Jamestown, OH

Fairborn Daily Herald

No. 7 Greeneview can’t keep up with No. 10 Preble Shawnee

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview fought off an early deficit against Preble Shawnee and didn’t let the Arrows pull away, but never were able to take the lead in a first round loss in the OHSAA Division V playoffs. The Arrows grabbed a 13-0 lead in the first quarter and...
JAMESTOWN, OH
Fairborn Daily Herald

Xenia’s support heartening for football team

The buzz coming from within the City of Xenia since early September has brought so many needed smiles and optimism to Greene County. An early season showdown for the Xenia Buccaneers football team hosting Piqua was a proving ground if the team was potentially for real or not. A few...
XENIA, OH
Fairborn Daily Herald

Bellbrook seniors leave lasting memories

VANDALIA — Once Bellbrook got comfortable in the match, they competed evenly against one of the state’s best. They needed a little too long to get to that point though as Cincinnati Ursuline, ranked No. 1 in the final OHSVCA state poll of the regular season, flexed is strength in a three set 25-13, 25-14, 25-22, win in the Division I district final match on Saturday at Butler High School.
BELLBROOK, OH
Fairborn Daily Herald

Five Greene County schools advance to state XC meet

TROY — Four teams and four individuals from Greene County qualified for the state cross country championships with their performances at regionals. The regional meet was held near Troy High School on Saturday. Division I had the Beavercreek girls team, along with Beavercreek boys individual Nathan Massie and Tyler...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
Fairborn Daily Herald

Retired journalist to hold booksigning Nov. 5

BELLBROOK — Marcia J. Treadway, a former newspaper reporter and former Bellbrook school district employee, began investigating strange phenomena that had no earthly explanation. After a decade of research that began in Bellbrook and many otherworldly experiences, she decided to document some of her most interesting paranormal investigations in...
BELLBROOK, OH

