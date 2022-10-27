Read full article on original website
Related
The Texas Pixy Stix Murder That Almost Ended Halloween
You were probably warned at least once in your life to be careful about your Halloween candy. From razor blades to poison, there have been millions of parents in US history to have shown concern over their kids Halloween treats. But why? Just parental panic, or is there really a...
KPEL 96.5
Lafayette, LA
19K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0