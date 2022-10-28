Read full article on original website
Jazzland/ Six Flags in New Orleans, a lost treasureTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints crush Raiders, dominating the game to win 24-0Tina Howell
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Devery Henderson, Fred McAfee and Kevin Mangum inducted into Saints Hall of FameTina HowellOpelousas, LA
LeBron James stars as the LA Lakers end their miserable start to the new season
It’s happened, finally. The Los Angeles Lakers won their first game of the new NBA season after beating the Denver Nuggets 121-110 on Sunday. The win, inspired by top scoring performances from LeBron James and Anthony Davis, ends a disappointing run of five consecutive defeats. “Tonight, we needed to...
76ers stripped of 2nd-round picks next 2 years for tampering
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The NBA has stripped the Philadelphia 76ers of second-round draft picks in 2023 and 2024 after an investigation into tampering during offseason free-agency moves. The league said the Sixers engaged in discussions involving free agents P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. before the date when talks could begin. Teams were not allowed to have conversations with agents or players on free-agent contracts before 6 p.m. on June 30. Tucker signed a $30 million, three-year contract and House signed for $8.4 million over two years. The Sixers made those moves after James Harden declined an option to give the team more flexibility.
NBA roundup: Clippers end skid, win on late Paul George shot
Paul George made a contested 15-foot baseline jumper with 6.2 seconds left to give the Los Angeles Clippers a 95-93
James, Davis help Lakers win for first time this season
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 26 points and Anthony Davis added 23 to help the Los Angeles Lakers to their first win of the season with a 121-110 victory over the Denver Nuggets. Russell Westbrook had 18 points for the Lakers (1-5), who had lost their first five games of the season under first-year head coach Darvin Ham. Los Angeles was the last winless team in the NBA. Westbrook drove the lane and scored on a layup to extend the Lakers lead to 117-106 in the final minutes as the Lakers closed out the win. Nikola Jockic scored 23 points and Jamal Murray added 21 for the Nuggets (4-3), who had four of their last five and two straight games before Sunday’s loss.
Waller scratched, Turner active for Raiders-Saints matchup
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller has been scratched for the club’s Week 8 game against the New Orleans Saints after trying to practice this past week. Waller left the Raiders’ Oct. 10 game at Kansas City with a hamstring injury after playing just eight snaps without a catch. He has been inactive for two straight games. He’d been listed as questionable on Friday. The Saints have activated 2021 first-round draft choice Payton Turner. The defensive end has missed New Orleans’ previous three games with a chest injury, but practiced without limitations this week.
Johnson, McDermott lead Spurs to second victory over Wolves
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keldon Johnson had 25 points, Doug McDermott added 23 and the San Antonio Spurs beat Minnesota 107-98 on Sunday night, their second victory over the Timberwolves in a week. San Antonio was 16 for 40 on 3-pointers, one shy of their season high for 3-pointers. McDermott was 7 for 14 from behind the arc and Johnson made half of his 10 attempts. Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 26 points and Anthony Edwards had 18. Rudy Gobert was held to nine points and 12 rebounds. The Spurs were without starters Jeremy Sochan and Devin Vassell and key reserve Josh Richardson. As significant as the injuries and illness were, a darker cloud hung over the team following Joshua Primo’s dismissal Friday for allegedly exposing himself to several women.
Devin Booker scores 30 points, Suns beat Rockets 124-109
PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points, Cam Johnson added 19 and the Phoenix Suns won their fourth straight game by beating the Houston Rockets 124-109 on Sunday night. The Rockets never led during the first three quarters but also never fell too far behind. They threatened to push ahead a few times, even briefly tying the game at 86-all when Usman Garuba hit a corner 3-pointer. Landry Shamet rattled home a 3-pointer to give the Suns a 90-86 advantage going into the fourth.
Heading into CFP rankings, 14 teams with championship hopes
The first College Football Playoff rankings of the season are unveiled Tuesday night. Even before the selection committee finishes its work, the teams with a chance to be reach the final four are
Ehlinger faces roller-coaster day in Colts’ starting debut
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Sam Ehlinger produced solid numbers and glimmers of hope in his first NFL start. It still wasn’t good enough to lead the Indianapolis Colts to a victory. The second-year quarterback went 17 of 23 for 201 yards, ran six times for 15 yards and lost one fumble in a 17-16 loss to Washington. The former Texas star led the Colts on four scoring drives but acknowledged Indy cannot afford to settle for field goals or come up short with a chance to seal the win — as he did with about 3 1/2 minutes to play.
25 hot housing markets that are finally starting to cool
25 hot housing markets that are finally starting to cool. An aerial view of Florida homes near water and surrounded by palm trees. If you’ve wanted to buy a home but have been priced out of the housing market, the pendulum between a seller’s and a buyer’s market may be swinging in your favor.
