Related
Mom hiding with children shoots alleged burglar through door: authorities
The man was found a short distance from the home in an open field with a gunshot wound to his arm.
kurv.com
Man, Woman Arraigned On Capital Murder Charges In Brownsville Killing
A Brownsville pair has pleaded not guilty in the stabbing death of a Brownsville man this summer. The McAllen Monitor reports 31-year-old Joshua Isaiah Ramirez and 41-year-old Veronica Marie Posas were arraigned Friday on charges of capital murder and auto theft. The two are accused of killing 59-year-old Luis Vera Gonzalez and stealing his vehicle. They were arrested several days after Gonzalez was found dead July 19th next to a resaca near Illinois Avenue and Milam Road.
Texas mother shoots intruder through door while hiding in bedroom
EDINBURG, Texas — A Texas homeowner shot a man trying to get into a locked bedroom where she and her children hid. Carlos Garcia, 36, is accused of breaking into a rural Edinburg home Tuesday evening, according to KVEO-TV. Garcia allegedly entered her house through the garage and then...
KRGV
Mission police searching for truck in connection with 'road rage incident'
Mission police are searching for a white truck in connection with a "road rage incident." Police say an aggravated assault happened on Oct. 21 at about 11:28 p.m. on the 1500 block of West Frontage. Two vehicles got into a "road rage incident," police said. Mission police are now searching...
KRGV
Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office deputy arrested on indecency with a child charge, placed on administrative leave
A deputy with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested on an indecency with a child charge, according to a news release from HCSO. The sheriff's office said Monday it was notified that Mission police were investigating allegations of a deputy committing...
KRGV
Starr County Sheriff Investigator out on bond, accused of driving while intoxicated, police say
A Starr County Sheriff’s Investigator is facing charges. Jose David Saenz is accused of driving while intoxicated. Palmview police say Saenz failed a breathalyzer test after they stopped him for speeding early Sunday morning. Saenz was off-duty at the time of the arrest. He is out on bond.
Texas woman who pulled BB gun on man didn’t want to go to Walmart, PD says
A Texas woman was arrested after she threatened to shoot a man with a BB gun — because she didn't want to go to Walmart, police said.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Weslaco (Weslaco, TX)
According to the Weslaco Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Saturday. The officials stated that the crash happened on the 1000 block of North Texas Boulevard at around 2:27 a.m.
kurv.com
Lengthy Prison Term For Ex-Donna Police Sergeant Who Assisted Drug Traffickers
A former Donna police sergeant is going to prison for 14-1/2 years for helping drug traffickers move their illegal drugs through Donna. 43-year-old Alejandro Martinez heard his punishment from a McAllen federal judge Friday, 7 months after he had pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute cocaine. The veteran officer became...
kurv.com
Man Arraigned On Murder Charge In McAllen Shooting
A La Joya man is maintaining his innocence in the broad daylight shooting death of another man in McAllen almost two months ago. 30-year-old Gerardo Chapa on Friday pleaded not guilty to a first-degree murder charge in the death of 56-year-old Luis Alonzo Gonzalez Sanchez. The relationship between the two men isn’t clear but Chapa and Gonzalez had gotten into an argument the afternoon of August 1st in a business area near Redbud Avenue and Bicentennial Drive. McAllen police say Chapa pulled a gun and opened fire.
KRGV
$1 million bond set for man accused in Edinburg-area deadly shooting
Bond was set at $1 million for a man accused in a deadly shooting in the Edinburg area. Alphia Howard Slough, 39, was charged with murder on Friday and had his bond set at $1 million. Slough is accused in the shooting death of 24-year-old Ricardo Guzman, who was found...
Police dog finds cocaine bundles in truck parked at Sunrise Mall
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville Police Department K-9 officer found four bundles of cocaine in a truck left in the Sunrise Mall parking lot, police said. On Thursday, an officer was conducting a routine check of the parking lot at Sunrise Mall when they noticed a white Ford F-150 on the north side by […]
KRGV
La Joya man pleads not guilty in deadly shooting
A 30-year-old La Joya man pleaded not guilty to murder in connection with a deadly August shooting in McAllen. Gerardo Chapa is accused in the death of Luis Alonzo Gonzalez Sanchez, whose body McAllen police found with several gunshot wounds in the 2000 block of Redbud Avenue on August 1.
Dodge stolen as owner packs groceries with keys left in car, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police continue to search for two people suspected of stealing a white Dodge Charger as the victim was putting away groceries. Police told ValleyCentral that the car’s owner had left the keys in the car. The theft happened Aug. 3 at 8000 N. Expressway 77 in Brownsville, according to police, […]
Motorcyclist dies near McCook; DPS urges riding safety
McCOOK, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man died Sunday in a motorcycle crash while negotiating a curve on FM 490 in McCook. David Gonzalo Franco, 44, died at the scene, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Franco, who was riding alone and wearing proper protective gear and a helmet, was riding a Harley-Davidson […]
DEA, local police host ‘Take Back Drugs’ day
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Law enforcement agencies across the Rio Grande Valley are collaborating with the Drug Enforcement Administration to help the community properly dispose of old medications. The event is called Take Back 2022 and will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at the following locations: Valley Regional Medical […]
kurv.com
3 Wounded In Ambush At Donna-Area Home
A search continues for several men who shot three other men at a home just northeast of Donna. Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies say the suspects, all carrying rifles and wearing surgical masks, rolled up in a dark blue sedan Tuesday night and threatened people sitting in two other vehicles outside the home. As they sped off, the suspects opened fire. Bullets struck one person in each vehicle. The gunmen then burst into the home, demanded drugs and money, and shot one other person.
KRGV
Third arrest made in connection with death of Brownsville teen
Brownsville police arrested a third individual in connection with the death of a 15-year-old boy with autism. Rebecca Garza was arrested Tuesday on a charge of failure to report a felony. According to Brownsville police, Rebecca Garza is the mother of Noe Garza — the common law husband of the...
Pharr Police to host Trunk or Treat event
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr Police Department invites the public to its Trunk or Treat Monday night. The department invites anyone from 6 to 8 p.m. who would like to donate candy or participate to come by 1900 S. Cage Blvd. A haunted house will be inside the police station lobby. For more information […]
Officials: Three people shot as robbers in surgical masks target home, vehicle
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — At least three people were shot by men wearing surgical masks and carrying rifles Tuesday night near Donna, officials say. Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an aggravated robbery at about 10:39 p.m. Tuesday at the 2700 block of Mile 8 1/2 North in rural Donna. Victims told deputies that […]
