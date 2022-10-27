Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi Gov. Reeves to push for full elimination of income tax
JACKSON — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves promised to push for a full elimination of the state’s income tax during the 2023 legislative session. The move would make Mississippi the 10th state with no income tax. Addressing a crowd of business leaders Thursday at an event hosted by the...
Commercial Dispatch
Texas chief says state police ‘did not fail’ in Uvalde
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas’ state police chief said Thursday that his department “did not fail” Uvalde during the hesitant law enforcement response to the Robb Elementary School shooting, as a Republican congressman joined angry parents of some of the 19 children killed in the May attack in calling for him to resign.
Commercial Dispatch
Wyatt Emmerich: Common sense could have stopped the TANF scandal
The Mississippi scandal involving federal money intended for struggling families is not your garden variety embezzlement scandal. It’s got a big twist in it, which is troubling. Embezzlement is defined in the Merriam-Webster dictionary “to appropriate (something, such as property entrusted to one’s care) fraudulently to one’s own use.”...
