WVNews
Lewis County Senior League Regular Season Recap
The Lewis County Senior League had an exciting regular season. There were 4 teams made up of players ages 13-15 that showcased both high school and middle school talent. Each team played each other 3 times, and there were several close games. The Heat came out on top in the regular season with the best record in the league, 11-1. The Wildcats had an excellent season by finishing 9-3. The Bucks had a hard-fought season going 4-8. The Raptors played in some tight games but struggled to get a win and finished 0-12.
WVNews
Brown determined to avoid slow starts for WVU offense
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If there has been one consistent trend in the Neal Brown era of coaching at WVU, it has been the inability to get the offense going early in games, but Brown says this week when the Mountaineers travel to Iowa State, he's going to do some experimenting with travel plans to address that.
WVNews
Sports Briefs
CHARLESTON — The Fairmont State Women’s soccer team defeated the University of Charleston on the road 3-1 on Wednesday evening. This improves the Falcons’ record to 10-2-4 on the season. With this win, the Falcons gain the longest undefeated streak in women’s soccer program history. From...
WVNews
WVU women's soccer faces Texas in Big 12 semifinals
ROUND ROCK, Texas — The fourth-seeded West Virginia women’s soccer team continues its hunt for a Big 12 Championship title with a match against No. 1 seed Texas in the conference semifinals on Thursday. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. at Round Rock Multipurpose Complex. Thursday’s match will...
WVNews
Film Room: West Virginia Mountaineers - TCU Horned Frogs
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- WVU made some improvements in its defensive execution against TCU, but that still wasn't enough to earn an upset win. It was a matter of balance - while some of the underneath pass coverage was good, execution on deep balls and against the run caught many Mountaineer defenders out of position and reacting late.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Bryce Ford-Wheaton 11/1/22
West Virginia receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton lists the issues with communication while playing on the road, and expects a tough time of that when the Mountaineers travel to Iowa State this weekend. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you...
WVNews
WVU Notebook: Tragedy touches the Mountaineer family
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown started his weekly press conference on Tuesday on an extremely sad note – Kim Gmiter, the mother of WVU offensive lineman James Gmiter, passed away suddenly on Sunday. “All Mountaineers will be thinking of James and his family...
WVNews
Losses highlight bigger issues at WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Late Saturday afternoon, following a brave but losing effort against an undefeated team that was ranked No. 7 in the polls and first place in a Big 12 Conference whose reflection of this football season has been more that of a funhouse mirror than what reality in this conference is meant to be, West Virginia coach Neal Brown finally pulled back the curtain on his feelings for just a moment.
WVNews
Roger Curry
NEWBURG —Roger Lee Curry, 79, of Newburg passed away on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 at home. He was born on July 26, 1943 in Grafton, son of the late Lawrence Russell Curry and Helen Josephine Reed.
WVNews
Blood, Cinalli, Rice hope to hold onto Fairmont, West Virginia, City Council seats against challengers Nuzum, Oliver, Woertz
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — With five seats open on Fairmont City Council this general election, 20 candidates in total are hoping to either be elected to council or hold onto their positions, including in Districts 1, 7 and 9. In District 1, Fairmont City Councilman Josh Rice hopes...
WVNews
5 vie for for Fairmont, West Virginia, City Council District 3 seat
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Several people are vying for six open seats on the Fairmont City Council, with five people alone looking to fill the District 3 seat. District 3 incumbent David Kennedy is hoping to be reelected for a second term, but will be running against four opponents: Kevin Blaney, David Prince, Rebecca Moran and Laura Candell.
WVNews
Ervin Lipscomb Jr.
NEWBURG — Ervin “Herman” Joshua Lipscomb Jr., 78, of Newburg passed away on Sunday, Oct. 30,…
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, Commission hears update from 911 Center
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Marion County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) Executive Director Chris McIntire updated the Marion County Commission Wednesday morning on the agency's projects, including comprehensive work with drones and the continuation of the department's successful floodplain buyout program. McIntire said that the...
WVNews
County commission candidates in Monongalia County, West Virginia, share views
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It’s a head-to-head race this election to be a Monongalia County Commissioner. Incumbent Sean Sikora, 57, a Republican, is being challenged by Democrat Bob Beach, 63.
WVNews
Fairmont State University Foundation's Falcon Day of Giving raises over $370,000
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont State University’s fourth annual Falcon Day of Giving raised more than $370,000 last Thursday, money that will go directly toward scholarships, sports, student organizations and more. During a 24-hour period, the Fairmont State Foundation encouraged the community to donate whatever it could...
WVNews
Owen Mason Dornon
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A state inmate charged with threatening a judge and a Clarksbu…
WVNews
Lewis County Community Calendar
EDITOR’S NOTE: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some events in the area may be canceled. To view the entire Calendar of Events, please visit www.WestonDemocrat.com.
WVNews
Gloria Reall
TERRA ALTA, W.Va. — Gloria Sue Reall left this Earth surrounded by her family on Oct. 29, 2022. Words cannot express the loss felt by her family. She lived an amazing life and leaves a hole her family will never fill. She was preceded in death by her mother,...
WVNews
Clarksburg, West Virginia, woman enters pleas to drug conspiracy & conspiracy to commit malicious assault
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 42-year-old Clarksburg woman on Wednesday pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit malicious assault and conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver heroin. Harrison Chief Judge Christopher J. McCarthy accepted the felony pleas and set sentencing for Amanda Lee Hitt at 11 a.m....
