile business in summer 2021, last month opened its first quick-service eatery at 840 W. Hamilton St. The space, on...
WFMZ-TV Online
Charges pending after student pictured with gun in school
BOYERTOWN, Pa. — A picture circulating on social media prompted concern and a police investigation at a high school that serves students in Berks and Montgomery counties. A social media post discovered Tuesday morning appeared to show a former student in a bathroom at Boyertown Area Senior High School in Berks County holding a gun, according to the Eastern Berks Regional Police Department.
WFMZ-TV Online
Mad J's BBQ in Nazareth to close, continue to serve food at events and through catering
Mad J's BBQ in Nazareth has closed, but its "Kick Ash" barbecue will still be available at events and through a catering service. "Unfortunately, effective immediately, we will be closing our Nazareth location," according to Mad J's Facebook page. "We will still be doing events and catering but our physical location will close. This was a very difficult decision and one we do not take lightly."
WFMZ-TV Online
1 dead in early-morning crash in Bath
BATH, Pa. - One person is dead after an early-morning crash in Bath, Northampton County. Mark Beers, 55, of Nazareth, was pronounced dead at the scene after a car and pickup truck crashed around 5 a.m. Monday in the intersection of Routes 512 and 248, state police said. The county...
WFMZ-TV Online
Proposed STEM academy gets preliminary OK in Reading
READING, Pa. — The Reading Planning Commission voted 3-1 Tuesday to grant conditional preliminary approval for the Reading School District's proposed STEM High School Academy. William Cinfici, who is a former school board member, cast the dissenting vote. The district plans to construct a 95,000-square-foot school on a 2.42-acre...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown renames street in honor of Syrian-American brothers
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A stretch of an Allentown road was renamed to honor two Syrian-American brothers. The 600 block of North Second Street is now known as Jarrouj Way. A dedication ceremony was held Sunday afternoon. Ayoub Jarrouj died Sept. 11 at the age of 80. Radwan died in June...
