ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPEL 96.5

Nearly $400,000 in Stolen Oilfield Equipment Recovered in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - Multiple law enforcement agencies came together to recover almost $400,000 in stolen oilfield equipment. The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, LPSO SWAT, and Iberia Parish law enforcement conducted a multi-agency investigation after a recovered truck and trailer was tied to another theft in Iberia Parish. According to...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Youngsville Traffic Alert- Bonin Road Closing

"Along with the sunshine, there's gotta be a little rain sometimes" is a lesson we've been taught long before Lynn Anderson put the words to music. And when it comes to progress, we frequently have to "put up with" a slight inconvenience for a short while as improvements are made.
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Northside Student Arrested for Threat That Forced School Evacuation

LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - Lafayette police have made an arrest in the wake of a social media threat that forced Northside High School students to evacuate the campus on Friday. According to LPSS, a social media threat was posted that forced the school to evacuate students. Law enforcement cleared the scene and students were allowed to later return to class. One juvenile was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on one count of terrorizing.
KPEL 96.5

Abbeville Shooting Suspect Surrenders, Another Suspect Still at Large

Abbeville Police Chief Mike Hardy says one of two men accused of shooting three people on St. Charles Street has turned himself in to officers. Chief Hardy says a family member of Tyrese Willis called him saying that Willis would be coming to turn himself in to authorities. Willis showed up that evening which was Friday, October 28. He showed up with members of his family so he could say goodbye.
ABBEVILLE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Mississippi Man Steals Police Car, Drives to Crowley, and Gets Arrested

CROWLEY, La. (KPEL News) - Acadia Parish sheriff department deputies have arrested a Mississippi man wanted for Grand Larceny in Leflore County, Mississippi. Billy Joe Westbrook, 59, of Yazoo, Mississippi, allegedly stole an unmarked police vehicle from the Leflore County Sheriff's Office in Mississippi, and an alert was put out for his arrest. On Wednesday, October 26, Acadia Parish deputies spotted the vehicle traveling northbound on Conrad Rd. in Crowley.
CROWLEY, LA
KPEL 96.5

Arrest Made in Fatal Hit-and-Run That Left Pedestrian Dead

LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - Lafayette police have made an arrest in the fatal hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian on W. Congress Street last week. Theophilus Rose, 21, of Lafayette was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for a felony hit and run. His bond was set at $25,000.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Small Fire Reported at Cowboys Nightclub in Lafayette

Management at the popular nightclub in Lafayette, Cowboys, reports that on Saturday afternoon a small fire broke out behind one of the bars. Luckily, the fire was quickly contained and not much damage was done to the establishment. Manager of the club, Daniel Boone Hidalgo says, "Thanks to Scott and...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Man Missing in Arkansas National Park

WBRZ reports that authorities and volunteers are searching for a missing Baton Rouge man who never returned from his hike in an Arkansas park. 67-year-old Clinton "Preston" Smith went hiking Thursday on the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail along Buffalo National River and has not been seen since. The television station reports that...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Meth Bust in Kaplan Leads to Two Arrests

KAPLAN, La. (KPEL News) - Vermilion Parish officials have made two arrests involving methamphetamines in Kaplan following an investigation into suspected drug activity in the area. Joshua Leblanc of Rayne was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, and Claire Davis of Kaplan was arrested for distribution...
KAPLAN, LA
KPEL 96.5

Maurice Restaurant Pulls Out All the Stops for Halloween

Motorists who traverse US 167 between Lafayette and Abbeville everyday drive right by it. It's one of the most amazing Halloween displays that I have seen this "Spooky Season". What makes this Halloween display so much more interesting is where it's located. The place I am talking about is a restaurant in Maurice. And if that wasn't "strange enough" the restaurant doesn't even offer sit-down dining.
MAURICE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Northside High Cleared After Social Media Threat Forces Students to Evacuate

LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - Students at Northside High School were evacuated on Friday after a social media threat was posted, LPSS acknowledged Friday afternoon. Administrators at the school were made aware of the threat, which was circulating on social media. Students were evacuated while law enforcement searched the campus. However, no threat was found and students were allowed to return to campus.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

The Little Big Cup Hosting Stars of The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless at Cancer Benefit

The Little Big Cup restaurant in Arnaudville is putting on a really cool event on Saturday, November 19, 2022. They will be hosting stars of the daytime soap operas The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless at Red Oak Landing 51LS (a private airstrip and hangar) in Sunset, Louisiana for their 5th event benefiting the Cancer Support Community.
SUNSET, LA
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
19K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy