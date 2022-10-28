From the time this was voted on and the route was revealed. I for one used you tell my friends and coworkers. Just wait till this reaches Dillingham. Once it reaches there watch the fur fly. Dillingham is a jigsaw puzzle of utility lines above and below. When the planning was there was the question asked about the inconveniences and stress of bldg this on thorough fares with massive traffic? Businesses closed and were subject to massive revenue loss because of the project. I voted against this twice knowing how projects are managed in this state. The people who pushed the project with the pie in the sky ads and "for the keiki" approach really did their job. What approach could have been taken? Nimitz would have been just as bad. Why elevated? Will it be to a degree self sufficient? The constituency along the route who have to suffer and question themselves if they voted for it and why? The political class will not have to suffer this its the governed that will.
