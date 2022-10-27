ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Astros' Martin Maldonado uses illegal bat in World Series courtesy of Albert Pujols

Former Milwaukee Brewers catcher Martin Maldonado spent six years in Milwaukee. In 2016 he was traded to the Los Angeles Angels for Jett Bandy. Two years later the Angels traded him to the Houston Astros. At season end in 2018 he elected free agency and signed with the Royals. In 2019 he was traded twice and eventually ended up back in Houston where he has been ever since.
HOUSTON, TX
Report: White Sox rule out Joe Espada in manager search

The White Sox have reportedly ruled out one candidate in their manager search. According to MLB.com’s Scott Merkin, Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada is no longer in the running for the managerial vacancy. Merkin says the White Sox have not yet confirmed the news that was relayed by an MLB.com source.
CHICAGO, IL
Dodgers Insider Reveals Latest Justin Turner Contract Update

Today, Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman and slugger Justin Turner was named the Roberto Clemente Award winner thanks to his charitable and humanitarian efforts in the Los Angeles community, assisting youth sports programs, children and families dealing with critical illnesses, and homeless veterans. However, it’s not known yet whether or...
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York 1 team rumored to make a run at ace Jacob deGrom

Some buzz on New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom was shared yesterday. For some time now, there has been much speculation surrounding the star ace. A wide range of teams has been linked as potential suitors. One unknown that has been discussed all along is whether or not deGrom...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Nolan Arenado Made A Wise Choice For The Future

St. Louis Cardinals fans were able to let out a collective sigh of relief on Saturday when it was learned that third baseman and slugger Nolan Arenado would not be opting out of the remaining five years of his contract with the team. There had been some growing concern over...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
World Series Updates: Framber Valdez raises suspicion after changing equipment during Game 2

The Phillies and Astros are currently squaring off in a split series of the 2022 World Series. Now, I’m not talking about an average switch involving broken equipment or anything like that. However, after starting pitcher Framber Valdez’s interesting ritual/equipment change against Philly last night, many have quickly circulated if history were repeating itself.
HOUSTON, TX
MLB Commissioner All But Confirms An Upcoming Move

The Oakland Athletics may not be called the Oakland Athletics for much longer. That’s at least what MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred is predicting. After years of speculation that the A’s may be on their way out and headed for Las Vegas, Manfred stated that he did not believe that the team would be staying in Oakland.
OAKLAND, CA
NHL Rumors: David Pastrnak and Barry Trotz

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Pierre LeBrun: The Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak continue to talk but get the sense that there are some ‘sizable gaps.’. Talks could be similar to the Nashville Predators and Filip Forsberg talks which went...
BOSTON, MA

