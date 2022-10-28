Read full article on original website
CBS News
14-year-old killed in Sacramento shooting
NORTH HIGHLANDS - A 14-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in Sacramento. According to the Sacramento Sheriff's Office, on Oct. 28, at roughly 8 p.m., deputies got a call about a shooting in the 3700 block of Lenore Way. The caller stated that they heard gunshots and could see...
Assessing key midterm races in Pennsylvania
With just eight days left in the 2022 campaign, key races in Pennsylvania -- including the Senate race between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz -- are heating up. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joins "Red and Blue" from Newtown, Pennsylvania, with the latest on races in the Keystone state.
A drop of blood led to an arrest in a couple's 1989 killings. Now police are checking if the suspect is linked to other cold cases.
Police are investigating whether an upstate New York man is linked to cold case killings in New York after he was recently charged with the 1989 stabbing deaths of his in-laws in Vermont. Michael Louise was arraigned in Vermont Superior Court in Rutland on Friday, two days after he was...
Close gubernatorial and Senate races in Georgia
CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joins "Red and Blue" to discuss the latest on the gubernatorial and Senate races in Georgia eight days before Election Day. She shares a portion of her interview with Senator Raphael Warnock, including what he had to say about the importance of Black voters in the state and the prospects of a runoff against Herschel Walker.
CBS News
Teen at John Knight Middle School in Dixon found with pistol in his backpack
Dixon police say, late Monday morning, they got a report about a student with a weapon at John Knight Middle School. Both a school resource officer and police responded to the scene and the school was placed on lockdown.
CBS News
Pennsylvania State Police Troopers shoot, kill armed individual in Fawn Township
FAWN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a deadly shooting involving Troopers and an armed individual in Fawn Township. State Police say Troopers were dispatched to an incident taking place along Shamrock Lane on Monday. When Troopers arrived at the scene, they encountered an armed man. Police say...
