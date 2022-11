Quitman -- Their trip to Quitman was not what the De Queen cross country teams expected, but they were happy with the way events unfolded.The Leopards were expecting to run Quitman’s notoriously hilly course, but found the race had been moved. The new layout features a much flatter course with a downhill run to the finish line. Factor in near perfect weather and the conditions were right for the best performances of the season.

DE QUEEN, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO