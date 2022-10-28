Read full article on original website
Woman dies in custody of Salt Lake County Jail staff
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 2News Investigation that is hard to watch exposes how a woman pulled over for a broken taillight, and outstanding warrants turned into a death sentence. Chief Investigative Reporter, Wendy Halloran spent several months reviewing records and examining videos into how Breanna Jimenez died in the custody of the Salt Lake County Jail, and why it took so long for nurses and deputies to call for help.
Officials seek help identifying bank robbery suspect in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police have asked for the public's help identifying a suspect who they said robbed two banks within a four-minute period. They said the investigation began at 9:10 a.m. on Friday when someone reported a man walking into Mountain America Credit Union at 1715 West 700 North in Salt Lake City and demanding cash.
College student escapes possible kidnapping after buying costume from Provo man's home
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — A college student who attempted to buy a Halloween costume from a Provo man's home said she escaped a possible kidnapping situation. Matthew Swann, 39, was arrested and booked into the Utah County Jail on one count of kidnapping. According to the probable cause statement,...
Woman shot in leg, taken to hospital after argument breaks out at Ogden Halloween party
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A woman was injured during a shooting at an Ogden residence after an argument broke out during a Halloween party. Police responded to reports of shots fired near 900 N. Gramercy Avenue around 3 a.m. Sunday. Lt. Cameron Stiver with Ogden Police Department said when...
Firefighters respond to mercury spill in South Jordan
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Firefighters responded to a mercury spill in South Jordan Monday afternoon. As of Monday evening, crews were still on scene for cleanup efforts. "Originally it was dispatched as two pounds," said South Jordan Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Lessner. "I don't believe there's that much however."
Taylorsville community gathers year after 13-year-old killed while trick-or-treating
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — It’s a grim anniversary for the Taylorsville community; Sunday marked one year since a driver hit a group of children in a crosswalk while out trick-or-treating. Karl Finch, a 13-year-old in the community, died from his injuries. A second boy was critically injured. To...
Crash leads to westbound closure, major delays at mouth of Parleys Canyon
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A crash on westbound Interstate 80 led to a road closure and major delays at the mouth of Parleys Canyon. Utah Highway Patrol officials said the crash involved three vehicles and happened on I-80 near 2500 East on Monday. The vehicles blocked lanes on...
Residential evacuations lifted at apartments after large fire in Sugar House
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Evacuation orders for residents at two apartments in the Sugar House neighborhood have been lifted five days after a large fire burned in the area, officials said. The Salt Lake City Fire Department said on Sunday that residents of the VUE and Sugarmont apartments...
Locations announced for six temples in North, South America
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Locations for six temples in the Americas have been announced by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Church officials said four of the temples were first announced by President Russell M. Nelson in April 2022. The other two were announced in October 2020 and October 2021.
GALLERY: Massive flag unfurled in North Ogden for annual event honoring veterans
NORTH OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A huge flag was unfurled over Coldwater Canyon in North Ogden by the Major Brent Taylor Foundation in an annual event honoring veterans. Organizers said Sgt. Travis Vandela, a Utah Purple Heart veteran and double amputee, joined the efforts on Saturday as volunteers helped take him up the mountain.
America First Credit Union Scholar Athlete: Jamison Howard
October 30, 2022 — (KUTV) - All throughout the high school football season the crew at Talkin' Sports is pleased to honor scholar athletes on Sunday nights. Thanks in-part to America First Credit Union it's in correlation with Thursday Night Lights and Friday Night Rivals football broadcasts throughout the Fall. Here's your chance to meet Provo High School's Jamison Howard who is a tremendous athlete, great student, and a kind person with a great future ahead of him!
Financial planner offers tips to save for retirement amid high inflation
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A recent study by bankrate.com indicates most people feel they are behind on saving for retirement, even if they are contributing the same amount or more than they were last year. Alicia Allen, a certified financial planner in Sandy, Utah, said she hears similar concerns...
