Four goals in a span of 6:15 by the Kings doomed the Blues in a 5-1 loss on Halloween night at Enterprise Center. The Kings grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first period on a goal by Gabriel Valardi. Then the second period happened! The Kings got goals by Carl Grundstrom at 3;44, Anze Kopitar at 5:06, Arthur Kaliyev at 7:39 and Grundstrom again at 9:59 ending Jordan Binnington’s night.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 26 MINUTES AGO