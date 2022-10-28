Thursday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Chase County 54, Sedan 6
KSHSAA Football Championship=
Class 6A=
Week 9=
BV Northwest 42, Olathe East 21
Olathe North 56, SM West 0
Olathe West 55, SM South 35
Class 2A=
Week 9=
Humboldt 59, Cherryvale 13
Nemaha Central 74, Pleasant Ridge 6
Osage City 50, Riverton 14
Class 6-Man=
Week 9=
Tescott 55, Chetopa 6
Class 1A=
Week 9=
Inman 36, Ellis 7
Jayhawk Linn 35, Northeast-Arma 0
Olpe 70, Uniontown 8
Pittsburg Colgan 56, Central Heights 0
Sedgwick 49, Valley Heights 22
Wabaunsee 54, Belle Plaine 13
Class 8-Man DII=
Week 9=
Axtell 68, Pike Valley 8
Bucklin 32, Stafford 30
Crest 60, Norwich 40
Dighton 51, South Central 0
Frankfort 48, St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 28
Hanover 62, Lakeside 14
Hodgeman County 58, South Barber 28
Hutchinson Central Christian 52, Marmaton Valley 6
Minneola 68, Kinsley 50
Osborne 56, Linn 6
Sylvan-Lucas 30, St. Francis 22
Thunder Ridge 62, Wilson 0
Victoria 68, Wheatland-Grinnell 0
Wallace County 48, Central Plains 0
Class 8-Man DI=
Week 9=
Macksville 54, South Gray 6
Burlingame 52, Flinthills 6
Hill City 50, Washington County 0
Little River 60, Attica/Argonia 12
Lyndon 42, West Elk 38
Madison/Hamilton Co-op 56, Oswego 32
Meade 65, Ness City 8
Moundridge 48, Burden Central 44
Quinter 28, Clifton-Clyde 22
Rawlins County 48, Lincoln 0
South Haven 46, Herington 0
Trego 50, Sublette 26
Wichita County 66, La Crosse 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
