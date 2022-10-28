ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Video shows driver hitting grandma, toddler in SJ; neighbors worry about speeding cars on Halloween

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mea5V_0ipYZjGg00

San Jose police (SJPD) are asking for help to track down the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash involving a grandmother and her toddler grandson.

This happened Tuesday at about 5:40 p.m. at Sierra Road and Mauna Kea Lane.

The pair's daily walk took a dangerous turn. Surveillance footage captured the moment a driver hit the 68-year-old woman and launched her from the marked crosswalk, into the intersection.

The toddler, who was strapped into his stroller, landed face down.

The driver of the dark gray four-door hatchback did not stop.

"Every time it breaks my heart to see that video," the boy's mom told ABC7 News. "It's traumatizing to see it."

MORE: San Jose expecting more fixed license plate cameras; city, police address privacy concerns

San Jose city officials hosted a webinar on Wednesday to provide details regarding privacy issues concerning new license plate cameras.

The boy's mom asked to speak anonymously, fearing any retaliation. She said after the crash, her mother-in-law, the boy's grandma, walked back home. After learning what happened, the family then called police.

"She was ignoring all this horrible pain she was having and she kept asking whether the baby was okay, whether the baby's good," the mother reflected.

The family initially declined medical transport, later taking the grandmother and baby to the hospital.

"The doctor checked on the baby first," his mother described. "They said the baby appears to be okay. And that's when my mother-in-law totally collapsed."

According to the boy's mother, grandma had a CT scan. The family learned she also suffered broken ribs and shoulders, and she was later admitted into the hospital.

Neighbor Yongqin Zhu arrived home moments after Tuesday's incident. She found the two victims still in the street.

VIDEO: SJ residents plea for drivers to slow down after boy killed, create own traffic safety measures

"Yeah, in the middle of the road. And she was still fallen down," Zhu described. "And the stroller, it looked like (it was) upside down, and the baby inside the stroller."

The boy is okay. He suffered a bump and a scratch. Although his mother shared, "For my son, because he cannot express exactly how he's feeling, we don't know emotionally how much of an impact is for him."

She compared, "If I'm sitting in a stroller and flip 180-degrees, that's a shock."

Residents said they understand it could've been much worse. Tuesday's hit-and-run comes at a time when traffic deaths across the city are on a record pace.

With that shocking surveillance footage, neighbors are thinking about the surrounding schools, the speeding cars, and those who will be out and about, trick-or-treating and celebrating Halloween.

"As it gets darker in the evenings, be really, really aware. Sometimes we tell people to also just think about trying to make themselves more visible," Jesse Mintz-Roth, Vision Zero Program manager for the City of San Jose's Department of Transportation said.

EXCLUSIVE: SJPD steps into the crosswalk as pedestrian decoys for traffic safety

"I think that everyone should make make eye contact with drivers. It's a great tip when you're crossing the street - before you cross the street," Mintz-Roth continued. "Drivers, try and make eye contact with with pedestrians also, and cyclists."

Vision Zero is an effort meant to reduce and eventually eliminate traffic deaths and severe injuries across San Jose.

At this intersection, Mintz-Roth reports two previous traffic incidents, including a 2016 head-on crash involving speeding and a 2017 rear-end collision.

"I think people should take particular care to pay attention of everything around them," he said. "Just because in general, this year is higher in traffic fatalities than recent years. And, you know, I'll say, San Jose is not alone in seeing this trend. A lot of other cities are too," he told ABC7 News.

The family impacted Tuesday wants improvements made and wants the driver identified.

"After seeing the video, I still cannot believe it happened. In broad daylight, a senior and a baby crossing the street," the boy's mother recalled. "It's not like the car never had a chance to stop."

VIDEO: Speed cameras could soon come to 3 Bay Area cities

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo testified before California lawmakers in support of a bill that would allow speed cameras on city streets.

She continued, "The general public needs to have a peace of mind of people taking responsibility for this. And for every driver, please be responsible. Please think about the lives that you could potentially endanger by driving irresponsibly."

According to SJPD, a newer dark gray four door hatchback, similar to a 2012 Mazda 3 was traveling westbound on Sierra Road at a "high rate of speed."

The suspect vehicle will possibly have damage to the front driver's side of the vehicle from the collision.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Aldinger #4183 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4183@sanjoseca.gov or call 408-277-4654.

Submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.svcrimestoppers.org. If the information you submit leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0ipYZjGg00

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Comments / 20

julieta abrenilla
3d ago

I don't understand why is too when it comes to pedestrian any hit and run drivers are flying low too much they should get their liscence rebuked.

Reply
9
CaliGirl
3d ago

Omg! I hope they find this person. This is definitely got to be jail time and revoked license.

Reply
12
JASON B
3d ago

I am glad there safe and OK , and hope they catch the criminal who did this and lock them up , What they need to start doing is putting in round abouts everywhere, that slows cars down and its safer .

