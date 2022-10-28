Read full article on original website
Elon Musk could fire 5,000 employees at Twitter due to ‘bloat’
Elon Musk's Twitter takeover has entered an interesting stage where he can sit down with the company's lawyers and iron out a deal. However, the deal could see 5,000 employees facing the axe at Twitter, Washington Post has reported. Twitter currently employs 7,500 workers, and documents accessed by the media...
Elon Musk is being forced to pay almost double for Twitter when its ‘only worth $25bn’, expert claims
ELON Musk is buying Twitter for nearly double what it's worth, an industry expert tells The U.S. Sun. The acquisition deal between billionaire Elon Musk and social media platform Twitter is expected to close this Friday. Musk offered to buy Twitter earlier this year for a whopping $44 billion –...
Elon Musk Now 'Rules' Five Companies After Twitter Purchase - And He Even Brings a Sink to Twitter HQ
Elon Musk is a man that keeps sinking his money into more companies. This time, it’s Twitter, after fulfilling the original intention to buy it. Elon Musk even brings a sink to the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco to amuse himself prior to buying the company once and for all.
Twitter Employees React to Elon Musk's Boardroom Massacre
There's a sense of surprise, as well as solidarity, among Twitter employees on Thursday, after reports that the company's new boss Elon Musk has already started cleaning up house, firing top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal. Haraldur Thorleifsson, who leads Twitter's 0→1 Team, reacted to the news, writing on the...
Some Twitter workers are calling Elon Musk's advisers 'Elon's goons,' a report says
Elon Musk has been outlining plans to overhaul Twitter, assisted by his inner circle. Some Twitter workers have been calling his advisers "Elon's goons," the New York Times reported. Musk's plans include overhauling Twitter's verification process and potentially rebooting Vine. Twitter has been in turmoil since Elon Musk's purchase of...
Donald Trump's Twitter Return Expected as Musk Set to Reverse Ban
Donald Trump is just one of the high-profile and controversial figures who could be allowed back on Twitter following Elon Musk's takeover of the platform. Following months of legal wrangling, the SpaceX and Tesla CEO acquired Twitter in a $44 billion deal on Thursday. One of the billionaire's first moves...
Elon Musk Asked To Take Management Crash Courses To Run Twitter? 'Demanding...Tantalizing Carrot'
The new owner of Twitter, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk, mocked the social media company’s management 101 crash course on Sunday. What Happened: Musk posted a screenshot on Twitter related to an internal management course, which covers “what it means to be a good manager at Twitter.” Managers are given 30 days to finish, according to the shared image.
More than 50 Tesla employees are helping Elon Musk handle matters at Twitter
The new CEO of Twitter, Elon Musk, has authorized 50 employees from his other companies, such as Tesla, SpaceX, and the Boring Company, to help him handle matters at the social media company, according to a report by CNBC. In addition to the employees, Musk has friends and advisors who...
'Disturbing' conspiracy theory takes root following Pelosi attack
Right-wing political voices are pushing a false conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative. The San Francisco Police chief told CNN there was 'no evidence' to support the theory, despite it being alluded to by Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
Elon Musk takes sink to Twitter S.F. HQ days before deal deadline
Days before a court-imposed deadline to purchase the company and days after publication of a report that he plans to lay off thousands of employees there, Elon Musk was in San Francisco visiting Twitter headquarters on Wednesday. The billionaire posted a video of himself walking into Twitter's Mid-Market headquarters carrying...
Elon Musk fires Twitter executives in way that could avoid paying out millions: Report
Elon Musk has reportedly fired some executives and employees of Twitter in a manner that saves the company millions of dollars in the process.
The big question on everyone's mind now that Elon Musk owns Twitter: Is Donald Trump coming back?
Elon Musk has previously said he would reverse Trump's permanent suspension if he buys Twitter, calling the ban a "morally bad decision."
Elon Musk's Twitter Sits On A Debt Pile — Could The Problem Trickle Down To Tesla?
Elon Musk's debt financing for the Twitter deal has increased the platform's debt by about three times. Interest outgo for the increased debt places Twitter in a precarious situation, Barron's says. Elon Musk officially acquired Twitter last week and as the initial euphoria settles down, it could be time for...
Elon Musk is $8 billion poorer after taking control of Twitter, meaning his net worth has fallen by $66 billion this year
Elon Musk took an $8 billion hit to his net worth after buying Twitter, per Bloomberg wealth index. The world's richest man finally sealed his $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter on Thursday. Musk said he bought the social media platform to "try to help humanity," not to make more...
'The bird is freed' as Elon Musk now owns Twitter. What's next for the social media giant?
After months of legal wrangling and public acrimony, the on-again, off-again $44 billion deal closed Thursday, handing control of Twitter to Elon Musk
Biden admin considers reviews of Elon Musk's Twitter deal, Starlink — report
The Biden administration is reportedly mulling launching national security reviews scrutinizing some of Elon Musk's business ventures, including his Starlink internet service and pending $54.20 per share buyout of Twitter. The news dragged down shares of the social media company. Sources told Bloomberg that U.S. officials are concerned about the...
Elon Musk Confirms He's Twitter's New CEO
It's official: Elon Musk is Twitter's new chief executive. The tech billionaire confirmed his new status in a regulatory filing on Monday, just days after closing a $44 billion deal to take the social network private. When Musk announced his unsolicited takeover bid for Twitter in April, he reportedly had...
What Is Elon Musk's X App?
Twitter owner Elon Musk said one of the reasons he bought Twitter was to speed up the creation of an everything app, or super app, called X. An everything app is a super app, or an app of apps. It aggregates services that you would otherwise need several apps to carry out. Basically, you get access to everything you need with just one password and one user interface.
Twitter Could Reportedly Lose Up To 25% Or More Workforce After Musk's Takeover
Members of Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk's inner circle discussed with the remaining senior executives of Twitter Inc TWTR regarding the site's approach to content moderation and laying off 25% of the workforce to start. Twitter has over 7,000 employees. Alex Spiro, a well-known celebrity lawyer who has represented...
Elon Musk lays out his ideas for Twitter's new verification system
After closing a $44 billion transaction to take Twitter private, Elon Musk is now in charge, and he laid out a series of ideas Tuesday for a new verification process on the platform. In a thread of tweets, Musk said he will give "power to the people" by offering verification...
