ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoinist.com

Big Eyes Coin is Exceeding Conventional Meme Coin Practices and Could Overtake Ethereum and Cosmos

Memes are a type of internet culture that can be humorous and satirical, often containing pop cultural references and popular memes. They are often shared on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Reddit. They can also be used to promote a brand or product, especially related to a particular interest or hobby. These memes have birthed many meme currencies that live up to their names and create excitement, unlike blockchain cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum (ETH) and Cosmos (ATOM). Unfortunately, the fun feature is the limit of most meme coins. To change this, newcomer Big Eyes Coin (BIG) brings activities that can benefit the community beyond inciting laughter.
Benzinga

Crypto Whales Abruptly Moves $412M in Ethereum, Bitcoin, And Dogecoin In A Single Day

According to the Whale Alert report, various cryptocurrency whales have moved Ethereum ETH/USD, Bitcoin BTC/USD, Dogecoin DOGE/USD, and XRP XRP/USD in a 24-hour period, amounting to $412,300,000. Whales send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period. Storing large amounts of money on an exchange...
NEWSBTC

Some Ethereum Network Gems: Uniglo.io, Ethereum Name Service, And Synthetix Network

Ethereum Network boasts some of the most innovative products on offer today, including the likes of Uniglo, Ethereum Name Service, and Synthetix Network. Here’s why now is a great time to invest in these gems. Uniglo.io. Uniglo has very recently joined the Ethereum Network. Its native token GLO has...
cryptoglobe.com

$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC

Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: $70,000 is probable for BTC if…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. In the third quarter of 2022, Bitcoin (BTC) managed to beat stocks and the majority of major fiat currencies, except the U.S. Dollar Index, despite severe macroeconomic headwinds and a stagnating cryptocurrency market.
boundingintocrypto.com

Zksync Devs Plan to Launch Layer 3 Scaling Solution Called ‘Opportunity’ in Q1 2023 – Blockchain Bitcoin News

Matter Labs, the team behind the Ethereum layer two (L2) scaling protocol Zksync, revealed the developers plan to launch a layer three (L3) proof of concept called “Opportunity” in the first quarter of 2023. The team says that the prototype of L3 will be built on top of L2 and developers and Zksync users can “research and experiment with it.”
FLORIDA STATE
trading-education.com

5 Best Cryptocurrencies Under US$1: To The Moon In 2023 And Beyond

USD Coin - One of fastest growing stablecoin within the recent crypto market. TRON - A great Ethereum alternative crypto. Polygon - The crypto that managed a price hike when most cryptos went under. A Closer Look At The 5 Best Cryptocurrencies Under $1. Decentraland (MANA) Decentraland was launched in...
boundingintocrypto.com

Satoshi Nakamoto’s Seminal Bitcoin White Paper Turns 14 Today – Bitcoin News

Approximately 14 years ago today, on Halloween, Satoshi Nakamoto introduced Bitcoin to the world by sharing the renowned white paper. Satoshi’s invention, shared on metzdowd.com’s Cryptography Mailing List, not only solved a problem that had plagued computer scientists for years, but the invention also redefined how people look at money. Furthermore, as a side effect, Satoshi’s creation spawned a new digital economy with more than 13,000 cryptocurrency assets, worth just over $1 trillion today.
FLORIDA STATE
boundingintocrypto.com

Celsius Network’s bungling showed why centralization can’t protect privacy

In Celsius Network’s recent court filing, the billion-dollar centralized finance (CeFi) platform exposed more than 14,000 pages of customer identity and on-chain transaction data without user consent — a prescient reminder that privacy absent decentralization is no privacy at all. As part of its bankruptcy proceedings, CeFi lending...
blockworks.co

Huobi Stablecoin Plunges 70% as Justin Sun Readies Tron Replacement

The swansong for Huobi Global’s dollar-pegged stablecoin is now playing out. HUSD fell to a low of 28 cents this morning, four days after the crypto exchange announced it would delist the token. Huobi, one of the largest crypto exchanges in the space, was recently snapped up by a...
Benzinga

Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $44M Worth Of BTC Off Bitfinex

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $44,729,794 worth of Bitcoin off Bitfinex. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: #. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period of time. Storing large amounts of money on an exchange presents an additional risk of theft, as exchange wallets are the most sought-after target for cryptocurrency hackers.
boundingintocrypto.com

The five spookiest stories in crypto in 2022

After over 13 years of ups and downs, this year stands out for having the most turbulent bear market in the history of crypto. Owing to a mix of factors — that include regulatory clearances across the globe and improved credibility among projects that survived the bear market — the world of crypto marked numerous milestones this year.
boundingintocrypto.com

Solana: A Quick Evaluation Of How The Blockchain Performed In Q3 This Year

The crypto bear market that began in May has hurt Solana just as much as the rest of the market. CoinGecko reported a massive 16.4 percent increase, and the price of SOL is now at $32.27 at the time of writing. Messari’s most recent quarter on quarter performance evaluation of...
boundingintocrypto.com

IMPT Token Raised $11 Million; Should You Invest?

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. IMPT is a revolutionary cryptocurrency ecosystem that aspires to be eco-friendly and help towards environmental sustainability, in contrast to initiatives like Bitcoin, which have a detrimental influence on the environment owing to their high energy consumption. This...
decrypt.co

Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Tees Up 3 Reasons Crypto Beats Gold

Buterin addressed the argument that gold could represent a better or similar decentralized store of value than crypto. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has criticized gold as a decentralized alternative to money, calling it “incredibly inconvenient” and “difficult to use, particularly when transacting with untrusted parties.”. He also...

Comments / 0

Community Policy