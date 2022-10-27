Read full article on original website
Raleigh News & Observer
Tetra Technologies: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
Tetra Technologies Inc. (TTI) on Monday reported earnings of $278,000 in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had profit of less than 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 2 cents per share. The oil and gas services company...
Axonics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (AXNX) on Monday reported a loss of $16.3 million in its third quarter. The Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for...
J&J to buy heart pump maker Abiomed for $16.6B
Johnson & Johnson announced Tuesday that it would buy heart pump maker Abiomed for $16.6 billion, as the company seeks to boost its cardiovascular business.
