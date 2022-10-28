ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday's Scores

Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Chase County 54, Sedan 6

KSHSAA Football Championship=

Class 6A=

Week 9=

BV Northwest 42, Olathe East 21

Olathe North 56, SM West 0

Olathe West 55, SM South 35

Class 2A=

Week 9=

Humboldt 59, Cherryvale 13

Nemaha Central 74, Pleasant Ridge 6

Osage City 50, Riverton 14

Class 6-Man=

Week 9=

Tescott 55, Chetopa 6

Class 1A=

Week 9=

Inman 36, Ellis 7

Jayhawk Linn 35, Northeast-Arma 0

Olpe 70, Uniontown 8

Pittsburg Colgan 56, Central Heights 0

Sedgwick 49, Valley Heights 22

Wabaunsee 54, Belle Plaine 13

Class 8-Man DII=

Week 9=

Axtell 68, Pike Valley 8

Bucklin 32, Stafford 30

Crest 60, Norwich 40

Dighton 51, South Central 0

Frankfort 48, St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 28

Hanover 62, Lakeside 14

Hodgeman County 58, South Barber 28

Hutchinson Central Christian 52, Marmaton Valley 6

Minneola 68, Kinsley 50

Osborne 56, Linn 6

Sylvan-Lucas 30, St. Francis 22

Thunder Ridge 62, Wilson 0

Victoria 68, Wheatland-Grinnell 0

Wallace County 48, Central Plains 0

Class 8-Man DI=

Week 9=

Macksville 54, South Gray 6

Burlingame 52, Flinthills 6

Hill City 50, Washington County 0

Little River 60, Attica/Argonia 12

Lyndon 42, West Elk 38

Madison/Hamilton Co-op 56, Oswego 32

Meade 65, Ness City 8

Moundridge 48, Burden Central 44

Quinter 28, Clifton-Clyde 22

Rawlins County 48, Lincoln 0

South Haven 46, Herington 0

Trego 50, Sublette 26

Wichita County 66, La Crosse 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

