Volleyball Defeats Centenary College 3-2
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Volleyball team won their conference match against Centenary College 3-2. For their second neutral site match out in San Antonio, Texas, this weekend, the Mountaineers took on the Ladies from Centenary College. Similar to Schreiner’s previous match against the University of Dallas earlier that morning,...
Men’s Soccer Gets 1-1 Draw Against Colorado College
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Soccer team forced a 1-1 draw in their conference match against Colorado College. The Mountaineers were at home for their final match of the regular season against the Tigers from Colorado College on senior day. Colorado College would strike first in this one...
Women’s Soccer Drops Match Against Texas Lutheran 2-0
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Soccer team lost their conference match against Texas Lutheran University 2-0. The Mountaineers were at home today for their conference match against the Bulldogs from Texas Lutheran University. Unfortunately, Texas Lutheran put two goals in net for a 2-0 lead that would end up holding throughout both halves of play. Schreiner did manage to put five shots on goal, but none of them would find themselves getting past the goalkeeper from Texas Lutheran.
