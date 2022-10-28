ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake County, UT

Woman dies in custody of Salt Lake County Jail staff

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 2News Investigation that is hard to watch exposes how a woman pulled over for a broken taillight, and outstanding warrants turned into a death sentence. Chief Investigative Reporter, Wendy Halloran spent several months reviewing records and examining videos into how Breanna Jimenez died in the custody of the Salt Lake County Jail, and why it took so long for nurses and deputies to call for help.
Officials seek help identifying bank robbery suspect in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police have asked for the public's help identifying a suspect who they said robbed two banks within a four-minute period. They said the investigation began at 9:10 a.m. on Friday when someone reported a man walking into Mountain America Credit Union at 1715 West 700 North in Salt Lake City and demanding cash.
Firefighters respond to mercury spill in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Firefighters responded to a mercury spill in South Jordan Monday afternoon. As of Monday evening, crews were still on scene for cleanup efforts. "Originally it was dispatched as two pounds," said South Jordan Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Lessner. "I don't believe there's that much however."
Locations announced for six temples in North, South America

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Locations for six temples in the Americas have been announced by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Church officials said four of the temples were first announced by President Russell M. Nelson in April 2022. The other two were announced in October 2020 and October 2021.
America First Credit Union Scholar Athlete: Jamison Howard

October 30, 2022 — (KUTV) - All throughout the high school football season the crew at Talkin' Sports is pleased to honor scholar athletes on Sunday nights. Thanks in-part to America First Credit Union it's in correlation with Thursday Night Lights and Friday Night Rivals football broadcasts throughout the Fall. Here's your chance to meet Provo High School's Jamison Howard who is a tremendous athlete, great student, and a kind person with a great future ahead of him!
Financial planner offers tips to save for retirement amid high inflation

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A recent study by bankrate.com indicates most people feel they are behind on saving for retirement, even if they are contributing the same amount or more than they were last year. Alicia Allen, a certified financial planner in Sandy, Utah, said she hears similar concerns...