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

Early Halloween festivities in San Jose end in violence

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police responded to two separate fatal shootings and a stabbing on Saturday and Sunday. According to police, the crimes happened within two hours of each other as Halloween weekend festivities turned violent. One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting on...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Woman in critical condition after San Jose stabbing

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A stabbing on Friday night sent one woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the San Jose Police Department. The call came in to police at 8:24 p.m. reporting a stabbing incident in the 300 block of South 22nd Street, in the Brookwood South neighborhood of San Jose. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Man shot near Safeway in Balboa Park

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was shot near a grocery store in Balboa Park on Saturday evening, according to a statement from the San Francisco Police Department. Police say that just after 6 p.m. officers were called to the 5900 block of Mission Street, in front of Safeway, due to a report of a […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Catalytic converter thief caught in the act in South San Francisco

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO -- Police arrested a suspect who appears to have been caught red-handed stealing a catalytic converter in a South San Francisco Friday night.In a post on its social media pages, South San Francisco police said last night officers responded to Aspen Ave on the report of an in-progress catalytic converter theft. Officers found a suspect actively stealing the device from a Honda minivan. a vehicle. He attempted to flee but was apprehended, police said. The suspect, a 40-year-old man from Oakland, was not identified.  The department posted an image from the officers' dashcam of the suspect trying to flee, as well as the catalytic converter and cordless reciprocating saw used to steal the device.In the post comments, the department credited a concerned citizen's call to police, and said it took 50 seconds from the time of the call to the time officers' arrived.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Person attempts suicide on BART tracks in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — BART’s Balboa Park Station was briefly closed Friday evening due to a medical emergency, according to the transit station. Train control reported a man underneath the train at the station. Sergeants, firefighters and multiple police officers arrived on scene to search for the victim. Witnesses reported seeing the man jumping down […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Stabbing leaves woman with life-threatening injuries in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose were investigating a stabbing that occurred Friday night. The incident occurred at 8:24 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of S. 22nd Street in the Brookwood Terrace neighborhood, according to the San Jose Police Department. Police said a woman was transported to the hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening. As of Friday night, police said the suspect in the incident was still at large.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose police seek driver in hit-and-run collision that injured toddler, grandmother

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are seeking help identifying a suspect vehicle that was involved in a Monday evening hit-and-run crash that injured a grandmother and a toddler.According to authorities, at around 5:40 p.m. early Monday evening, an older adult female pedestrian pushing a stroller containing a three-year-old toddler boy were crossing Sierra Road near Mauna Kea Lane in a marked crosswalk when a vehicle traveling westbound on Sierra Road struck the woman. The impact caused the woman to fall and tipped the stroller over, police said. The toddler's head struck the pavement, causing a contusion on his forehead. The vehicle sped off without stopping to help either victim.Police told CBS SF that the adult victim initially refused medical aid, but has since ended up in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.Police said the vehicle was a newer dark gray four-door hatchback similar in style to a 2012 Mazda 3 hatchback. Authorities released images of the vehicle taken from nearby surveillance video.San Jose police are asking the public to help identify and locate the suspect and suspect vehicle.
SAN JOSE, CA
calcoastnews.com

San Luis Obispo officers nab 4 alleged thieves from the bay area

San Luis Obispo police officers arrested four men from the Bay Area, one of whom had an outstanding FBI warrant, after they were allegedly caught early Friday morning with tools used for stealing catalytic converters. Shortly before 4 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Phillips...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

73-year-old boyfriend arrested for alleged murder of Oakland dentist kills himself in custody

By Henry Lee and KTVU staff OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police arrested two men in the killing of a beloved dentist in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood, KTVU has learned.  One of those suspects is the victim's boyfriend who was with her when she was fatally shot in their car in August.  Nelson Peter Chia, 73, the longtime boyfriend of Lili Xu, the The post 73-year-old boyfriend arrested for alleged murder of Oakland dentist kills himself in custody appeared first on KION546.
OAKLAND, CA
FOX40

Man stops to help Stockton officer caught in a struggle with suspect

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver in Stockton stopped and helped after he noticed an officer caught in a struggle with a suspect, the Stockton Police Officers Association said. The SPOA said an officer pulled a man on a motorcycle over around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near Hammer Lane and Alexandria Place. The officer reportedly searched […]
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose baby kidnapper’s jail calls may impact sentence

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Two kidnappers who snatched a baby from his grandmother’s home in San Jose were poised to be sentenced to prison on Friday. One of the kidnapper’s jail phone calls, however, caused the sentencing hearing to be pushed back until January. Prosecutors said Yesenia Guadalupe Ramirez made 300 jail calls while […]
SAN JOSE, CA
californiaexaminer.net

After Being Arrested, Lili Xu’s Boyfriend Kills Himself

The lover of slain Oakland dentist Lili Xu killed himself while in detention on Friday, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) revealed to KRON4. The guy, 73-year-old Nelson Chia, had been arrested in connection with Xu’s death, which police described as a murder-for-hire. A press release from ACSO...
OAKLAND, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose mural honors life lost in mass shooting

Keyla Salazar had her whole life in front of her when she was shot at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in 2019, just days before her 14th birthday. Salazar loved creating art and cared deeply for the humans and animals in her life. Her family wanted to honor Salazar’s memory with a mural, and two years... The post San Jose mural honors life lost in mass shooting appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
69K+
Followers
9K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy