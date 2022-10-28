ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Comments / 0

Related
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Top European official: if Twitter ignores the law, penalties will 'haunt' Elon Musk

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — The European Union's competition czar has a message for Twitter's new boss Elon Musk: We are watching you. Since the Tesla CEO took ownership of the social network last week promising, among other changes, to loosen up rules around what people can post to Twitter, authorities in Europe have been standing by for any signs that Twitter may run afoul of European speech laws.
Action News Jax

Musk: Banned Twitter users will not immediately have accounts restored

Elon Musk said that Twitter will not allow anyone banned from the social media site to have their accounts reinstated until the company sets up a “clear process” to do so. Musk who closed a $44 billion deal for Twitter last week, said in a tweet early Wednesday that he had spoken to several civil society leaders about enacting a procedure that “will continue to combat hate and harassment and enforce its election integrity policies.”
CNN

'Disturbing' conspiracy theory takes root following Pelosi attack

Right-wing political voices are pushing a false conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative. The San Francisco Police chief told CNN there was 'no evidence' to support the theory, despite it being alluded to by Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TheDailyBeast

L’Oréal Becomes Latest Brand to Suspend Twitter Advertising

L’Oréal, the world’s biggest cosmetics maker, has suspended its advertising spending on Twitter, becoming the latest company to “quietly quit” the platform since Elon Musk’s $44 billion acquisition. Big brands are reportedly nervous that Musk’s Twitter will open the floodgates of inappropriate content, and Musk has tried to reassure advertisers, posting an open letter Oct. 28: “Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape where anything can be said with no consequences!” That hasn’t stopped brands from reviewing their relationship with Twitter, with one ad executive telling the Financial Times that “there’s some quiet quitting going on.” Nevertheless Twitter is this week reassuring advertisers, with one email sent to a media agency and seen by the Times asking brands to “bear with us as we move through this transition.” L’Oréal follows General Motors Group, which last week announced it had “temporarily paused” paid advertising “as is normal course of business with a significant change in a media platform.” More brands appear to be following suit after Interpublic, one of the world’s largest advertising groups, recommended its clients pause spending on Twitter for the next week.Read it at Financial Times
Action News Jax

Irving takes responsibility for tweet, will donate $500,000

NEW YORK — (AP) — Kyrie Irving said Wednesday he takes responsibility for the negative impact on the Jewish community that was caused by his appearing to support an antisemitic work, and he and the Brooklyn Nets will each donate $500,000 toward causes and organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance in their communities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov

Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
31K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy