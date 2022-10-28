SHREVEPORT, La. - They're among the best of the best and they're Raised In Louisiana. Students from across the state have put in blood, sweat, and tears for months getting their show animals ready for auction. It all comes to an end at the ArkLaTex Agricultural Council's Jr. Livestock Sale at the State Fair of Louisiana. It's set for Wednesday, Nov. 2, in the fairgrounds Sale Arena. Prospective buyers will be on hand ready to offer up the highest bids.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO