A search continues for several men who shot three other men at a home just northeast of Donna. Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies say the suspects, all carrying rifles and wearing surgical masks, rolled up in a dark blue sedan Tuesday night and threatened people sitting in two other vehicles outside the home. As they sped off, the suspects opened fire. Bullets struck one person in each vehicle. The gunmen then burst into the home, demanded drugs and money, and shot one other person.

DONNA, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO