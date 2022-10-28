ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
14-year-old killed in Sacramento shooting

NORTH HIGHLANDS - A 14-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in Sacramento. According to the Sacramento Sheriff's Office, on Oct. 28, at roughly 8 p.m., deputies got a call about a shooting in the 3700 block of Lenore Way. The caller stated that they heard gunshots and could see...
Assessing key midterm races in Pennsylvania

With just eight days left in the 2022 campaign, key races in Pennsylvania -- including the Senate race between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz -- are heating up. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joins "Red and Blue" from Newtown, Pennsylvania, with the latest on races in the Keystone state.
Close gubernatorial and Senate races in Georgia

CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joins "Red and Blue" to discuss the latest on the gubernatorial and Senate races in Georgia eight days before Election Day. She shares a portion of her interview with Senator Raphael Warnock, including what he had to say about the importance of Black voters in the state and the prospects of a runoff against Herschel Walker.
