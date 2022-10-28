Rockets at Trail Blazers: Friday’s lineups, injury reports, broadcast and stream info

Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

At 4-1, the Portland Trail Blazers are one of the biggest surprises of the first week-plus of the NBA’s 2022-23 regular season. But with superstar guard Damian Lillard out at least a week with a calf strain, that may provide the young Houston Rockets with an opportunity.

The Rockets should benefit from the expected return of second-year center Alperen Sengun, who is probable to play after missing each of Houston’s previous two games due to an illness. While Sengun has yet to start this season, he’s a key rebounder and offensive hub who is expected to play approximately 25 minutes per game.

With starting center Bruno Fernando out indefinitely, it remains to be seen whether the Rockets will stick with Jabari Smith Jr. in the middle — as they have in their past two games as part of a lighter and more agile five-out lineup — or if Sengun might get his first start.

Without Lillard, high-scoring guards Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green could have a better opportunity to outscore their backcourt counterparts on the Trail Blazers and perhaps give Houston a legitimate chance to secure its first road victory this season.

When and How to Watch

Date: Friday, Oct. 28

Friday, Oct. 28 Time: 9 p.m. Central

9 p.m. Central TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBA League Pass

AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBA League Pass Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free in Houston markets)

Probable starting lineups

Houston Rockets (1-4)

Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.

Guard: Jalen Green

Forward: Eric Gordon

Forward: Jae’Sean Tate

Center: Jabari Smith Jr.

Portland Trail Blazers (4-1)

Guard: Anfernee Simons

Guard: Shaedon Sharpe

Forward: Josh Hart

Forward: Jerami Grant

Center: Jusuf Nurkic

Projected lineups are based on each team’s latest game notes with the exception of Shaedon Sharpe in place of Lillard. Sharpe, a rookie, played the most minutes among Portland’s guard reserves during their most recent game on Wednesday (a home loss to Miami).

Injury reports

Houston’s latest injury report lists Bruno Fernando (left knee soreness) and TyTy Washington (left knee sprain) as out, while Alperen Sengun (illness) and Kevin Porter Jr. (right quad contusion) are probable to play. Sengun had missed the previous two games.

Portland will be without Damian Lillard (right calf strain), Gary Payton II (return to competition reconditioning), Trendon Watford (right hip flexor strain), and Olivier Sarr (right wrist sprain).