FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 9 RecapUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Split Last Homestand Until DecemberUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim MeetUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KTBS
Property standards sweep set for Wednesday in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Efforts continue Wednesday to beautify the city of Shreveport with another property standards sweep, this time in City Council District D. Police will be ticketing property owners for yard parking and other violations in the Cedar Grove and Springlake neighborhoods. Some structures may even be flagged for demolition.
KTBS
What's Happening: Nov. 4-6
Do you have an event you'd like to promote? Scroll down to the bottom of ktbs.com/whatshappening to enter the info. Hebert's Town & Country & Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission present the 2022 LRCA Finals Rodeo at the State Fair of Louisiana!. Over $250,000 awarded in cash and prizes to the top...
KTBS
Street dedication and celebration for Lloyd Thompson
SHREVEPORT, La. - The city of Shreveport recognized Lloyd Thompson Tuesday in honor of his many achievements and loyalty towards the Caddo/Shreveport community for over three decades. The 1300 block of Milam Street was dedicated to his memory. He died April 4, 2020. Known as a "gentle giant," Thompson served...
KSLA
Shreveport street dedicated in honor of Lloyd Thompson
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - He was known for his advocacy in the Black community as the president of the Shreveport chapter of the NAACP, and later was elected as a Caddo Parish School Board member. Lloyd Thompson worked tirelessly for equality and for the children. On Tuesday, Nov. 1, Michael...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport-Bossier Black Restaurant Week events
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — It’s Black Restaurant Week in Shreveport-Bossier and the Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce suggests visiting several Black-owned area restaurants this week. “When you see Black restaurant week, you see Black business owners that are being successful and we’ve got to make sure that...
KTBS
First two KTBS 3 Minute Smile winners selected
SHREVEPORT, La. - The first two KTBS 3 Minute Smile winners of 2022 have been randomly selected. They'll run Wednesday, Nov. 2, and Thursday, Nov. 3. The first winner chosen was Demiya Turel, 8, of Shreveport. Demiya's run is sponsored by Aire Serv. The second winner was Bradley Hilliard, 8,...
KTBS
Raised in Louisiana special shines the spotlight on students' hard work, dedication to livestock
SHREVEPORT, La. - They're among the best of the best and they're Raised In Louisiana. Students from across the state have put in blood, sweat, and tears for months getting their show animals ready for auction. It all comes to an end at the ArkLaTex Agricultural Council's Jr. Livestock Sale at the State Fair of Louisiana. It's set for Wednesday, Nov. 2, in the fairgrounds Sale Arena. Prospective buyers will be on hand ready to offer up the highest bids.
KTBS
Halloween 2022 celebrated with friends and family
SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3 News thanks all of our viewers who shared their creative Halloween photos with us this year! Here is a collection of the hundreds of fang-tastic pictures we received.
bizmagsb.com
Crumbl Cookies to open Shreveport location Nov. 4
Shreveport is about to get a whole lot sweeter on Friday, November 4 when locally owned and operated Youree Crumbl Cookies, located at 7020 Youree Drive Suite F, Shreveport, LA, 71105, opens its doors. Store owners, Bryce Dean and Brian Sieck say they can’t wait to serve delicious treats to...
KTBS
Meet the candidate: LeVette Fuller
SHREVEPORT, La. - LeVette Fuller is a Democrat running for the Shreveport mayor's seat. Fuller says if elected, she will tackle our greatest challenges with a concrete plan of action on how we can fix them without waiting on someone else to save us. She says we deserve a safe...
KTBS
Shark Tank company connects off-duty SFD firefighters with residents
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shark Tank company has made its way to Shreveport, and it's already catching fire. Hidrent is an app that connects off-duty firefighters with residents to do general handyman work around the house. "Firemen are known as a jack of all trades, especially the Shreveport area. We...
KTBS
Early voting numbers good in Caddo, Bossier
SHREVEPORT, La. - Early voting ends Tuesday in the state of Louisiana. Officials in Caddo and Bossier parishes are feeling pretty good about the turnout so far. There was a good stream of early voters at the Bossier Parish Library History Center throughout the day. Each parish has identical ballots...
Rent Out an Entire Ranch for $875 Just 2 Hours From Shreveport
You Can Live Out Your Best Ranching Life For Just $875 a Night. Before you freak out at the price let me remind your his ranch is welcoming you and your 13 closest friends so make sure you split the cost with them. Silver Star Ranch Isn't Just a Beautiful...
ktalnews.com
Profile: Craig Lee for City of Shreveport City Council District B
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Independent candidate Craig Lee is running to be the next councilman for the City of Shreveport District B. Born and Raised in the Lakeside and Queensboro Neighborhoods of Shreveport, and he is passionate about bringing change to the city. “I am the most qualified candidate...
KTBS
ArkLaTex Made: Mega Talent Studio
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Mega Talent Studio is a professional organization in Bossier City handling the production and placement of companies that are advertising on radio and television. The team also books and promotes concerts, writes jingles and lyrics, and produces beats for artists. You can also schedule recording sessions.
q973radio.com
Shreveport Group Therapy: She Accidentally Opened Her Co-Workers PayCheck Stub!
Weekday mornings at 7:20 everyone in the ArkLaTex is chiming in on Group Therapy on Q97.3 with Jay Michaels in the Morning, it’s quickly become one of the most popular radio segments in the Shreveport area!. This morning we talked to Michelle. She accidentally opened a co-workers paycheck stub....
KTBS
St. Vincent Avenue sewer line repair work to begin Wednesday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Drivers may want to steer clear of a portion of St. Vincent Avenue beginning Wednesday evening. Shreveport Water and Sewerage Department crews will begin repairs of a sewer line in the 8200 block of St. Vincent starting at 9 p.m. Repairs are expected to take about two...
KTBS
Sheriff's Safety Town hosts annual Trunk or Treat
SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office hosted their annual Trunk-or-Treat on Oct. 31. Sheriff's Safety Town partnered with the Shreveport Police Department and other local first responders to provide a secure, family-friendly environment for children to enjoy. Participating agencies include:. Shreveport Fire Department. Louisiana State Police - Troop G.
KTBS
Bossier’s School Bus Fleet Among Top in America
BOSSIER CITY, La. - They are seen everywhere, getting students to and from school safely and on time, and Bossier Schools’ bus fleet is ranked among the best of the best in the United States. The district’s 216 iconic yellow buses criss-cross Bossier Parish every day, running 336 daily...
