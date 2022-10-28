ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

New scam targeting current, former Duquesne Light customers

By WPXI.com News Staff
 3 days ago
PITTSBURGH — A new scam is targeting current and former customers of Duquesne Light.

Scam phone calls from a number claiming to be Duquesne Light are telling victims they have a past due balance and their electricity will be cut off if they don’t pay immediately.

Duquesne Light told Channel 11 they never call customers on the day they shut off service, and they don’t accept pre-paid cards.

The company is in touch with the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office concerning the calls. Anyone who gets a call like this should report it on Duquesne Light’s website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

PITTSBURGH, PA
