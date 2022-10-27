ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

Man, Woman Arraigned On Capital Murder Charges In Brownsville Killing

A Brownsville pair has pleaded not guilty in the stabbing death of a Brownsville man this summer. The McAllen Monitor reports 31-year-old Joshua Isaiah Ramirez and 41-year-old Veronica Marie Posas were arraigned Friday on charges of capital murder and auto theft. The two are accused of killing 59-year-old Luis Vera Gonzalez and stealing his vehicle. They were arrested several days after Gonzalez was found dead July 19th next to a resaca near Illinois Avenue and Milam Road.
Mission police searching for truck in connection with 'road rage incident'

Mission police are searching for a white truck in connection with a "road rage incident." Police say an aggravated assault happened on Oct. 21 at about 11:28 p.m. on the 1500 block of West Frontage. Two vehicles got into a "road rage incident," police said. Mission police are now searching...
Lengthy Prison Term For Ex-Donna Police Sergeant Who Assisted Drug Traffickers

A former Donna police sergeant is going to prison for 14-1/2 years for helping drug traffickers move their illegal drugs through Donna. 43-year-old Alejandro Martinez heard his punishment from a McAllen federal judge Friday, 7 months after he had pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute cocaine. The veteran officer became...
Man Arraigned On Murder Charge In McAllen Shooting

A La Joya man is maintaining his innocence in the broad daylight shooting death of another man in McAllen almost two months ago. 30-year-old Gerardo Chapa on Friday pleaded not guilty to a first-degree murder charge in the death of 56-year-old Luis Alonzo Gonzalez Sanchez. The relationship between the two men isn’t clear but Chapa and Gonzalez had gotten into an argument the afternoon of August 1st in a business area near Redbud Avenue and Bicentennial Drive. McAllen police say Chapa pulled a gun and opened fire.
La Joya man pleads not guilty in deadly shooting

A 30-year-old La Joya man pleaded not guilty to murder in connection with a deadly August shooting in McAllen. Gerardo Chapa is accused in the death of Luis Alonzo Gonzalez Sanchez, whose body McAllen police found with several gunshot wounds in the 2000 block of Redbud Avenue on August 1.
Motorcyclist dies near McCook; DPS urges riding safety

McCOOK, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man died Sunday in a motorcycle crash while negotiating a curve on FM 490 in McCook. David Gonzalo Franco, 44, died at the scene, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Franco, who was riding alone and wearing proper protective gear and a helmet, was riding a Harley-Davidson […]
DEA, local police host ‘Take Back Drugs’ day

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Law enforcement agencies across the Rio Grande Valley are collaborating with the Drug Enforcement Administration to help the community properly dispose of old medications. The event is called Take Back 2022 and will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at the following locations: Valley Regional Medical […]
3 Wounded In Ambush At Donna-Area Home

A search continues for several men who shot three other men at a home just northeast of Donna. Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies say the suspects, all carrying rifles and wearing surgical masks, rolled up in a dark blue sedan Tuesday night and threatened people sitting in two other vehicles outside the home. As they sped off, the suspects opened fire. Bullets struck one person in each vehicle. The gunmen then burst into the home, demanded drugs and money, and shot one other person.
Third arrest made in connection with death of Brownsville teen

Brownsville police arrested a third individual in connection with the death of a 15-year-old boy with autism. Rebecca Garza was arrested Tuesday on a charge of failure to report a felony. According to Brownsville police, Rebecca Garza is the mother of Noe Garza — the common law husband of the...
Pharr Police to host Trunk or Treat event

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr Police Department invites the public to its Trunk or Treat Monday night. The department invites anyone from 6 to 8 p.m. who would like to donate candy or participate to come by 1900 S. Cage Blvd. A haunted house will be inside the police station lobby. For more information […]
