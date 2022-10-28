Social media reactions to Florida missing out on 5-star CB Cormani McClain

Florida missed out on one of its top targets in the 2023 recruiting cycle on Thursday when five-star cornerback Cormani McClain committed to Miami over UF and Alabama.

The Gators entered the day as the favorite to land the No. 2 player in the class and most considered Alabama a close second, but the Hurricanes pulled off a shocking coup. With the dust just beginning to settle, the Florida faithful is figuring out to process the devastating news.

McClain visited the Swamp over half a dozen times during his recruitment and had been to Florida twice since the last time he stopped by Miami. It’s an incredible win for the Hurricanes staff that also leaves Florida with questions about Billy Napier’s ability to land the elite in-state players.

Florida should still bring in a top-10 class this cycle, but the odds of making it into the top 5 are slim now that McClain is off the board.

Here’s a look at the top social media reactions from Gators fans and experts following the announcement.

The news breaks

Florida had been the favorite leading up to McClain's decision date

Corey Bender of Gators Online made this comparison

Some are wondering if Miami's NIL team is to thank

It's hard to call this anything but a major miss from Billy Napier and Co.

Silver linings, I guess?

In the end, McClain wanted to make history

List

List

List

Gallery

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!