Bakersfield Californian

ATP World Tour Paris Masters Results

PARIS (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Paris Masters at Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy (seedings in parentheses):. Daniel Evans, Britain, def. Brandon Nakashima, United States, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4. Corentin Moutet, France, def. Borna Coric, Croatia, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. Jack Draper, Britain, def. Arthur Rinderknech, France, 6-3, 6-4. Pablo Carreno Busta (14),...
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Bakersfield Californian

AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

JERUSALEM (AP) — Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to hold a narrow lead early Wednesday in Israeli elections, according to exit polls, potentially paving the way for a return to power thanks to a boost from an extreme right-wing ally known for inflammatory anti-Arab comments. The exit polls...
KANSAS STATE
AFP

North Korea fires three ballistic missiles, Seoul says

North Korea fired one long-range and two short-range ballistic missiles Thursday, Seoul's military said, with one prompting warnings for residents of a South Korean island and people in parts of northern Japan to seek shelter. One short-range ballistic missile crossed the Northern Limit Line, the de facto maritime border, on Wednesday, prompting the rare warning for residents of Ulleungdo island to seek shelter in bunkers.
WASHINGTON STATE

