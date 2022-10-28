Read full article on original website
Local Woman Left Bruised, Claims Church Point Police Used Unnecessary Force During Arrest Over Tint
An Acadia Parish woman is speaking out after she claims she was dragged out of her vehicle and arrested by Church Point Police. Sarah Hebert posted about her experience on Facebook, claiming that Church Point Police used unnecessary force after stopping her for illegal window tint. Hebert says she was...
Nearly $400,000 in Stolen Oilfield Equipment Recovered in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - Multiple law enforcement agencies came together to recover almost $400,000 in stolen oilfield equipment. The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, LPSO SWAT, and Iberia Parish law enforcement conducted a multi-agency investigation after a recovered truck and trailer was tied to another theft in Iberia Parish. According to...
Lafayette Student Arrested for Northside High School Threat, Others Arrested Too
While some young people may think threats are funny, in the cold, hard reality of life, it's not. When you play a stupid game, you are going to win a stupid prize. A student who police say is responsible for the social media threat against Northside High School Friday, October 28 was arrested on several charges.
Youngsville Traffic Alert- Bonin Road Closing
"Along with the sunshine, there's gotta be a little rain sometimes" is a lesson we've been taught long before Lynn Anderson put the words to music. And when it comes to progress, we frequently have to "put up with" a slight inconvenience for a short while as improvements are made.
Northside Student Arrested for Threat That Forced School Evacuation
LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - Lafayette police have made an arrest in the wake of a social media threat that forced Northside High School students to evacuate the campus on Friday. According to LPSS, a social media threat was posted that forced the school to evacuate students. Law enforcement cleared the scene and students were allowed to later return to class. One juvenile was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on one count of terrorizing.
Need to Know: Traffic Closures Happening on Interstate 10 and Interstate 49
This is a big week for road construction that is scheduled to happen on the two interstates that run through Lafayette - Interstate 10 and Interstate 49. There are two traffic closures scheduled to happen on Interstate 49 this week. They are both scheduled to happen during the daytime. I-49...
Baton Rouge Man Found Alive After Being Missing Several Days on Arkansas Trail
Some good news to report as a Baton Rouge man was found safe yesterday after being missing for several days on a trail near the Buffalo National River in Arkansas. 67-year-old Clinton "Preston" Smith was found by searchers about 2.5 miles from the trail at 12:18 pm on Tuesday, November 1.
Abbeville Shooting Suspect Surrenders, Another Suspect Still at Large
Abbeville Police Chief Mike Hardy says one of two men accused of shooting three people on St. Charles Street has turned himself in to officers. Chief Hardy says a family member of Tyrese Willis called him saying that Willis would be coming to turn himself in to authorities. Willis showed up that evening which was Friday, October 28. He showed up with members of his family so he could say goodbye.
Vehicle Crashes Through Youngsville Sports Complex Sign—Here’s What We Know
A vehicle crashed through the Youngsville Complex Sign early Sunday morning (Oct. 30). Police got a call around 3:30 a.m. Sunday after an SUV crashed through the structure located at the center of the Detente & Chemin Metairie roundabout in Youngsville. The sign is somewhat of a landmark in Youngsville...
Mississippi Man Steals Police Car, Drives to Crowley, and Gets Arrested
CROWLEY, La. (KPEL News) - Acadia Parish sheriff department deputies have arrested a Mississippi man wanted for Grand Larceny in Leflore County, Mississippi. Billy Joe Westbrook, 59, of Yazoo, Mississippi, allegedly stole an unmarked police vehicle from the Leflore County Sheriff's Office in Mississippi, and an alert was put out for his arrest. On Wednesday, October 26, Acadia Parish deputies spotted the vehicle traveling northbound on Conrad Rd. in Crowley.
Arrest Made in Fatal Hit-and-Run That Left Pedestrian Dead
LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - Lafayette police have made an arrest in the fatal hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian on W. Congress Street last week. Theophilus Rose, 21, of Lafayette was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for a felony hit and run. His bond was set at $25,000.
Small Fire Reported at Cowboys Nightclub in Lafayette
Management at the popular nightclub in Lafayette, Cowboys, reports that on Saturday afternoon a small fire broke out behind one of the bars. Luckily, the fire was quickly contained and not much damage was done to the establishment. Manager of the club, Daniel Boone Hidalgo says, "Thanks to Scott and...
Two Abbeville Men Wanted for Attempted Murder After Monday Shooting
ABBEVILLE, La. (KPEL News) - Abbeville police have identified the two men they believe are responsible for a Monday night shooting that left three men injured, one with multiple gunshot wounds. Tyrese Willis and Tremikal Dashawn Plowden, both of Abbeville, were named on Friday by Abbeville Chief Mike Hardy. Both...
Louisiana Man Missing in Arkansas National Park
WBRZ reports that authorities and volunteers are searching for a missing Baton Rouge man who never returned from his hike in an Arkansas park. 67-year-old Clinton "Preston" Smith went hiking Thursday on the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail along Buffalo National River and has not been seen since. The television station reports that...
Meth Bust in Kaplan Leads to Two Arrests
KAPLAN, La. (KPEL News) - Vermilion Parish officials have made two arrests involving methamphetamines in Kaplan following an investigation into suspected drug activity in the area. Joshua Leblanc of Rayne was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, and Claire Davis of Kaplan was arrested for distribution...
Maurice Restaurant Pulls Out All the Stops for Halloween
Motorists who traverse US 167 between Lafayette and Abbeville everyday drive right by it. It's one of the most amazing Halloween displays that I have seen this "Spooky Season". What makes this Halloween display so much more interesting is where it's located. The place I am talking about is a restaurant in Maurice. And if that wasn't "strange enough" the restaurant doesn't even offer sit-down dining.
Northside High Cleared After Social Media Threat Forces Students to Evacuate
LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - Students at Northside High School were evacuated on Friday after a social media threat was posted, LPSS acknowledged Friday afternoon. Administrators at the school were made aware of the threat, which was circulating on social media. Students were evacuated while law enforcement searched the campus. However, no threat was found and students were allowed to return to campus.
Hey Dude Opening Stand-Alone Store at Tanger Outlets in Gonzales
It's one of the shoes that has "swept the nation" for the last couple of years and you can now shop for them at a stand-alone store. Hey Dude has just opened one of its first brick-and-mortar stores and it is located at Tanger Outlets in Gonzales, Louisiana. According to...
USPS Shuts Down Evangeline Post Office – Here’s Where to Go Instead
EVANGELINE, La. (KPEL News) - Safety concerns at post office in Evangeline, Louisiana, have forced the U.S. Postal Service to shut the building down for retail operations for the time being. Repairs will be made, but there is currently no timeline. While repairs are being made, post office box mail...
The Little Big Cup Hosting Stars of The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless at Cancer Benefit
The Little Big Cup restaurant in Arnaudville is putting on a really cool event on Saturday, November 19, 2022. They will be hosting stars of the daytime soap operas The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless at Red Oak Landing 51LS (a private airstrip and hangar) in Sunset, Louisiana for their 5th event benefiting the Cancer Support Community.
