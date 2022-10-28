Read full article on original website
3 Reasons Why LUNC Price Might go to $0.00 – 3 Alts to Buy Instead
The recent rally across the broader cryptocurrency market recently created some gains for Terra Luna Classic. LUNC is currently up by less than 1% over the past 24 hours. In the last week, LUNC has gained by around 4.9%.
Altcoin Crypto Prices Trending Today 31st October
As October rounds up, several altcoin prices are facing a struggle to break even. In this article, we look at the prices of some top altcoin crypto assets and the ones that could become successes as November comes around.
Bitcoin Price Optimism Slowly Fades Out As It Forms A Bearish Reversal Flag
Bitcoin price has been losing its strength over the last 24 hours. The coin has continued to face rejection at the $21,000 mark, causing the bulls to lose their momentum. Over the last 24 hours, the coin has lost 1% of its value, indicating that at the moment, BTC is consolidating on its chart.
IOTA price prediction – Is MIOTA Dead
Over the last decade, a lot of blockchain networks have tried to overcome the challenges presented by the first cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. Not only does the network highly rely on continuous contributions from network participants, but it also consumes a lot of energy for its operation. One such major problem was faced by IOTA, which makes its price prediction rather difficult.
Meme Coins Losing Ground Except For this Coin Trending on CoinGecko
Meme coins had a notable rally last week. Dogecoin is up by around 97% in the last seven days after Elon Musk confirmed that he had completed his purchase of Twitter. Other meme coins followed suit, creating double-digit gains. However, the rally has cooled off, but Tamadoge, a new meme coin, has remained bullish.
Analyst Highlights Key Factors To Notice Following Recent Bitcoin Price Hike
Investors are very particular about the price of Bitcoin. There’s no surprise there, seeing that the values of other digital tokens depend on it. When the price surges, the market goes uptrend and vice versa. Bitcoin, being the most prominent cryptocurrency, has maintained a stagnant price movement in the...
Volatility In Markets Increases Ahead Of Fed Meeting
U.S. stocks closed lower on Monday, but all the major indices recorded gains for the month. The Dow recorded its biggest monthly percentage increase since January 1976. For the month, the blue-chip Dow surged 13.95%, while the S&P jumped around 8%. Investors are now awaiting the Federal Reserve's policy meeting...
Fed Could Hike Interest Rates By 75 BPS, Here’s What It Means For Bitcoin
The FOMC meeting is currently looming above the financial markets, including bitcoin, given that it is just a few days away. Previous interest rate hike trends and the fact that inflation remains a prominent threat have led to a negative outlook for the FOMC meeting. It is expected that another Fed interest rate hike is on the horizon, which will no doubt have a profound effect on the crypto market.
Solana: A Quick Evaluation Of How The Blockchain Performed In Q3 This Year
The crypto bear market that began in May has hurt Solana just as much as the rest of the market. CoinGecko reported a massive 16.4 percent increase, and the price of SOL is now at $32.27 at the time of writing. Messari’s most recent quarter on quarter performance evaluation of...
Could Nano (XNO) be Dead?
Nano XNO (formerly NANO, XRB) has plummeted 94% from its highest. It was previously thought to be one of the greatest cryptocurrency utility providers, offering transactions that were incredibly quick and basically free. Many people had the assumption that NANO was indeed the coin that might have actually replaced traditional money on a daily basis.
Zksync Devs Plan to Launch Layer 3 Scaling Solution Called ‘Opportunity’ in Q1 2023 – Blockchain Bitcoin News
Matter Labs, the team behind the Ethereum layer two (L2) scaling protocol Zksync, revealed the developers plan to launch a layer three (L3) proof of concept called “Opportunity” in the first quarter of 2023. The team says that the prototype of L3 will be built on top of L2 and developers and Zksync users can “research and experiment with it.”
BNB jumps to new BTC all-time high as Elon Musk’s Twitter fuels DOGE bulls
BNB (formerly known as Binance Coin) has hit new all-time highs against Bitcoin (BTC) as excitement grows over the cryptocurrency’s future role on Twitter. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView confirms that BNB/BTC briefly spiked above 0.15 BTC to a record 0.15267 BTC on Oct. 30. BNB, the...
Can You Buy Crypto With a Credit Card? (Yes, But You Shouldn’t)
This article/post contains references to products or services from one or more of our advertisers or partners. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products or services. I remember the days when most cryptos could only be bought with other cryptos. Now, you can buy DOGE...
Calvaria Presale Hits 500k – Invest Before Presale Enters Stage 3 and Get 366% Return
Calvaria, a cryptocurrency game project, has raised more than $500 million as it quickly advances through the second stage of its presale. Crypto news channels are calling Calvaria the next Axie Infinity. Calvaria Early Investors Gain 550%...
Bitcoin Price Prediction for November
The crypto market welcomes a new cryptocurrency almost every day, but one coin that has managed to stay relevant for over a decade is Bitcoin. Introduced in 2008, the brainchild of Satoshi Nakamoto is still the number one cryptocurrency since its launch.
