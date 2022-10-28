Read full article on original website
bitcoinist.com
Next Cryptocurrency to Explode in Q1 2023 Alongside the Ethereum Price – Altcoin Season Incoming
Alongside the Ethereum price increase in October 2022, Dash 2 Trade (D2T) has the potential to become the next big crypto altcoin to explode as we enter into 2023. Offering investors the opportunity to join the initial token offering via a 9-stage presale, D2T is an ERC-20 token that boasts deflationary tokenomics and multiple use cases.
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin is Exceeding Conventional Meme Coin Practices and Could Overtake Ethereum and Cosmos
Memes are a type of internet culture that can be humorous and satirical, often containing pop cultural references and popular memes. They are often shared on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Reddit. They can also be used to promote a brand or product, especially related to a particular interest or hobby. These memes have birthed many meme currencies that live up to their names and create excitement, unlike blockchain cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum (ETH) and Cosmos (ATOM). Unfortunately, the fun feature is the limit of most meme coins. To change this, newcomer Big Eyes Coin (BIG) brings activities that can benefit the community beyond inciting laughter.
Benzinga
Crypto Whales Abruptly Moves $412M in Ethereum, Bitcoin, And Dogecoin In A Single Day
According to the Whale Alert report, various cryptocurrency whales have moved Ethereum ETH/USD, Bitcoin BTC/USD, Dogecoin DOGE/USD, and XRP XRP/USD in a 24-hour period, amounting to $412,300,000. Whales send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period. Storing large amounts of money on an exchange...
NEWSBTC
Some Ethereum Network Gems: Uniglo.io, Ethereum Name Service, And Synthetix Network
Ethereum Network boasts some of the most innovative products on offer today, including the likes of Uniglo, Ethereum Name Service, and Synthetix Network. Here’s why now is a great time to invest in these gems. Uniglo.io. Uniglo has very recently joined the Ethereum Network. Its native token GLO has...
cryptoglobe.com
$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC
Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: $70,000 is probable for BTC if…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. In the third quarter of 2022, Bitcoin (BTC) managed to beat stocks and the majority of major fiat currencies, except the U.S. Dollar Index, despite severe macroeconomic headwinds and a stagnating cryptocurrency market.
boundingintocrypto.com
Zksync Devs Plan to Launch Layer 3 Scaling Solution Called ‘Opportunity’ in Q1 2023 – Blockchain Bitcoin News
Matter Labs, the team behind the Ethereum layer two (L2) scaling protocol Zksync, revealed the developers plan to launch a layer three (L3) proof of concept called “Opportunity” in the first quarter of 2023. The team says that the prototype of L3 will be built on top of L2 and developers and Zksync users can “research and experiment with it.”
trading-education.com
5 Best Cryptocurrencies Under US$1: To The Moon In 2023 And Beyond
USD Coin - One of fastest growing stablecoin within the recent crypto market. TRON - A great Ethereum alternative crypto. Polygon - The crypto that managed a price hike when most cryptos went under. A Closer Look At The 5 Best Cryptocurrencies Under $1. Decentraland (MANA) Decentraland was launched in...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Insights Firm Says Shiba Inu Could Abruptly Follow Dogecoin Rally As SHIB Gains Steam Against Bitcoin
A leading crypto analytics firm says dog-themed coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) could be playing a game of follow the leader with fellow meme token Dogecoin (DOGE). Santiment says that Shiba Inu is starting to gather some momentum after displaying strength in its Bitcoin pair (SHIB/BTC). “Whatever side of the fence...
“The” Token Up 150% in the Last 24 Hours Since Ethereum’s Founder Vitalik Jokingly Suggests It
A meme project and token called the “The Protocol,” jokingly suggested by Vitalik Buterin, has been created, and the token has quickly started pumping. The THE token is up by 150% over the past 24 hours and is currently priced at $0.03. 24-hour trading volume is at $20.3 million.
boundingintocrypto.com
Satoshi Nakamoto’s Seminal Bitcoin White Paper Turns 14 Today – Bitcoin News
Approximately 14 years ago today, on Halloween, Satoshi Nakamoto introduced Bitcoin to the world by sharing the renowned white paper. Satoshi’s invention, shared on metzdowd.com’s Cryptography Mailing List, not only solved a problem that had plagued computer scientists for years, but the invention also redefined how people look at money. Furthermore, as a side effect, Satoshi’s creation spawned a new digital economy with more than 13,000 cryptocurrency assets, worth just over $1 trillion today.
zycrypto.com
Dogecoin Sprints North As Musk Pledges To Close Twitter Acquisition Deal By Friday — $1 DOGE Coming?
After stagnating for weeks, Dogecoin sprung on Tuesday, surging by almost 15% after news that Elon Musk was planning on closing the Twitter deal before the end of the week hit the airwaves. According to sources, Musk is said to have met with co-investors via a video conference on Monday,...
boundingintocrypto.com
Celsius Network’s bungling showed why centralization can’t protect privacy
In Celsius Network’s recent court filing, the billion-dollar centralized finance (CeFi) platform exposed more than 14,000 pages of customer identity and on-chain transaction data without user consent — a prescient reminder that privacy absent decentralization is no privacy at all. As part of its bankruptcy proceedings, CeFi lending...
blockworks.co
Huobi Stablecoin Plunges 70% as Justin Sun Readies Tron Replacement
The swansong for Huobi Global’s dollar-pegged stablecoin is now playing out. HUSD fell to a low of 28 cents this morning, four days after the crypto exchange announced it would delist the token. Huobi, one of the largest crypto exchanges in the space, was recently snapped up by a...
Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $44M Worth Of BTC Off Bitfinex
What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $44,729,794 worth of Bitcoin off Bitfinex. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: #. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their investments for an extended period of time. Storing large amounts of money on an exchange presents an additional risk of theft, as exchange wallets are the most sought-after target for cryptocurrency hackers.
boundingintocrypto.com
The five spookiest stories in crypto in 2022
After over 13 years of ups and downs, this year stands out for having the most turbulent bear market in the history of crypto. Owing to a mix of factors — that include regulatory clearances across the globe and improved credibility among projects that survived the bear market — the world of crypto marked numerous milestones this year.
boundingintocrypto.com
Solana: A Quick Evaluation Of How The Blockchain Performed In Q3 This Year
The crypto bear market that began in May has hurt Solana just as much as the rest of the market. CoinGecko reported a massive 16.4 percent increase, and the price of SOL is now at $32.27 at the time of writing. Messari’s most recent quarter on quarter performance evaluation of...
boundingintocrypto.com
IMPT Token Raised $11 Million; Should You Invest?
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. IMPT is a revolutionary cryptocurrency ecosystem that aspires to be eco-friendly and help towards environmental sustainability, in contrast to initiatives like Bitcoin, which have a detrimental influence on the environment owing to their high energy consumption. This...
decrypt.co
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Tees Up 3 Reasons Crypto Beats Gold
Buterin addressed the argument that gold could represent a better or similar decentralized store of value than crypto. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has criticized gold as a decentralized alternative to money, calling it “incredibly inconvenient” and “difficult to use, particularly when transacting with untrusted parties.”. He also...
dailyhodl.com
Bloomberg Analyst Says Ethereum Revolutionizing Fintech, Predicts Rallies As ETH Supply Gets Squeezed
Bloomberg’s lead commodity strategist Mike McGlone is predicting rallies for Ethereum (ETH) as he says the leading smart contract platform is poised to change the landscape of financial technology. In a new segment with BNN Bloomberg, McGlone says Ethereum is able to support its value with the reality that...
