Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
WWE Live Results (10/30): Glasgow, Scotland
WWE recently held their SmackDown Live Event, which emanated from the Ovo Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. The show saw Braun Strowman and The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) face The Bloodline (Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match in the main event.
rajah.com
Corey Graves Addresses Changes To "WWE After The Bell" Podcast
Corey Graves has a new co-host for his "WWE After The Bell" podcast. The WWE broadcast team member and host of the aforementioned official podcast of WWE recently spoke with Sports Illustrated for an interview, during which he spoke about the addition of Kevin Patrick to "WWE After The Bell."
rajah.com
Rene Dupree Says Cody Rhodes Was Entitled When He First Started Out In The WWE
Former WWE Star Rene Dupree recently appeared on an episode of his Cafe de Rene podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as how Cody Rhodes was entitled when he first started out in the WWE. Rene Dupree said:. “I remember Cody Rhodes one time spotted off like...
rajah.com
Ric Flair Says The Undertaker Is The Best Big Man Ever
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to talk about topics such as how he has always had great chemistry with fellow WWE Hall of Famer and WWE legend The Undertaker as well as how Undertaker is the best big man ever and how he thinks Undertaker is better than Bruiser Brody.
rajah.com
Spoilers For This Week's Episode Of WWE Main Event
Prior to last night's episode of Monday Night RAW going on air, WWE taped two matches for this week's episode of WWE Main Event. Below are those two matches:. - Kiana James def. WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke in a Non-Title Match. - Shelton Benjamin and R-Truth def. Von Wagner...
rajah.com
Logan Paul Vows To Get Respect Of All WWE Fans After Roman Reigns Match At Crown Jewel 2022
Logan Paul will earn the respect of those he hasn't already within the WWE Universe after WWE Crown Jewel 2022. The WWE Superstar made this promise during a recent discussion with Verge Magazine promoting his upcoming championship clash with "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns at the event in Saudi Arabia.
rajah.com
Shinsuke Nakamura Set to Face The Great Muta at Pro Wrestling NOAH Event on 1/1/23
-- In what would have to be called a rare event by WWE standards, superstar Shinsuke Nakamura is going to be wrestling for another promotion. Yesterday, Pro Wrestling NOAH tweeted that Nakamura was set to face The Great Muta in a singles match at TheNew Year 2023 event on January 1 at Budokan Hall.
rajah.com
More Indie Wrestling Content Added To Peacock And The WWE Network
"Mr. Money In The Bank" Theory and reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER worked on the Indie scene for quite some time and before they were noticed and signed by the WWE they would really make a name for themselves. WWE has been airing video content from the independent circuit for several years now to showcase the journeys these wrestlers have taken in becoming a top WWE Superstar.
rajah.com
Jim Cornette Says Malakai Black’s AEW Run Has Been A Disappointment
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he discussed a number of topics such as how Malakai Black looked good in the beginning, but his AEW career has been a disappointment since, especially after he created the House of Black faction.
rajah.com
Karrion Kross Says He "Would Be Happy To Face" Logan Paul
WWE Smackdown Superstar Karrion Kross recently spoke with The Sun, and shared his take on the WWE Crown Jewel clash between social media megastar Logan Paul and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Check out the comments from Kross below:. “I would be happy to face Mr. Paul, I have...
rajah.com
Karrion Kross Says Fans Will See A Proper Supervillain When He Becomes The Undisputed Champion
WWE SmackDown Superstar Karrion Kross spoke with The Sun on a variety of topics such as how he has no animosity towards anyone in the WWE and how things just did not work out during his first time on the main roster. Karrion Kross said:. “Not necessarily, I wasn’t overly...
rajah.com
Mick Foley Believes People In WWE Are Fooling Themselves If They Don’t Consider AEW As Competition
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently took to his "Foley Is Pod" podcast, where he spoke about topics such as how he loves the WWE and he loves the fact that there is strong competition as that is what's best for the talent and the company, so if people in WWE don't consider AEW as competition, then they are fooling themselves.
rajah.com
Current WWE Superstar Will Reportedly Portray Cyndi Lauper In Young Rock Season Premiere
According to a report from PWInsider, Six-Time WWE Women's Champion and 2019 Royal Rumble winner Becky Lynch will appear in the Season 3 premiere of Young Rock. Lynch will be credited under her real name, Rebecca Quin, and portray Cyndi Lauper, in a new episode set around the very first WrestleMania.
rajah.com
Matt Hardy Says Working With WWE Hall Of Famer Ended Up Being Like A Potato Fest
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how working with WWE Hall of Famer RVD ended up being like a potato fest and how he likes to work solid matches, not super stiff.
rajah.com
Logan Paul On Triple H Not Being Good At Responding To Text Messages, Says It's Been "Incredible" Working With Him
Logan Paul recently spoke with Vicente Beltrán to promote his upcoming title tilt with Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel 2022. During the discussion, the influencer spoke about how incredible it has been to work with Paul "Triple H" Levesque since joining WWE, as well as how "The Game" isn't the best when it comes to responding to text messages in a timely fashion.
rajah.com
Matt Hardy Says Current WWE Tag Team Titles Are "A Step Back" From Past Designs
During a special Q&A edition of his own The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, former WWE Superstar and current All Elite Wrestling talent Matt Hardy shared his thoughts on WWE's current Tag Team Championships. Check out the comments from Hardy below. On his favorite WWE Tag Team Championship belt:
rajah.com
Wheel of Fortune Looking For Contestants to Pair With Wrestlers During "WWE Week"
-- WWE and Wheel of Fortune have announced a partnership which will see the popular gameshow casting for contestants who would then join WWE superstars for a week's worth of episodes. Each episode will pair a WWE superstar with a fan and the show will air the episodes as part of their celebrations of being on the air for 40 years. The caption reads:
rajah.com
Best Of WWE: Halloween Havoc’s Most Hellacious Matches Compilation Added To Peacock And The WWE Network
An announcement was made by the WWE Network's Twitter account that a new compilation called "The Best Of WWE: Halloween Havoc’s Most Hellacious Matches" has recently been added to Peacock in the U.S. and the WWE Network everywhere else and that the compilation, which features matches from Halloween Havoc such as the Texas Death Match, the Sumo Monster Truck Match and the Devil’s Playground Match, will be hosted by Matt Camp and will run for three hours.
rajah.com
Madcap Moss Calls Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal Victory Biggest Moment Of His WWE Career Thus Far
Madcap Moss recently appeared as a guest on the WWE Deutschland program for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the appearance, the WWE Superstar spoke about his victory in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which he calls the biggest moment of his career thus far. Featured...
rajah.com
Braun Strowman Says Andre The Giant vs. Hulk Hogan Is Only Match That Compares To His Showdown With Omos
Braun Strowman vs. Omos is in elite company. Strowman took to social media ahead of his scheduled showdown with the fellow massive WWE Superstar at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel 2022 special event. According to the WWE veteran, his showdown with Omos is in rare company, noting that the only...
Comments / 0