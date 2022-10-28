Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WDEL 1150AM
Four injured in Route 299 rollover
Two women were trapped in the wreckage of a rolled over vehicle on Tuesday afternoon, November 1, 2022, following a crash on Route 299 at the Route 1 interchange. Firefighters from Odessa and Middletown worked about fifteen minutes to extricate the two from the vehicle which was on its side.
Two Injured In Drive-By Shooting In Trenton
October 31, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)—City of Trenton, Public Information Officer, Timothy J. Carroll told MidJersey.News that a double shooting…
Police investigate 2 separate reports of assaults by rideshare drivers in Newark, Delaware
Police in Newark, Delaware are investigating after two separate reports of sexual assault by a rideshare driver.
fox29.com
2 men killed in separate Halloween night shootings in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say two men were killed in a pair of unrelated shootings Monday evening in Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2500 block of Carroll Street around 5:40 p.m. for reports of gunfire. Preliminary information provided by the department says the victim, a...
WDEL 1150AM
Man charged with trying to stab employee at wine store
A Wilmington man is charged with trying to stab an employee at Total Wine on Naamans Road in Claymont. Delaware State Police said Tuesday that troopers investigated a report of disorderly people in the store over the weekend. 56-year-old Michael Fletcher of Wilmington is accused of lunging at a store employee, slicing his shirt.
6abc
Mom, 2 kids climb onto roof of Philly home to escape gunfire; boyfriend shot
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police responding to a shooting found a woman and her two young children on the roof of a home screaming for help. It happened on the 2000 block of Castor Avenue in Port Richmond just before 11 p.m. Tuesday. Police say a 33-year-old man was in...
WGMD Radio
Dover PD Investigating Early Morning Burglary
Dover Police are investigating a burglary that occurred just before 3:30 Monday morning on Old Forge Drive. Police say a 31 year old woman woke up to a tall, slim-built man wearing all black standing in her bedroom doorway. The woman alerted her husband who called 9-1-1 and the family left the home to wait for police. Police did not locate the suspect, but it was found that a cell phone and two laptops were taken from the home.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Seek Assistance with an Unsolved Murder
The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit continue to investigate the murder of Hemantkumar Maganlal Chauhan, 57, of Wilmington. Today marks the 10th anniversary of this unsolved murder. On, Friday, November 2nd, 2012, Hemantkumar Maganlal Chauhan who owned the Penn-Bantum Market located at 418 Newport Gap Pike Wilmington, DE, was working...
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Suspect in custody following morning barricade situation in Delmar
DELMAR, Del. – A 27-year-old Church Hill, Maryland man is in custody after he barricaded himself inside a home with a toddler following a domestic dispute. Early Monday morning, police were dispatched to a domestic violence dispute on East Grove Street in Delmar. Police say the suspect and a female acquaintance had gotten into an argument.
fox29.com
Police: Woman robbed at gunpoint at West Philadelphia gas station, suspects sought
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are working to identify suspects accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint at a gas station last month. According to police, the incident happened on October 10 around 2 p.m. at the Sunoco gas station located at 3750 West Girard Avenue. Authorities...
WDEL 1150AM
Propane truck crash closed Route 13
A crash involving a propane truck closed Route 13 in both directions in front of the New Castle Airport for over three hours. The accident happened around Monday, October 31, 2022, at 6:45 a.m. in the northbound lanes where the truck rolled over. Fire crews from Wilmington Manor Fire Company...
Woman killed in rowhome fire in Philadelphia's Nicetown section
Fire officials say one person is dead after a row-home fire in the Nicetown section of the city.
fox29.com
Suspect armed with crowbar peers directly into security cam during West Philadelphia burglary
PHILADELPHIA - Two masked men were caught on camera as they allegedly ransacked a West Philadelphia food market last month. Police say the suspects stole from the cash register and broke into electronic skill machines at the Race Food Market on 57th Street on October 7. They also unsuccessfully tried...
Fourth suspect in custody following deadly ambush shooting near Roxborough High School
This is the fifth person identified as a suspect in the deadly September 27 shooting.
4th suspect arrested in connection to Roxborough High School shooting
Philadelphia police say they have have arrested a fourth person in connection to the Roxborough High School shooting that killed 14 year-old Nicolas Elizalde and injured four other teenagers.
Man found shot inside car in Kensington dies at hospital: Police
Police say the 30-year-old victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds to his head.
Police Need Help: These Teens Went Missing in Philadelphia, PA, in October
Authorities in Philadelphia are asking for your help locating several teenagers that went missing in October. And it's not just this month that the city has seen several youths vanish, nor is it just people in that age group. Every month, the city sees people of all ages and from...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Salvation Army opens campus in Wilmington Riverfront area
The Salvation Army Monday dedicated its new campus in Wilmington. The campus houses its Adult Rehabilitation Center, which has 68 beds for men and women in recovery from challenges with alcohol, drugs, homelessness and other issues. The rehab center offers a six-month program that includes counseling, job training, and spiritual development, a release stated.
Standoff In Bel Air Ends With Deputies Shooting Armed Man Suffering An Episode: Sheriff
Sheriff’s deputies in Harford County were forced to shoot a man experiencing a mental health crisis after he was involved in a standoff and refused to comply with demands while armed with a gun, according to authorities. William Lee Hawkins, 41, was shot and airlifted to a Maryland hospital...
WDEL 1150AM
MD man busted on felony drug counts after New Castle traffic stop
A Maryland man is in prison in Wilmington, charged with felony drug counts and several other offenses after he wouldn't pull his car over for a state trooper early Saturday morning. Antwan Douglas ran the stop sign at the Pigeon Point Road/Lambson Lane intersection in New Castle, and kept driving...
