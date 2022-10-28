Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
ATP World Tour Paris Masters Results
PARIS (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Paris Masters at Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy (seedings in parentheses):. Daniel Evans, Britain, def. Brandon Nakashima, United States, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4. Corentin Moutet, France, def. Borna Coric, Croatia, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. Jack Draper, Britain, def. Arthur Rinderknech, France, 6-3, 6-4. Pablo Carreno Busta (14),...
Putin's rumored god-daughter, who fled Russia, said she could be 'in big trouble' and was cut off from friends and family
A prominent Russian media star who fled the country posted saying she is in "big trouble." Ksenia Sobchak, who has family ties to Putin, was confirmed last week as being in Lithuania. She has since posted about a media backlash and said she was cut off from her loved ones.
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Russian State TV Guest Admits Country 'Underestimated' U.S.
Professor Andrey Sidorov warned that Russia needed to improve its economy quickly to keep up with China and the U.S. in a future arms race.
Ukraine news LATEST: Sickly Vladimir Putin’s hands ‘turning black’ as leaked Kremlin emails ‘confirm he has Parkinson’s’
VLADIMIR Putin's hands appear to be turning black and may suggest he's very ill, a former British Army chief said. Putin's health has long been the source of speculation, with Kremlin insiders saying his health is "sharply deteriorating". Now Lord Richard Dannatt has said the strange marks and colouration seen...
Bakersfield Californian
AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT
JERUSALEM (AP) — Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to hold a narrow lead early Wednesday in Israeli elections, according to exit polls, potentially paving the way for a return to power thanks to a boost from an extreme right-wing ally known for inflammatory anti-Arab comments. The exit polls...
North Korea launches long-range ballistic missile, Japan issues emergency warning
North Korea launched three ballistic missiles into the East Sea on Thursday, South Korean defense officials said, including one that appeared to be a long-range missile.
North Korea fires three ballistic missiles, Seoul says
North Korea fired one long-range and two short-range ballistic missiles Thursday, Seoul's military said, with one prompting warnings for residents of a South Korean island and people in parts of northern Japan to seek shelter. One short-range ballistic missile crossed the Northern Limit Line, the de facto maritime border, on Wednesday, prompting the rare warning for residents of Ulleungdo island to seek shelter in bunkers.
‘Nobody Is Taking Away My Child.’ What Thailand's Push for Marriage Equality Means for One Family
If Thailand okays same-sex unions, many trans people will have to deny their gender identities to get wed. But it's better than nothing.
