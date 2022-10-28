Interim Police Chief Hart helps SJPD navigate transition period

Interim Police Chief Dave Hart joins News-Press NOW for Community Conversations. News-Press NOW

Among the challenges facing the St. Joseph Police Department is the transition brought about by the retirement of longtime Chief Chris Connally. Commander Dave Hart, a 23-year veteran of the department, is serving as interim police chief.

Hart said the department is very early in the selection process for the new chief. In the meantime, the department is still dealing with other personnel challenges. In fact, Hart calls staffing the “No. 1 challenge right now,” with equipment needs being a close second.