TEXARKANA, Ark. – A federal jury convicted a Texarkana physician on Friday on two counts of distributing pain medications without a prescription. Dr. Lonnie Joseph Parker, 58, of Texarkana, Ark., was an over-prescriber of controlled substances in a two-year period, according to an investigation initiated by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Little Rock District Office (LRDO).

TEXARKANA, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO