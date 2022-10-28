Read full article on original website
Neguse: Working together to build a more hopeful future
During the past two years, our community has faced many challenges — a pandemic, attacks on our democracy, unprecedented wildfires and drought, and more. And yet, every time our community has been tested, we’ve risen to the occasion, demonstrating the incredible resiliency, innovative spirit, and kindness that Coloradans are so well known for. As your representative in the U.S. Congress, I’ve been honored to serve our community at such a critical time and to work together — with each of you — to overcome these obstacles. And the strength and spirit I have seen in our community and our state has only deepened my belief that our best days truly lie ahead.
Ferry: Take a closer look at Prop 123
I think we need to take a closer look at Proposition 123 before we check the yes box. Most of us will have a knee-jerk reaction to this prop. We can’t wait to do what we can to create more affordable housing. Almost everyone agrees that we have a problem and any solution is better than no solution.
Letter: A small price to pay for an improved community
Living and working for more than 25 years in the Vail Valley has led to many transportation challenges through the years. I always wondered why we didn’t have a transportation system like the Roaring Fork Valley or other ski towns I had visited. Now we have the chance! An enhanced transit system will help locals get to their jobs, schools, medical care, recreation and other community services safely and efficiently. Investing in our valley-wide transit system will support the locally owned small businesses and visitors that contribute to our region’s economy and tax base. Improved regional transportation will promote the livability, sustainability, and economic vitality of Eagle County.
Letter: Vote for Jeanne McQueeney and 1A
Vote for Jeanne McQueeney for Eagle County commissioner and vote yes on 1A. Jeanne has served Eagle County well in this office by supporting our community to create hundreds of new affordable housing units with more on the way and focusing heavily on mental wellness by supporting our local co-responder model for crisis calls, assuring all schools have mental health clinicians to provide easy access for children and the building of a new local mental health center so our population doesn’t have to travel two hours or more to be helped in times of the highest need.
Letter: Get the conversation started on mental health
On Oct. 27, I joined over 150 community members at the Riverwalk Theater to be a part of Eagle County’s inaugural This is My Brave production put on by SpeakUp ReachOut. A nationwide program, this 85th production of This is My Brave brought eight storytellers to the stage to share their stories of mental health challenges, experiences with suicide, and their bravery to open the discussion with our community through spoken word, poetry, cinematography, and music.
Letter: Brian Brandl is the right choice for county commissioner
We’ve got a problem and here’s how I see it. I’ve been a “marketing guy” for most of my adult life. I’ve always thought of the Vail Valley as a whole community as a “product,” from East Vail to Dotsero. Inherent in that product are great facilities, both winter and summer, really robust community organizations and wonderful natural resources. We also have a lot of good people, but we’re struggling with the number and quality of service workers.
Letter: Support housing and transportation on the ballot
The Vail Local Housing Authority advocates for affordable housing initiatives and works to ensure there is Vail-based deed-restricted housing for at least 30 percent of Vail’s workforce. To that end, and with your mail-in ballots now sitting on your kitchen counter and ready to be filled out, we support and urge “yes” votes on the following three initiatives that will be instrumental in delivering on housing solutions:
Guest opinion: Gypsum electeds explain decision to ask Mountain Rec to remove Pride flag at rec center
Steve Carver, Tom Edwards, Bill Baxter, Chris Huffman, Kathleen Brendza, Marisa Sato, Scott Green. The primary thing that we believe all patrons should universally think when they go to the Gypsum Recreation Center is, “I feel welcome here and I had fun.”. It’s the reason the Gypsum Recreation Center...
Letter: Support for the formation of transportation authority
Please join my family and me in supporting the formation of the Eagle Valley Regional Transportation Authority with your “yes” vote on Nov. 8. Those of us who live here year-round have the opportunity to help create a better-connected community with a more inclusive and cohesive transportation system. A regional transportation authority will enable our region to tackle transit and transportation more holistically from one end of the valley to the other. It will become easier to get around the 50-mile-long corridor we call home with transit that works together between our communities, and can get us from point A to point B.
