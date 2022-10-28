Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Ohio River bridge to close lanes for renovations
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — Transportation officials are scheduling a 9-day closure of an Ohio River bridge connecting Indiana and Kentucky. The Interstate 64 eastbound lanes that connect New Albany, Indiana, to Louisville, Kentucky via the Sherman Minton Bridge will close on Nov. 28. The 59-year-old bridge is undergoing...
wdrb.com
Kentucky Reading Recovery program under fire as lawmakers hear from Oldham County family
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A literacy intervention program meant to help first-grade students in Kentucky learn how to read came under fire in Frankfort on Wednesday. State lawmakers heard from an Oldham County family about what they say are the failings of the Reading Recovery program. "If anything, it's hurt...
wdrb.com
Career fair in Elizabethtown looking to fill roles in the construction industry
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A job fair Wednesday is looking to hire hundreds of new workers. Barton Malow and Gray Construction will host the career fair in Elizabethtown at the Pritchard Community Center off South Mulberry Street. Those who are interested will have the chance to connect with contractors and partners working on the BlueOval SK Battery Park project in Glendale and learn about the construction industry, trades and potential employment opportunities.
wdrb.com
Metro councilwoman moving forward with plans to transform vacant 5-acre property in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Councilwoman Donna Purvis introduced a resolution Monday that would transform a vacant 5-acre property in the Russell neighborhood in west Louisville. The rectangular lot — outlined by 30th and 31st streets to the east and west and Muhammad Ali Boulevard and Madison Street to the...
Wave 3
Duke Energy working to restore power for thousands in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - More than 5,000 Duke Energy customers in Clarksville are without power, and Duke Energy crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible. According to Duke Energy, 5,670 customers were affected due to a substation issue. No other information was provided on the cause of the power outage.
wdrb.com
New wine shop opening Wednesday in historic New Albany building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new wine shop is opening in a New Albany building that has some history dating back to the 1860s. The Wine Shop on Pearl Street used to be an opera house, but now it's offering local and regional wines. "We walked the space several times...
wdrb.com
Louisville company holding multi-day job fairs to fill hundreds of seasonal positions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A major Louisville employer is holding a series of job fairs in hopes of filling hundreds of positions ahead of Christmas. Radial Inc. is looking to hire 3,000 workers nationwide, and 700 entry-level fulfillment workers in the Louisville and Shepherdsville area. Workers will help source customer orders and send them to their final destinations.
wdrb.com
UPS to host hiring event for seasonal jobs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- United Parcel Service (UPS) is hosting a hiring event for seasonal jobs Friday. UPS plans to hire at least 60,000 of the 100,000 seasonal employees it needs for the holiday season this weekend, according to a news release. UPS is hiring seasonal delivery and CDL drivers,...
wdrb.com
VETERANS DAY 2022 | Restaurants and businesses offer discounts, freebies to honor vets
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Veterans Day is a time to recognize U.S. veterans and service members for their service, valor and sacrifice. Many businesses show appreciation to vets on or around Nov. 11 each year with free or discounted meals or services. Double-check with businesses in your area to make...
wdrb.com
Louisville Pizza Week returns later this month with 30+ locations serving $9 pizzas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Pizza Week returns later this month for the fifth year. From Nov. 14-20, people can get $9 pizzas at dozens of locations around the city. Here are the participating restaurants in and around Louisville:. 8th Street Pizza. Angio's. BoomBozz Elizabethtown. BoomBozz Highlands. BoomBozz J-Town. BoomBozz...
wdrb.com
Halloween, trick-or-treating returns in full-force to Hillcrest Avenue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's known as one of the most decorated Halloween streets in America and it never has a shortage of trick-or-treaters. Each year, thousands of kids and their parents make their way to Hillcrest Avenue for serious Halloween fun. Many of the homeowners decorated their houses and...
wdrb.com
Family of 5-year-old boy found dead in suitcase hoping to bring him home
SALEM, Ind. (WDRB) -- A father is fighting to bring his son's remains back home. The family of Cairo Jordan, the boy found in a suitcase in rural Washington County, Indiana, is raising money for burial costs in Georgia. Cairo was laid to rest earlier this summer in a Salem...
Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently Closing
The perennial chain is shuttering multiple locations before the end of the year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WXXINews.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and WDRB.com.
cbs4indy.com
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing; jackpot now at $1.2 billion
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s another reason to check your tickets. Four winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing, including one worth $1 million. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning tickets were sold at locations in Merrillville, New Albany and Evansville. They include two $50,000 tickets, a $100,000 ticket and a $1 million ticket.
Wave 3
Car enthusiasts worried about new Louisville ordinance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some call it “reckless driving exhibitions,” others call it art. WAVE News heard the complaints about cars doing doughnuts and burnouts, but what do those behind the wheel say?. A new city ordinance hopes to pump the brakes on things like street racing, burnouts,...
wdrb.com
Metro Councilman applauds LMPD's return to pre-pandemic response practices
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In the last year, several businesses in downtown Louisville have experienced robberies. And as a response, Louisville Metro Police will begin resuming its normal duties. In a memo sent to staff on Monday obtained by WDRB News, LMPD Chief Erika Shields walked back on special orders...
Petition Started As Suspect In Rogers Disappearance Brooks Houck Reportedly Trying To Open Day Care
October 31, 2022 (Bardstow, KY) by Staff Reporters. It is being reported that the number one suspect in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers has purchased the former Peoples Church in Bardstown with plans to open a Day Care. The initial reaction from Nelson Countians is shock and outrage.
wdrb.com
$5 million Prospect home sells before auction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A multimillion-dollar home in Prospect set to go to auction this weekend was sold before the gavel even hit. The property on Wolf Pen Branch Road is valued at $5 million and was built in 2013. It features more than 11,000 square-feet of space and five...
Indiana’s Legendary Haunted Witches Castle is for Sale
Years ago, I came across a very unique abandoned house on Facebook. I want to see it in person, so badly, but it's deep in the woods and off-limits to anyone without special permission. Until now. Indiana's Legendary Haunted Witches' Castle is for Sale. According to WDRB, the three-and-a-half acres,...
wdrb.com
Printing error blamed for mistake on 1 single Jefferson County absentee ballot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Board of Elections blames a printing error for a mistake on an absentee ballot, but officials say they don't believe it's a widespread issue. Thus far, the board has only received one report of a printing error occurring on an absentee ballot. It...
