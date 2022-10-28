Read full article on original website
Related
bodyslam.net
Mike Tyson, All Atlantic Championship Dream Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW have advertised more appearances for next week’s AEW Rampage. First, Mike Tyson will return to the company to be a special guest commentator role next week on the show. Elsewhere on the card, the All Atlantic Champion will have a dream match on the show also. Orange Cassidy is currently scheduled to defend the All Atlantic Championship vs Luchasauras and Rey Fenix in a triple threat match on Dynamite next Wednesday.
bodyslam.net
NXT Level Up Results (10/28/22)
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on October 28. The event was taped on October 25 and aired on Peacock. You can read the full results for the developmental show below. – Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo def. Tank Ledger. – Trick Williams cuts a promo. –...
bodyslam.net
WWE Live Event Results From Stuttgart, Germany (10/31/22)
WWE held a live event from Porsche Arena in Stuttgart, Germany on October 31st. The show was headlined by a six man tag involving The New Day and Braun Strowman vs The Bloodline. You can read the full results below. Imperium (Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser) defeated The Brawling Brutes...
bodyslam.net
AEW Have Been Taping Segments Ahead Of Time To Ease Travelling For Talent
It appears AEW have been attempting to ease travel stress on AEW competitors. Taping segments ahead of schedule is usually difficult when it comes to in ring segments. However, when it comes to backstage segments, these have a little more freedom to be taped in advance without fear of spoilers leaking.
bodyslam.net
NXT Live Event Results From Melbourne, FL (10/28/22)
NXT held a live event on October 28 from Melbourne Auditorium in Melbourne, Florida. You can see the full results for the show below. – Women’s Halloween Battle Royal: Thea Hail wins. – Odyssey Jones def. Javier Bernal. – NXT Tag Team Championships: Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit...
bodyslam.net
WWE Live Event Results From Monterrey, Mexico (10/29/22)
WWE held a live event on October 29 from Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico. You can read the results for the live event below. Los Lotharios (Angel & Humberto) def. Legado Del Fantasma (Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde) – WWE 24/7 Championship: Nikki Cross def. Tamina and Dana Brooke...
bodyslam.net
Jon Moxley vs Lee Moriarty And TBS Championship Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
Two matches have been made official for next week’s edition of Dynamite. During AEW Rampage, two matches were made official for next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. First, Jon Moxley will go one on one with The Firm’s Lee Moriarty. Along with the rest of his faction, Moriarty laid out Moxley and MJF on last week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Elsewhere, Jade Cargill will defend her TBS Championship against Marina Shafir, Nyla Rose has held physical possession of the championship since AEW Battle Of The Belts.
bodyslam.net
SmackDown On FS1 Draws Under A Million Viewers
This week’s edition of SmackDown’s viewership saw a heavy drop due to the channel change. According to Brandon Thurston, WWE SmackDown on FS1 drew 835,000 viewers on Friday, October 28. This number is down from last week’s episode, which drew 2.231 million viewers on FOX. The show scored a 0.23 rating in the key 18 to 49 demo, which is down from last week’s rating of 0.52.
bodyslam.net
NWA USA Results (10/29)
Season 4, Episode 8 of NWA USA was held on Saturday, October 29, 2022. You can see the full results for the show below. – Handicap Match: Max The Impaler def. Taryn Terrell & Natalia Markova. – Jamie Stanley says that Davey Richards has no chance of beating Colby Corino...
bodyslam.net
Early Creative Plans For Tonight’s Halloween Monday Night RAW
Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW is Halloween themed as it falls on October 31st. Already confirmed for the card are matches between Matt Riddle and Otis as well as Nikki Cross vs Bianca Belair in a non title match. Fightful Select have now provided more spoilers on tonight’s...
bodyslam.net
Karrion Kross Says Once He Wins the Universal Championship, Fans Will See A Real Supervillain
Karrion Kross promises infamy if he becomes WWE Universal Champion. Since returning to WWE, Kross has made one thing clear. he has his eyes set on ruling SmackDown. He is currently set to face Drew McIntyre at WWE Crown Jewel next weekend in a steel cage match. Speaking with Kostas...
bodyslam.net
Danhausen, Eddie Kingston, Jade Cargill And More Set For Halloween Edition Of AEW Dark: Elevation
Danhausen and more will feature on tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation. AEW have announced the lineup for tonight’s Halloween edition of AEW Dark: Elevation. Eddie Kingston, Jade Cargil and more are set for the show. Athena vs. Janai Kai. Dante Martin vs. Brandon Cutler. Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs....
bodyslam.net
Bray Wyatt Appearance Made Official For WWE Crown Jewel
Bray Wyatt will appear at WWE Crown Jewel. During Monday Night RAW, WWE would announce via the commentary team that Bray Wyatt will be a part of WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 5th. It was not explained what Wyatt would be doing on the show. Most...
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander Hits Huge Milestone as Champion
Earlier today, IMPACT Wrestling took to their Facebook account and posted that Josh Alexander has now surpassed STING as the 4th longest reigning TNA/IMPACT Wrestling World Champion at 190 days. Sting previously held it for 189 days, and now falls to the #5 spot. Josh Alexander won the title from...
bodyslam.net
AEW Dark: Elevation Results (10/31/22)
All Elite Wrestling airs its latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Monday, October 31. You can read the full results for the show below. Eddie Kingston & Ortiz defeated Breaux Keller & Myles Hawkins. Frankie Kazarian defeated Rhett Titus. Jade Cargill defeated Trish Adora. Kiera Hogan defeated Skye Blue.
bodyslam.net
House Of Glory Exodus Results (10/29/22)
House of Glory held its Exodus event on October 29 from La Boom in New York . The event aired on FITE TV. You can read the full results for the show below. – Mighty Mante announced due to injury he could not defend the 6 Way Championship tonight. Nolo Kitano turned on him, setting up the future match.
bodyslam.net
AEW Tag Title Match Made Official For AEW Full Gear
The trilogy match has been made official for AEW Full Gear. During AEW Rampage this week, Keith Lee got a quick win over Serpentico. After the match, The Acclaimed confronted Lee demanding to know where Billy Gunn was. Swerve Strickland would appear on the titantron and kidnapped/tortured “Daddy Ass” he would also mention that the tag team championship bout between Swerve In Our Glory and The Acclaimed would occur at Full Gear on November 19th.
bodyslam.net
GCW Hit Em Up Results (10/29/22)
GCW held its “Hit Em Up” event on October 29th. The event aired on FITE TV. You can read the full results for the show below. – GCW Tag Team Championships: Los Mazisos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) (c) def. The Wolf Zaddies (Bad Dude Tito & Che Cabrera)
bodyslam.net
Glory Pro The Relentless Results (10/30/22)
Glory Pro Wrestling held its The Relentless event on October 30 from South Broadway Athletic Club in St. Louis, Missouri. The event aired on FITE TV. You can read the full results for the show below. – Laynie Luck def. Shazza McKenzie. – Team STL (Benjamin Trust, ATM & Moses)...
bodyslam.net
Live Monday Night RAW Results – 31/10/22 – Trick Or Street Fight, Roman Reigns Appearance And More
Tonight’s Monday Night RAW will be a special Halloween edition of the show with a Trick or Street Fight amongst several high profile matches on the show. The live results for tonight’s RAW will begin once the show goes on the air. We kick things off with Bianca...
Comments / 0