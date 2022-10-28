VANDALIA — Once Bellbrook got comfortable in the match, they competed evenly against one of the state’s best. They needed a little too long to get to that point though as Cincinnati Ursuline, ranked No. 1 in the final OHSVCA state poll of the regular season, flexed is strength in a three set 25-13, 25-14, 25-22, win in the Division I district final match on Saturday at Butler High School.

BELLBROOK, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO