‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead
Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
Major Odell Beckham Jr. Rumor Swirling This Monday
A significant rumor involving free-agent veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the San Francisco 49ers is picking up steam this week. Beckham, 29, has yet to make his free-agency decision and likely won't do so until he's 100-percent healthy. Two teams are reportedly in the running to ...
Gisele Bundchen’s update after divorce will bring tears to Tom Brady’s eyes
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen confirmed they are heading for a divorce after 13 years of marriage following endless rumors and speculation that their time together was coming to an end. While it’s surely a difficult process for both sides, it doesn’t seem as if Gisele is taking the divorce too badly. According to PEOPLE, Gisele is doing just fine after the split with Brady and is “settling in” to life without the Buccaneers quarterback.
Gisele Bundchen’s Most Recent Tweet About Tom Brady Has Absolutely Savage Responses
While Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady’s marriage is currently in the spotlight, the supermodel’s most recent tweet about her husband and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers now has absolutely savage responses. In early September, Gisele Bundchen took to her Twitter account to share her support for her husband and...
thecomeback.com
49ers star’s wife shotguns beer, NFL world reacts
San Francisco 49ers fans celebrated their team’s dominant win Sunday — some more than others. A video making the rounds shows Claire Kittle, wife of star tight end George Kittle, shotgunning a beer during the 49ers‘ 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams. According to the New...
Gisele Bündchen takes kids to pumpkin patch in Miami amid Tom Brady woes
But will they ‘patch’ up their relationship? Gisele Bündchen helped her daughter, Vivian, and son, Benjamin, pick out pumpkins during a family trip — sans Tom Brady — to a patch in Miami over the weekend. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel was photographed lugging a large pumpkin as her 12-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter stayed close. Jack, Brady’s 15-year-old son whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, did not join the trio for the outing. Bündchen, 42, dressed casually in a monochromatic look of gray leggings and a T-shirt — and notably decided to leave her wedding ring at home...
Gisele Bündchen Dated Another GOAT Athlete Right Before Tom Brady and Now Some Fans Are Hoping They Get Back Together
Amid the news the Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have filed for divorce, fans of another athlete the model previously dated having been lighting hope candles.
Popculture
Gisele Bündchen Reportedly 'Devastated' Over Tom Brady Divorce
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady announced on Friday they are getting a divorce. And on the same day that the couple made the heartbreaking announcement, a report from Entertainment Tonight revealed how Bündchen is feeling about the split. The report said the 42-year-old model is "devastated to end things" with the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.
AOL Corp
Tom Brady 'feels very hurt' by Gisele Bündchen amid marital troubles: Reports
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's marital woes continue to make headlines as multiple reports claim the NFL star is "hurt" as the supermodel is the one spearheading their likely divorce. People and Entertainment Tonight posted similar articles with Brady sources alleging, "Tom isn't taking things well." "He wants to...
Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Speaks Out About Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen
With more details about the alleged marriage woes between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen continuing to surface, Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek shares her thoughts about the situation. Fox News reports that while walking through the Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday (October 13th), Kostek was asked about...
New Pics of Gisele Bundchen With Daughter Vivian Surface Amid Tom Brady Marital Drama Surface
As rumors continue to swirl that Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady are heading towards a permanent separation, Bundchen was seen out with their nine-year-old daughter Vivian for a horseback riding lesson on Sunday. The 42-year-old former supermodel donned navy joggers and a white tee as she watched her daughter enjoy...
Tom Brady Opened Up About the Challenges of Marriage to Gisele Bündchen
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady publicly addressed ongoing marital issues with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen amid recent reports that the couple had hired divorce attorneys.
There Are Major Differences Between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s Divorce Announcements: ‘She Is So Done’
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady finalized their divorce, and fans saw some key differences in the former couple's statements about the breakup.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' Message After Loss to Bills
The Green Bay Packers have lost four consecutive games, the latest a 27-17 loss at the Buffalo Bills.
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
Everyone said the same thing after Taylor Heinicke’s game-winner against Colts
The entire Internet knew exactly what was on Taylor Heinicke’s mind after his game-winning score against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The Washington Commanders QB Heinicke was the hero in his team’s Week 8 showdown with the Colts. He threw for 279 yards and a touchdown and also added another touchdown on the ground with 22 seconds left in the fourth quarter that gave Washington a 17-16 lead (after kicker Joey Slye capped off the drive with an extra point).
NFL World Reacts To Packers, Bills Game Ejection
A Green Bay Packers player has been ejected from Sunday night's game against the Buffalo Bills. Packers first round draft pick Quay Walker was tossed from Sunday night's game against the Bills. Walker shoved a Bills assistant coach on the sideline. Walker shoved a Bills assistant coach during an incident...
Vikings acquire key player in rare trade with division rival
Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr is expected to miss an extended period after he suffered an ankle injury on Sunday, but the team has found a great replacement for him. The Vikings have acquired tight end TJ Hockenson in a trade with the NFC North rival Detroit Lions,...
Tom Brady reveals where things stand between him and Gisele
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have officially filed for divorce, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star insists there is no animosity between the two. Brady spoke about his split from Gisele during the latest episode of his “Let’s Go” podcast with Jim Gray and Larry Fitzgerald. He emphasized how he is not the only person who has had to balance his work life with issues at home. Brady also described the situation as “amicable.”
Video: Amari Cooper threw horrific interception on failed trick play
Amari Cooper should probably stick to his day job. The Cleveland Browns receiver Cooper got his number called to throw a pass during the first half of Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately though, the call went straight to voicemail. On a hand-off from quarterback Jacoby Brissett,...