Letter: Eagle County works hard for budget transparency and clarity
I’m writing to clear up some misconceptions about the Eagle County budget that emerged in last week’s candidate forum, kindly hosted by the Vail Daily. At Eagle County, we’re very proud of our budget availability, transparency, and clarity. Not only has our finance team received a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the past 23 years, last year we won the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award by the Government Finance Officers Association. “Open Book” posts every purchase and contract expenditure online and every detail of the budget is easy to find on our website, Eaglecounty.us.
Vail to host hard-to-recycle event for electronics, yard waste and more￼
Have you ever wondered what to do with your outdated computer? Or how to get rid of all those old paper bills and bank statements? Or what to do with that pile of leaves in your yard?. On Friday, Nov. 4, in its sixth annual America Recycles Day celebration, the...
Letter: Vote for Avon Town Council
Being narrowly elected in 2004, by knocking off an incumbent, I learned that every vote and every voter matters. For my last letter to Avon voters supporting the election of fellow council memberes, I offer my suggestions:. Tamra Nottingham Underwood was a leader in 2004, and she has been effective...
Letter: Vote for better options for transportation up and down the valley
I have had the good fortune to live, work and raise a family in this valley for over 40 years. Having started in East Vail, I enjoyed working in Vail and riding the bus to and from the village where I worked. It was convenient, timely, and easy to get used to. That was a very long time ago and as we moved downvalley to EagleVail, then Edwards, our habits changed and I became used to the convenience of my car to get to work, to ski and shuttle kids and family to the variety of activities we were all engaged in.
Schmick: Why a vote for healthy school lunches for all will save lives
Ask any teacher and they will tell you a story about hunger affecting their classroom: Kids aren’t eating at home and are then skipping school lunch because of the stigma of being on a “welfare” program. That’s usually the end of the story. Here is the beginning: A local teacher told me that nine times out of 10, a student who misbehaves in class is hungry. “Have you eaten today?” asks the teacher, while opening their desk drawer filled with snacks purchased out of pocket.
Letter: Thanks, Vail Daily, for candidate forum
Thanks, Vail Daily for providing another opportunity to hear the candidates in the upcoming midterm elections. I was able to successfully stream the event on Facebook!. Once again, I had the opportunity to hear from the candidates for Colorado Senate District 8 and House District 26. And once again I strongly urge Eagle County residents (regardless of party affiliation) to vote for Dylan Roberts and Meghan Lukens.
Letter: Are sheep more important than people?
I read and agree with Kevin Tice’s recent letter to the editor concerning the East Vail housing debacle. As a Vail resident, commercial real estate developer, and member of the Eagle County Housing Task Force, I continue to believe that there is a clear need for additional employee housing community in Vail, and that we, as a community, must figure out a way to say yes to viable new housing projects, especially those that require no financial contribution or other assistance from the town.
Avon’s first sustainability coordinator explains the role of human psychology in climate action
Earlier this year, the town of Avon created its first staff position dedicated to helping the town reach its sustainability goals. Charlotte Lin became the inaugural sustainability coordinator for the town in March, and though she has a scientific background in ecological research, it was her understanding of teaching methods and positive psychology that the Town Council believes will help drive the behavior changes needed to fulfill its Climate Action Plan.
How Eagle County will spend its share of the first opioid settlement funds￼
As the opioid crisis continues to deepen across Colorado, local municipalities and counties are set to receive the first round of opioid settlement money to fight the epidemic. Across the state, $18 million is being distributed from settlements with Johnson & Johnson as well as from three major drug distributors...
Letter: As the hatred increases, we all lose
It has been a while since I’ve been tempted to write; so, here it is. I do not understand the need to demonize one’s opponents, instead of solely displaying and touting one’s own attributes and allowing the voter to decide. I don’t accept this type of behavior, which has become too commonplace and ungracious as the norm today.
