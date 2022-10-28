ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Californian

Phoenix 116, Minnesota 107

Percentages: FG .425, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 13-34, .382 (Edwards 5-10, Towns 3-7, Prince 2-6, Reid 1-2, Russell 1-3, McLaughlin 1-4, McDaniels 0-1, Nowell 0-1). Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Edwards, Gobert, Prince, Towns). Turnovers: 16 (Russell 4, Towns 4, Edwards 3, McDaniels 3, Gobert, Nowell).
MINNESOTA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Tampa Bay 4, Ottawa 3

Tampa Bay013—4 First Period_1, Ottawa, Gambrell 1, 5:44. Penalties_Maroon, TB (Fighting), 1:57; Watson, OTT (Fighting), 1:57; Stutzle, OTT (Charging), 6:12; Kelly, OTT (Interference), 19:27. Second Period_2, Tampa Bay, Sergachev 2 (Stamkos, Kucherov), 3:17 (pp). 3, Ottawa, Joseph 1, 12:21 (sh). Penalties_Sanderson, OTT (High Sticking), 1:42; Sergachev, TB (Cross Checking),...
TAMPA, FL
Bakersfield Californian

Anaheim 6, San Jose 5

San Jose2210—5 Anaheim won shootout 2-1 First Period_1, Anaheim, Henrique 1 (Shattenkirk), 5:16. 2, San Jose, Karlsson 7 (Svechnikov, Hertl), 6:18. 3, San Jose, Karlsson 8 (Megna, Sturm), 6:41. 4, Anaheim, Vatrano 4 (Lundestrom, Silfverberg), 10:52. 5, Anaheim, Henrique 2 (Shattenkirk, Zegras), 19:45. Penalties_Comtois, ANA (Holding), 8:55; Svechnikov, SJ (Roughing), 8:55.
ANAHEIM, CA
Bakersfield Californian

NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m. Boston at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m. Montreal at...
FLORIDA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Vegas 3, Washington 2

Washington1100—2 First Period_1, Washington, Johansson 3 (Ovechkin, Strome), 3:39 (pp). 2, Vegas, Eichel 5 (Stephenson, Pietrangelo), 18:55 (pp). Penalties_Howden, LV (Slashing), 3:01; Marchessault, LV (Roughing), 16:17; Fehervary, WSH (Boarding), 16:17; Gustafsson, WSH (Holding), 18:22. Second Period_3, Washington, van Riemsdyk 1 (Strome), 1:01. Penalties_None. Third Period_4, Vegas, Carrier 2 (Karlsson,...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bakersfield Californian

N.Y. Rangers 1, Philadelphia 0

Overtime_1, N.Y. Rangers, Kreider 4 (Zibanejad), 4:07. Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 7-4-8-0_19. N.Y. Rangers 9-14-7-6_36. Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 3; N.Y. Rangers 0 of 3. Goalies_Philadelphia, Hart 5-0-2 (36 shots-35 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Shesterkin 6-0-2 (19-19). A_17,206 (18,006). T_2:31. Referees_Peter MacDougall, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Dan Kelly.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bakersfield Californian

Rangers edge Flyers 1-0 on Kreider's OT goal

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Kreider scored on a breakaway at 4:07 of overtime and Igor Shesterkin made 19 saves as the New York Rangers won their third straight game, beating the Philadelphia Flyers 1-0 on Tuesday night. Philadelphia netminder Carter Hart had stopped all 35 shots he faced...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bakersfield Californian

Toronto 139, Atlanta 109

ATLANTA (109) Collins 5-12 1-1 12, Hunter 4-10 0-0 11, Capela 6-7 1-4 13, Murray 7-15 4-4 20, Tr.Young 3-13 7-8 14, Griffin 1-3 0-0 2, Johnson 2-3 1-2 5, Kaminsky 0-1 4-4 4, Okongwu 3-4 2-2 8, J.Holiday 5-8 0-0 12, A.Holiday 0-1 0-0 0, Forrest 0-2 0-0 0, Krejci 2-3 0-0 5, Martin 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 39-84 20-25 109.

Comments / 0

Community Policy