Apple Valley football season ends with 55-19 playoff loss It started ugly and had the potential to get even uglier before Apple Valley managed to gain some respect. Any chance of the Eagles upsetting No. 2-ranked St. Thomas Academy evaporated when the Cadets scored three touchdowns in the first quarter of the Oct. 29 Class 5A, Section 3 football semifinal game. It ended as a 55-19 STA victory but Apple...

APPLE VALLEY, MN ・ 40 MINUTES AGO