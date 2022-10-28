ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 2

Kings crown Blues 5-1, Fifth straight loss for St. Louis

Four goals in a span of 6:15 by the Kings doomed the Blues in a 5-1 loss on Halloween night at Enterprise Center. The Kings grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first period on a goal by Gabriel Valardi. Then the second period happened! The Kings got goals by Carl Grundstrom at 3;44, Anze Kopitar at 5:06, Arthur Kaliyev at 7:39 and Grundstrom again at 9:59 ending Jordan Binnington’s night.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy