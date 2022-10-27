Former Milwaukee Brewers catcher Martin Maldonado spent six years in Milwaukee. In 2016 he was traded to the Los Angeles Angels for Jett Bandy. Two years later the Angels traded him to the Houston Astros. At season end in 2018 he elected free agency and signed with the Royals. In 2019 he was traded twice and eventually ended up back in Houston where he has been ever since.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO