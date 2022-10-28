Read full article on original website
Canfield stuns West Branch in regional thriller
Canfield topped West Branch 2-1 in penalty kicks in the Division II Regional Semifinals Tuesday night. Canfield topped West Branch 2-1 in penalty kicks in the Division II Regional Semifinals Tuesday night. ‘I’m like a relic here’: Penguins star returns for …. Watch the video to hear from...
Charles N. Senanefes, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles N. Senanefes, 98, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at his home. Mr. Senanefes was born September 30, 1924 in Youngstown, a son of the late Nicholas and Helen (Tsaroutou) Senanefes and was a life resident of Lisbon. Charles was a 1943...
'This one is huge': YSU football team looking to stay in playoff contention this weekend
‘This one is huge’: YSU football team looking to …. The Penguins travel to Illinois State this weekend. Police release photos of persons of interest in Columbus …. Police release photos of persons of interest in Columbus shooting of Girard man. Woman who left dog to die in attic...
Shannon C. Boyle, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shannon C. Boyle, 50, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, on her 50th birthday, at the Hospice House, with her family by her side. Shannon was born October 12, 1972, in Youngstown, the daughter of Richard Boyle and Patricia Kulik. She was a 1991 graduate...
Jean L. Thorpe, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean L. Thorpe, 91, a longtime resident of Boardman, passed away Saturday afternoon, October 29, 2022, at Shepherd of the Valley in Poland, surrounded by the love of her family. Jean was born December 28, 1930 in Alliance, Ohio, a daughter of Earl and Marguerite...
Robert P. Walker, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert P. Walker, 93, of Girard, passed away Saturday October 29, 2022, at Continuing Health Care in Mineral Ridge. Robert was born April 5, 1929, in Masury, Ohio, the son of Edward and Sarah (Davis) Walker. He worked at US Steel in McDonald for 13...
Margaret Debora Sheets, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret D. Sheets, age 93 of Cortland, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Monday, October 31, 2022, at Lake Vista of Cortland. She was born on May 24, 1929, in Salem, Ohio, the daughter of Leland S. and Deborah (French) Hollinger. Margaret was a...
Mary Virginia Thompson, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Virginia Thompson, 93, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at her daughter’s home. She was born November 6, 1928, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late George J. and Alberta B. Archer Holmes. Virginia was a 1946 graduate of South High School. She...
George H. Holquist, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George H. Holquist, 88, passed away Monday morning, October 31, 2022, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital with his loving family by his side. Mr. Holquist was born June 3, 1934 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Henry and Etta Eldena (Huffman) Holquist.
Janice A. Fox, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice A. Fox, 70 of Struthers, died Monday morning, October 31, 2022, at the Hospice House in Poland surrounded by her family. She was born May 25, 1952 in Youngstown, a daughter of James and Jessie (Mealy) Chrystal and had been a lifelong area resident.
Barbara F. Porter Spicer, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara F. Porter Spicer, 87, of Youngstown, entered the gates of Heaven on Sunday, October 30, 2022, with the comfort of family by her side. Barbara was born October 19, 1935, in Niles, the daughter of the late Guy and Bertha Schishler Porter. Barbara was...
Clinton L. Steerman, Garrettsville, Ohio
GARRETTSVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clinton L. Steerman age 86 of Garrettsville went home to be with the Lord unexpectedly on Monday October 31, 2022 at his residence. He was born on August 2, 1936 in Junior, WV the son of the late Brewer B. Steerman and Clara Neva (Regester) Steerman.
Shirley A. Beight, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. Beight, 85, passed away at her home on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Shirley was born on December 29, 1936, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Paul H. and Alma (Jones) Aeppli. Shirley was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening and crafting. Shirley...
Michael Richard Melnyk, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Richard Melnyk, 55, of Warren, Ohio died Monday, October 31, 2022, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital. He was born December 20, 1966, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of the late Betty Fierle. Michael was a laborer at RF Products. He enjoyed fishing. Michael was...
Thomas Edwin DeCamp, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Edwin DeCamp, 64, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born July 21, 1958, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Albert R. and Lillian (Potashnik) DeCamp. Thomas was a graduate of Warren Western...
Patrick Francis Carney, Jr., Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patrick Francis Carney was born November 15, 1939, to Patrick and Rose Carney in Campbell, Ohio. He passed away Tuesday, November 1. Patrick was raised in Campbell, Ohio and was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School. Shortly after graduation, Patrick relocated to California where...
Richard H. Coles, Liberty Township, Ohio
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard H. Coles, 82, of Liberty Township, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. Richard was born November 20, 1939 in Youngstown, Ohio the son of Howard and Josephine (Wiggett) Coles. Richard was a 1957 graduate of McDonald...
Jesus Rivera, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jesus Rivera, age 92, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, October 29, 2022, at his home, with his loving family at his side. He was born on October 14, 1930 in Corozal, Puerto Rico and was a son of Erasmo and Petra (Diaz) Rivera.
Richard F. Engelhardt, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – We are sad for the loss of our husband, father and grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Rick Engelhardt, who passed away in his sleep Monday, October 31, 2022. He was born in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Richard F. Engelhardt I and Mary Jane Engelhardt...
Betty Peterson, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Jean Peterson, 89 of Sebring, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022 at Canterbury Villa in Alliance, Ohio surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born in Beloit, Ohio on March 13, 1933, the daughter of the late Carl and Stella (Furbee) Handy. She...
