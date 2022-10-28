The city has acquired the Waikiki Vista in Mōʻiliʻili for $37.75 million. The deal will add more than 100 new affordable rental units to the city’s inventory. The 19-floor building is currently being used to house Hawaiʻi Pacific University students, who will be able to stay in the building through the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

