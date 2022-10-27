ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juneau, AK

Eagle River Nurse Practitioner Guilty on All Counts

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A federal jury convicted an Eagle River nurse practitioner on 10 felony counts, including five counts of distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death, four counts of distribution and dispensing of a controlled substance and one count of maintaining a drug involved premises. The conviction...
Capital City Fire Rescue responds to valley fire

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Capital City Fire Rescue is on the scene on Wood Duck Avenue for a fire in a residential home. The homeowner was not home at the time of the fire. The adjacent neighbor of the same building was alerted by his dog of the fire and left the building.
NOAA Fisheries seeks public comments on request for crab emergency rulemaking

The Childrens Museum of Indianapolis - Alaskan red king crab - is licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0 Openverse images. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - NOAA Fisheries is taking public comment on a request to take emergency action to close the Red King Crab Savings Area and the Red King Crab Savings Subarea to all fishing gear that comes into contact with the ocean bottom.
