ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 7

James Brown
5d ago

From the time this was voted on and the route was revealed. I for one used you tell my friends and coworkers. Just wait till this reaches Dillingham. Once it reaches there watch the fur fly. Dillingham is a jigsaw puzzle of utility lines above and below. When the planning was there was the question asked about the inconveniences and stress of bldg this on thorough fares with massive traffic? Businesses closed and were subject to massive revenue loss because of the project. I voted against this twice knowing how projects are managed in this state. The people who pushed the project with the pie in the sky ads and "for the keiki" approach really did their job. What approach could have been taken? Nimitz would have been just as bad. Why elevated? Will it be to a degree self sufficient? The constituency along the route who have to suffer and question themselves if they voted for it and why? The political class will not have to suffer this its the governed that will.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hawaiipublicradio.org

Honolulu buys $37.75M dorm to convert to affordable housing

The city has acquired the Waikiki Vista in Mōʻiliʻili for $37.75 million. The deal will add more than 100 new affordable rental units to the city’s inventory. The 19-floor building is currently being used to house Hawaiʻi Pacific University students, who will be able to stay in the building through the end of the 2022-2023 school year.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Motor vehicle accidents prompt closure of some Oahu roads; investigations ongoing

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two motor vehicle accidents have closed portions of Oahu roads Friday night, official said. A motor vehicle accident happened on Kapiolani Boulevard just before 7 p.m. near Kamakee Street. Authorities have shut down all eastbound lanes on Kapiolani Boulevard between Ward Avenue and Kamakee Street. Kamakee Mauka...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Fire at eatery triggers evacuations at Windward Mall

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire at a restaurant forced evacuations at Windward Mall on Sunday afternoon. The Honolulu Fire Department responded to the incident just after noon. Fire officials said it was fully extinguished in less than an hour. There were no reported injuries. This story may be updated. Copyright...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

A quick guide to the charter questions facing Oahu voters

Former home of Tokai college in Moiliili acquired by city for affordable housing. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi on Tuesday announced that the city has finalized a $37.75 million acquisition of the former home of Hawaii Tokai International College. High-tech mobile lab identifies fentanyl on the spot ― and fits in...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

HPD again warns of phone 'spoofing' scam after another resident falls victim

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police officials are warning the public of another phone spoofing scam making the rounds on Oahu. According to investigators, the scammer called a resident from a spoofed phone number displaying the Honolulu Police Department (HPD). The thief then told the resident that a warrant was out for their arrest and in order to rectify the situation, they’d need to pay a fine using gift cards.
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy