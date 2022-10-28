Read full article on original website
Abu Ma’afala no longer head football coach at Kamehameha
Kamehameha is in search for a new head football coach. Warriors Athletics Director Rob Hesia announced on Tuesday that Abu Ma’afala will no longer hold that position as the program has decided to move in a different direction. Ma’afala, who recently completed his sixth season with the program having gone 17-34-1, inlcuding an 0-7-1 record […]
Sagapolutele on a tear for Buffanblu; Nakata, Eagles leveled up in run to D2 title match
Appearances can be deceiving. Look no further than John-Keawe Sagapolutele, for example. Despite what may seem like an easy-going, laid-back demeanor on the exterior, inside of the Punahou senior quarterback lies an unwavering competitive fire. It's part of what makes Sagapolutele special, according to his coach. "His passion for football,...
Jovi Lefotu scores 20 points as Rainbow Wahine win exhibition against HPU
The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team was all gas and no brakes in the lone exhibition game on the schedule as the Rainbow Wahine defeated Hawaii Pacific 73-49 on Tuesday night in Manoa. The game served as the anticipated debuts of sisters Lily Wahinekapu and Jovi Lefotu, both state player of the year award […]
What the Tech: Priceless family memories as gifts for the holidays
Former home of Tokai college in Moiliili acquired by city for affordable housing. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on Tuesday announced that the city has finalized a $37.75 million acquisition of the former home of Hawaii Tokai International College.
Los Angeles mural honors Ellison Onizuka
Halloween booms in Hawaii: ‘It’s super concerning’
Many Hawaii residents were not expecting the spookiest night of the year to also be the loudest.
Inescapable Hawaii Flight Delays. Here’s What To Do.
We’ve written about Hawaii flight delays now for months. And while we thought it would start to improve, it only gets worse. With our upcoming meetings in Honolulu and Maui, it’s hard to know any longer how far in advance to leave. It’s pretty nuts. Our post today includes our best strategy for dealing with this new phenomenon.
Under new proposal, Navy would defuel Red Hill but keep tanks in place for ‘beneficial reuse’
Cap Parks: Parks over freeways in the works for Hawaii
Freeways over the parks, it is an idea that's floating around and could be implemented on Oahu. They're called Cap Parks.
Hawaii ghost tours where paranormal becomes normal
Mysteries of Hawaii offers four different ghost tours and experiences for people to take part in.
Kauai residents protest at a popular beach park, saying it has become too commercialized
When will Don Quijote open in Kapolei?
The building formerly occupied by Kmart, which closed in 2017, is still vacant with no movement happening in sight.
Oahu’s Wai Kai Will Revolutionize the Hawaiian Surf Experience
Hawaii is the birthplace of modern surfing so it should come as no surprise that it will soon be home to a first-of-its-kind surf-themed entertainment destination. Wai Kai, set to open in Oahu in February 2023, will feature the world’s largest deep-water standing surf wave. If you’re new to surfing or hoping to improve your skills, the resort will also include a section with adjustable waves ranging from two- to six-feet, perfect for learning the sport.
Hawaii group of business owners, community leaders is first private foreign delegation to call on Marcos
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A group of Hawaii business owners and community leaders was the first private foreign delegation to call on Philippine President Ferdinand “BongBong” Marcos Jr. at the presidential palace in Manila since he took office on June 30. President Marcos, son of the late dictator Ferdinand...
Pilot describes Hawaii helicopter crash
During the third tour, the helicopter crashed after its tail boom separated from the fuselage at an altitude of approximately 1,000 feet above ground level.
A unique piece of Hawaiian history is featured on this year’s Iolani Palace holiday ornament
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Friends of Iolani Palace has revealed this year’s holiday ornament. It’s based on the flag designed by Isobel Strong that was flown on the Hawaiian Royal Navy ship HHMS Kaimiloa in the late 1800s, with a Hawaiian crown on a yellow shield. The ornament...
North Shore Group Confronts Growing Threats Of Erosion, Sea Level Rise
As intensifying coastal erosion and sea level rise threaten to wash North Shore homes into the ocean, a group of local residents, scientists, nonprofit leaders and lawmakers has released a new plan to address the situation both now and in the decades to come. That road map, from the North...
Island Connections: Uncle Bo’s
Uncle Bo’s is a local favorite restaurant, with delicious food and great drinks! Living808 went down to the Kapahulu location to talk with Bo Pathammavong, Co-Owner and Chef, and Rebecca Tomacder, Director of Operations, about their ono grinds and how Hawaiian Telcom helps to power their business. Chef Bo’s...
Army warns of noise disturbances during military training on Oahu, Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Military training will cause more noise and traffic on Oahu and Hawaii Island this week. There will be an increase in airplanes flying from Wheeler Army Airfield, Kalaeloa Airport and Bradshaw Army Airport. That training will also include the use of blank ammunition and explosive simulators. “It’s...
HPD seeks public's help in find Waikiki stabbing suspect
The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates yet again.
