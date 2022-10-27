ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Biden falsely says the price of gas was more than $5 when he took office (when it was $2.39) as he attacks Trump for giving him an 'economy in ruins' and insists Republicans will do the same

By Geoff Earle, Deputy U.S. Political Editor For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

President Joe Biden touted U.S. manufacturing gains Thursday on a trip to Syracuse – where he claimed gas prices were down compared to when he took office, when in fact they are higher.

'We're down $1.25 Since the peak this summer, and they've been falling for the last three weeks as well as well, and adding up real savings for families today.,' Biden said.

'The most common price of gas in America is $3.39 down from over $5 When I took office,' he continued.

The average cost of a gallon of gas on the AAA site was $3.76 Thursday. When he took office, it was averaging $2.39 – or about half what he said it was then – according to the Energy Information Institute.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MjSPu_0ipYTgyb00
'The most common price of gas in America is $3.39 down from over $5 When I took office,' President Biden said, doubling the actual price from when he became president

Prices spiked starting the spring of 2020 after pandemic drops before Biden took office, through Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, and topped out in July – causing political headaches for Biden and Democrats.

He also accused Shell oil of misusing its record profits that were announced Thursday. The company said earlier its third-quarter profit was a near-record $9.45 billion. Biden accuses oil firms and refiners of not passing on savings to consumers.

Biden made the comments on a trip to Syracuse, New York, where he attended law school and met his first wife, Nelia Hunter. Many family members were in attendance. It came as Democrats are scrambling to keep control of Congress.

His party is facing headwinds even in blue states like New York, and Biden tore into Donald Trump on the economy, amid criticism that Democrats placed too much emphasis on abortion issues after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade.

'The previous president made a string of broken promises in places like Wisconsin, Indiana and Ohio,' Biden said. 'On my watch, we've kept our commitments. On my watch, made in America isn't just a slogan, it's a reality.'

'My predecessor was the first president since Herbert Hoover, not a joke, to lose jobs, during the entirety of his administration,' he said. That reference included the 2.9 million jobs lost, with the pandemic wiping out earlier job gains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rk40k_0ipYTgyb00
Biden spoke about the economy while touting Micron Technology Inc.'s plans to invest up to $100 billion in computer chip manufacturing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UqKup_0ipYTgyb00
New York Governor Kathy Hochul, and CEO of Micron Technology Sanjay Mehrotra, listen to US President Joe Biden speak about manufacturing, at the SRC Arena in Syracuse, New York, on October 27, 2022. Hochul is in a tougher than expected race against Republican Lee Zelden

Biden was touting Micron Technology Inc.'s plans to invest up to $100 billion in computer chip manufacturing, and touted the Chips & Science Act. One of its principle authors, Majority Leader Sen. Charles Schumer, was in attendance, as was Sen. Kyrsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.).

Earlier, Biden visited Onondaga Community College and toured Micron Pavilion, joined by Micron President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, and President of Central & Northern New York Trades Council, Greg Lancette.

Glancing at a replica of the future Micron semiconductor facility,' Biden quipped: 'It's good it's coming home because we invented the suckers,' earning a laugh from Sen. Kyrsten Gillibrand laughed at..'

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheStreet

Elon Musk Says President Biden Is Right About One Thing

Elon Musk annoys and irritates Democrats, especially the left wing of the party. The billionaire and his rival Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon (AMZN) , symbolize the widening of socio-economic inequalities between the haves and the have-nots, according to progressives. They want to tax the rich more, whom they...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

US forced to backpedal after Biden calls Pakistan ‘one of most dangerous nations’

The US has emphasised the importance of a “secure and prosperous” Pakistan in an attempt to stave off backlash from the south Asian country after an off-the-cuff remark by president Joe Biden stirred a diplomatic row.US State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel has said Washington is “confident” of Pakistan’s ability to secure its nuclear assets, just days after Mr Biden referred to Pakistan as “one of the most dangerous nations in the world”, while talking about its nuclear arsenal.“The US has always viewed a secure and prosperous Pakistan as critical to US interests. And more broadly, the US values our...
WASHINGTON STATE
Reason.com

Don't Blame Migrants and 'Open Borders' for Fentanyl Entering the Country

When politicians and pundits on the right call for the U.S.-Mexico border to be secured, they often point to rising fentanyl overdose deaths among Americans as justification. "The cartels are exploiting President Biden's open borders," charged Sen. Ted Cruz (R–Texas), sharing an article about fentanyl at the southern border. "Open borders…are slowly but surely poisoning our country," said former Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R–Ga.) of parents who "now must worry" about Halloween candy laced with fentanyl. "There have been over 100k fentanyl deaths" since Joe Biden became president, tweeted the conservative Heritage Foundation. "OPEN BORDERS ARE INHUMANE."
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
Daily Mail

Putin aide warns freeing weed-smuggler WNBA player Brittney Griner from Russian prison 'is NOT a priority for us,' and claims Biden only wants athlete released to make him look good ahead of midterm elections

An aide to Vladimir Putin has said freeing WNBA star Brittney Griner from prison 'is not a priority' for the Kremlin. The 31-year-old, a two-time Olympic basketball gold medalist, was arrested in February after she was allegedly caught carrying two vape cartridges containing cannabis oil at a Moscow airport by a police dog.
WASHINGTON STATE
iheart.com

The UNDENIABLE evidence for a Joe BIden impeachment

The mainstream media fact checkers claim there is ‘no credible evidence’ that Joe BIden played a role in his family’s business activities overseas, but that claim is LUDICROUS, Peter Schweizer tells Glenn. In fact, Schweizer — a Biden family expert and author of ‘Red Handed’ — tells Glenn there is a CLEAR impeachment case against the president because of his involvement. In this clip, Schweizer details to Glenn the undeniable evidence against Joe. Plus, he predicts what could happen to the Republican Party if they take control of Congress next year and STILL fail to hold those involved in the Biden family scandals responsible…
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Jen Psaki dodges question when Hunter Biden story is brought up on MSNBC

During a Sunday appearance on NBC News, former Biden administration press secretary Jen Psaki appeared to brush off a question about the federal investigation into the president’s son Hunter Biden.Meet the Press host Kristen Welker discussed news earlier this month that federal agents believe they have enough evidence to potentially bring charges for tax issues and a false statement related to a gun purchase against Hunter Biden, asking Ms Psaki, now an MSNBC analyst, “How large is this looming over the president and Democrats broadly?”The former Biden administration official barely acknowledged the potential charges in her response.“It was a...
GEORGIA STATE
msn.com

Higgins to President Biden: ‘Your administration must end its predatory stance toward American oil and gas producers'

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) – Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) sent a letter to President Biden on Wednesday, urging action to increase American oil and gas production. In a press release from the Congressman, he writes to the President, "Your administration's energy policies have injured domestic oil and gas production and destroyed American energy independence. Gas prices and utility costs are again rising, and the United States is more susceptible than ever to global market disruptions."
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden drops English and US history testing for mentally challenged immigrants

The Biden administration this week opened the path to citizenship for immigrants with mental disabilities so great that they can’t learn basic English or pass a U.S. civics test. The changes are raising new questions that enemies of the nation may claim mental disabilities to skirt requirements to swear...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

676K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy