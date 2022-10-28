ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield Californian

Phoenix 116, Minnesota 107

MINNESOTA (107) McDaniels 2-5 0-0 4, Towns 9-18 3-3 24, Gobert 0-1 7-7 7, Edwards 8-21 3-5 24, Russell 2-8 0-0 5, Prince 2-6 2-2 8, Reid 5-6 2-2 13, Anderson 1-1 1-2 3, McLaughlin 4-8 0-0 9, Nowell 4-13 2-3 10. Totals 37-87 20-24 107. PHOENIX (116) Bridges 7-10...
PHOENIX, AZ
Bakersfield Californian

NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m. Boston at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m. Montreal at...
FLORIDA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Tampa Bay 4, Ottawa 3

Tampa Bay013—4 First Period_1, Ottawa, Gambrell 1, 5:44. Penalties_Maroon, TB (Fighting), 1:57; Watson, OTT (Fighting), 1:57; Stutzle, OTT (Charging), 6:12; Kelly, OTT (Interference), 19:27. Second Period_2, Tampa Bay, Sergachev 2 (Stamkos, Kucherov), 3:17 (pp). 3, Ottawa, Joseph 1, 12:21 (sh). Penalties_Sanderson, OTT (High Sticking), 1:42; Sergachev, TB (Cross Checking),...
TAMPA, FL
Bakersfield Californian

Vegas 3, Washington 2

Washington1100—2 First Period_1, Washington, Johansson 3 (Ovechkin, Strome), 3:39 (pp). 2, Vegas, Eichel 5 (Stephenson, Pietrangelo), 18:55 (pp). Penalties_Howden, LV (Slashing), 3:01; Marchessault, LV (Roughing), 16:17; Fehervary, WSH (Boarding), 16:17; Gustafsson, WSH (Holding), 18:22. Second Period_3, Washington, van Riemsdyk 1 (Strome), 1:01. Penalties_None. Third Period_4, Vegas, Carrier 2 (Karlsson,...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bakersfield Californian

Cleveland 32, Cincinnati 13

Cle_Chubb 3 run (Chubb run), 5:04. Drive: 10 plays, 79 yards, 5:45. Key Plays: Brissett 29 pass to Cooper on 3rd-and-5; Brissett 18 pass to Cooper on 3rd-and-4. Cleveland 8, Cincinnati 0. Cle_FG York 55, :00. Drive: 6 plays, 26 yards, 00:40. Key Plays: Brissett 12 pass to Hunt; Brissett...
CLEVELAND, OH
Bakersfield Californian

Brooklyn 116, Indiana 109

Percentages: FG .471, FT .696. 3-Point Goals: 11-39, .282 (Duarte 5-10, Hield 3-10, Mathurin 2-5, Haliburton 1-4, Brissett 0-1, McConnell 0-1, Nembhard 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Smith 0-2, Turner 0-3). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Turner 2, Duarte, Nembhard, Smith). Turnovers: 24 (Haliburton 7, Mathurin 4, Turner...
INDIANA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Sacramento 115, Charlotte 108

SACRAMENTO (115) Barnes 4-12 8-8 16, Murray 5-15 0-0 12, Sabonis 3-9 3-5 9, Fox 2-4 3-3 8, Huerter 8-16 5-5 26, Holmes 1-1 0-0 2, Lyles 1-4 3-4 6, Okpala 0-0 0-0 0, Len 0-1 0-0 0, Davis 1-1 1-2 3, Dellavedova 1-2 0-0 3, Mitchell 9-11 0-0 23, Monk 2-9 1-1 7. Totals 37-85 24-28 115.
CHARLOTTE, NC

