Tampa, FL

RadarOnline

‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead

Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
ClutchPoints

Gisele Bundchen’s update after divorce will bring tears to Tom Brady’s eyes

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen confirmed they are heading for a divorce after 13 years of marriage following endless rumors and speculation that their time together was coming to an end. While it’s surely a difficult process for both sides, it doesn’t seem as if Gisele is taking the divorce too badly. According to PEOPLE, Gisele is doing just fine after the split with Brady and is “settling in” to life without the Buccaneers quarterback.
thecomeback.com

49ers star’s wife shotguns beer, NFL world reacts

San Francisco 49ers fans celebrated their team’s dominant win Sunday — some more than others. A video making the rounds shows Claire Kittle, wife of star tight end George Kittle, shotgunning a beer during the 49ers‘ 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams. According to the New...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Gisele Bündchen takes kids to pumpkin patch in Miami amid Tom Brady woes

But will they ‘patch’ up their relationship? Gisele Bündchen helped her daughter, Vivian, and son, Benjamin, pick out pumpkins during a family trip — sans Tom Brady — to a patch in Miami over the weekend. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel was photographed lugging a large pumpkin as her 12-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter stayed close. Jack, Brady’s 15-year-old son whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, did not join the trio for the outing. Bündchen, 42, dressed casually in a monochromatic look of gray leggings and a T-shirt — and notably decided to leave her wedding ring at home...
MIAMI, FL
Popculture

Gisele Bündchen Reportedly 'Devastated' Over Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady announced on Friday they are getting a divorce. And on the same day that the couple made the heartbreaking announcement, a report from Entertainment Tonight revealed how Bündchen is feeling about the split. The report said the 42-year-old model is "devastated to end things" with the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.
Larry Brown Sports

Everyone said the same thing after Taylor Heinicke’s game-winner against Colts

The entire Internet knew exactly what was on Taylor Heinicke’s mind after his game-winning score against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The Washington Commanders QB Heinicke was the hero in his team’s Week 8 showdown with the Colts. He threw for 279 yards and a touchdown and also added another touchdown on the ground with 22 seconds left in the fourth quarter that gave Washington a 17-16 lead (after kicker Joey Slye capped off the drive with an extra point).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Packers, Bills Game Ejection

A Green Bay Packers player has been ejected from Sunday night's game against the Buffalo Bills. Packers first round draft pick Quay Walker was tossed from Sunday night's game against the Bills. Walker shoved a Bills assistant coach on the sideline. Walker shoved a Bills assistant coach during an incident...
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady reveals where things stand between him and Gisele

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have officially filed for divorce, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star insists there is no animosity between the two. Brady spoke about his split from Gisele during the latest episode of his “Let’s Go” podcast with Jim Gray and Larry Fitzgerald. He emphasized how he is not the only person who has had to balance his work life with issues at home. Brady also described the situation as “amicable.”
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

