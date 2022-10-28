ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDEL 1150AM

Four injured in Route 299 rollover

Two women were trapped in the wreckage of a rolled over vehicle on Tuesday afternoon, November 1, 2022, following a crash on Route 299 at the Route 1 interchange. Firefighters from Odessa and Middletown worked about fifteen minutes to extricate the two from the vehicle which was on its side.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
fox29.com

2 men killed in separate Halloween night shootings in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say two men were killed in a pair of unrelated shootings Monday evening in Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2500 block of Carroll Street around 5:40 p.m. for reports of gunfire. Preliminary information provided by the department says the victim, a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Man charged with trying to stab employee at wine store

A Wilmington man is charged with trying to stab an employee at Total Wine on Naamans Road in Claymont. Delaware State Police said Tuesday that troopers investigated a report of disorderly people in the store over the weekend. 56-year-old Michael Fletcher of Wilmington is accused of lunging at a store employee, slicing his shirt.
WILMINGTON, DE
WGMD Radio

Dover PD Investigating Early Morning Burglary

Dover Police are investigating a burglary that occurred just before 3:30 Monday morning on Old Forge Drive. Police say a 31 year old woman woke up to a tall, slim-built man wearing all black standing in her bedroom doorway. The woman alerted her husband who called 9-1-1 and the family left the home to wait for police. Police did not locate the suspect, but it was found that a cell phone and two laptops were taken from the home.
DOVER, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Seek Assistance with an Unsolved Murder

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit continue to investigate the murder of Hemantkumar Maganlal Chauhan, 57, of Wilmington. Today marks the 10th anniversary of this unsolved murder. On, Friday, November 2nd, 2012, Hemantkumar Maganlal Chauhan who owned the Penn-Bantum Market located at 418 Newport Gap Pike Wilmington, DE, was working...
WILMINGTON, DE
WMDT.com

UPDATE: Suspect in custody following morning barricade situation in Delmar

DELMAR, Del. – A 27-year-old Church Hill, Maryland man is in custody after he barricaded himself inside a home with a toddler following a domestic dispute. Early Monday morning, police were dispatched to a domestic violence dispute on East Grove Street in Delmar. Police say the suspect and a female acquaintance had gotten into an argument.
DELMAR, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Propane truck crash closed Route 13

A crash involving a propane truck closed Route 13 in both directions in front of the New Castle Airport for over three hours. The accident happened around Monday, October 31, 2022, at 6:45 a.m. in the northbound lanes where the truck rolled over. Fire crews from Wilmington Manor Fire Company...
NEW CASTLE, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Salvation Army opens campus in Wilmington Riverfront area

The Salvation Army Monday dedicated its new campus in Wilmington. The campus houses its Adult Rehabilitation Center, which has 68 beds for men and women in recovery from challenges with alcohol, drugs, homelessness and other issues. The rehab center offers a six-month program that includes counseling, job training, and spiritual development, a release stated.
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

MD man busted on felony drug counts after New Castle traffic stop

A Maryland man is in prison in Wilmington, charged with felony drug counts and several other offenses after he wouldn't pull his car over for a state trooper early Saturday morning. Antwan Douglas ran the stop sign at the Pigeon Point Road/Lambson Lane intersection in New Castle, and kept driving...
NEW CASTLE, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy