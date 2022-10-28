Read full article on original website
Shaneka Hayes
3d ago
Don’t worry about bringing back any retired items until y’all can stop choking us with those dry biscuits. Please bring those nice fluffy buttery biscuits back. 😆
Louisiana witness illustrates unknown objects crossing night sky silentlyRoger MarshDuson, LA
Louisiana witness reports UFO clusters moving in formationsRoger MarshLafayette, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
A Very Brief History of South Louisiana Community CollegeTyler Mc.Lafayette, LA
Hey Dude Opening Stand-Alone Store at Tanger Outlets in Gonzales
It's one of the shoes that has "swept the nation" for the last couple of years and you can now shop for them at a stand-alone store. Hey Dude has just opened one of its first brick-and-mortar stores and it is located at Tanger Outlets in Gonzales, Louisiana. According to...
Popular Lafayette Dentist Office Recreates Iconic Halloween Movie Scene
Today is October 31 the spookiest day of the year.
Maurice Restaurant Pulls Out All the Stops for Halloween
An unassuming restaurant known for its pizza and wings has "won" Halloween in the small Vermilion Parish community of Maurice.
Photos From the 25th Anniversary Polyester Power Hour Party (2022)
The night was filled with unparalleled excitement, music, fun and prizes as the magical retro experience made its way back to the original location of the first Polyester Power Hour Party over 20 years prior.
brproud.com
$10,000 winning scratch-off ticket bought at local truck stop
PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – A scratch-off ticket worth $10,000 was sold at a location in West Baton Rouge. The 100X scratch-off ticket was recently purchased at the LA 1 South Truck Stop. The winner took home 1 of the 16 $10,000 prizes available through the new game. The...
Buy Lafayette’s Best Meat Pies Straight From the Oven on Thursday
If you've never had an original Kane River meat pie from D.R.E.A.M.S. here in Lafayette, you haven't had the best meat pie in the world. And this Thursday, you're in for a treat!. The D.R.E.A.M.S. (Disability, Resources, Education, Activities, Management, and Services) Foundation of Acadiana, a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization,...
New McDonald’s Update In Broussard, LA
Back in May of this year, we posted that a new McDonald’s would be coming soon to Broussard at the 200 Block of Saint Nazaire Road. It’s been a few months and the construction has come a decent way toward looking like the new McDonald’s look which we predicted. See previous post on this project — https://developinglafayette.com/wp/new-mcdonalds-coming-soon-on-saint-nazaire-road-in-broussard-la/
Tons of Clutter from Paper Just Brings You Down, Get Rid of It for Free with Lafayette Event
One way to make your life a lot less stressful and cluttered is to get rid of extra paper and documents that you no longer need. You can start this weekend by getting together any papers from your home that you want to get rid of. And now you can...
Movies in the Parc Happening Saturday in Downtown Lafayette
OCTOBER 29 - THE WIZARD OF OZ. The best part about Movies in the Parc is that it is free to attend. Simply bring your chairs and/or blankets and camp out under the stars with the family watching a family-friendly classic movie. There are also typically several events and activities...
Radio Personality Bernadette Lee Wows Crowd With a Hula Hoop [VIDEO]
Bernadette Lee is the authoritative voice of KPEL Newstalk 96.5 in Lafayette. She's also the light and airy traffic reporter for CJ and Ellen in the Morning on 99.9 KTDY. Lee can be a lot of fun at gatherings as witnessed by those who attended the 25th Anniversary Polyester Power Hour Party Friday, Oct. 28 at Nitetown in downtown Lafayette.
3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
225batonrouge.com
Snag a piece from a national artist in Baton Rouge Gallery’s upgraded Art-o-Mat vending machine
Editor’s note: This article has been updated since its publication to clarify the legality of cigarette vending machines. Years back, cigarette vending machines were a fixture in the corridors of certain bars and restaurants, a midcentury convenience allowing smokers to re-up with onsite ease. A few coins in the slot and a jerk of the knob released the machine’s treasure with an audible plunk, a Pavlovian sound that, unhealthy as it was, triggered sweet relief.
theadvocate.com
How Lafayette Parish's oldest restaurant started with a Youngsville man's sno-ball cart
It's been 90 years since Hulo Landry learned he wouldn't be able to work in the family business of baking Evangeline Maid Bread because of an allergy to the bakery's flour. That misfortune — along with his entrepreneurial spirit and some encouragement from his supporters — would ultimately inspire Landry to open Poor Boy's Riverside Inn. Today, it's believed to be the oldest restaurant in Lafayette Parish — and possibly all of Acadiana.
Kevin’s Seafood Opening Second Location in Lafayette
A well-known restaurant is expanding with another location in Lafayette. Kevin’s Seafood will be opening a second location in the former Checker’s Fast Food location in front of Sam’s Club on Ambassador Caffery. This was initially announced around March of this year but many are starting to...
Louisiana witness illustrates unknown objects crossing night sky silently
Witness illustration.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Louisiana witness at Duson reported watching a cigar-shaped object and a square-shaped object crossing the sky under 100 feet at about 9:30 p.m. on June 29, 2022, according to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Former Curator Makes Very Cool Donation to Lafayette Science Museum
The former planetarium curator at the Lafayette Science Museum has made a very cool donation to the museum in the form of a few mock-ups. Dave Hostetter, who served as the curator of the planetarium at the Lafayette Science Museum for 40 years, was made aware of some mock-ups of some space equipment that was to be discarded at another museum.
wbrz.com
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair kicks off at its new location
GONZALES - The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair, a tradition for decades in the capital area, has started its annual festivities for the first time at its new location. The fair open Thursday at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center and runs through Nov. 6. Gates open at 5 p.m. on weekdays and at noon on weekends. It closes at 10 p.m. each night.
theadvocate.com
How a typo led to a Louisiana following for a Michigan couple's Icelandic adventures
Celeste White, of Lafayette, says that with the first email, she knew that Norm and Paula's Icelandic adventure was solid gold. "I know no one named either Norm or Paula. I knew that I could not possibly know these people," she said. By the second email, she considered responding and...
These Hilarious Memes Show City’s Sense of Humor After SUV Crash Tears Apart Youngsville Sports Complex Sign
No one has more fun with roundabouts than Youngsville. When you drive through the “Land of Roundabouts,” you will notice the different themes each one has. Whether its the patriotic-themed roundabout near Rouses, the Tractor Roundabout at the intersection of Chemin Metairie and Guillot Roads, or the many others, Youngsville takes pride in its roundabouts and embraces them at every intersection they hold court in.
STM in Lafayette Posts Photo of What Appears to Be Silhouette of Mother Mary [PHOTO]
St. Thomas More Catholic High School in Lafayette posted a photo from the inside of the chapel on campus Wednesday, and now some are asking what this image may be. As you'll see below, the sun is beaming into the church and on the wall behind the pulpit appears to be an image.
