Buffalo, NY

Minnesota 4, Montreal 1

Second Period_1, Minnesota, Shaw 2 (Eriksson Ek), 1:09. 2, Minnesota, Kaprizov 7 (Eriksson Ek, Boldy), 3:29 (pp). 3, Minnesota, Kaprizov 8 (Jost, Rossi), 14:55. Third Period_4, Montreal, Suzuki 5 (Wideman, Dach), 13:30 (pp). 5, Minnesota, Boldy 6 (Dewar, Spurgeon), 16:52 (en). Shots on Goal_Montreal 15-12-8_35. Minnesota 7-19-5_31. Power-play opportunities_Montreal 1...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Edmonton 7, Nashville 4

Edmonton412—7 First Period_1, Nashville, Ekholm 1 (Granlund, Duchene), 0:34. 2, Edmonton, Kane 3 (Nurse, Draisaitl), 4:14. 3, Edmonton, Kane 4 (Draisaitl, Yamamoto), 7:25. 4, Edmonton, McDavid 10 (Bouchard, Hyman), 7:51. 5, Edmonton, Ryan 1 (Shore, Barrie), 14:58. Second Period_6, Edmonton, McDavid 11 (Draisaitl), 7:26 (pp). 7, Nashville, Johansen 4...
NASHVILLE, TN
Boston 6, Pittsburgh 5

Pittsburgh1400—5 First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Crosby 5, 0:30. 2, Boston, Coyle 4 (Frederic, Greer), 5:19. 3, Boston, Lauko 1 (Foligno), 13:20. Second Period_4, Pittsburgh, Malkin 5 (Joseph, McGinn), 1:47. 5, Pittsburgh, Archibald 2 (Rutta, McGinn), 8:42. 6, Pittsburgh, Rust 4 (Dumoulin, Guentzel), 11:16. 7, Pittsburgh, Rakell 5 (Malkin, Zucker), 11:36. 8, Boston, Marchand 3 (DeBrusk, Lindholm), 12:57 (pp).
PITTSBURGH, PA
N.Y. Islanders 3, Chicago 1

Chicago001—1 First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 5 (Palmieri, Nelson), 17:35 (pp). Penalties_N.Y. Islanders bench, served by Wahlstrom (Interference), 2:56; Cizikas, NYI (Match Penalty), 2:56; Khaira, CHI (Tripping), 11:44; Athanasiou, CHI (Interference), 14:58; Dickinson, CHI (Misconduct), 17:23. Second Period_None. Penalties_Wahlstrom, NYI (Tripping), 16:08; Athanasiou, CHI (Holding Stick), 18:18. Third Period_2,...
CHICAGO, IL
Tampa Bay 4, Ottawa 3

Tampa Bay013—4 First Period_1, Ottawa, Gambrell 1, 5:44. Penalties_Maroon, TB (Fighting), 1:57; Watson, OTT (Fighting), 1:57; Stutzle, OTT (Charging), 6:12; Kelly, OTT (Interference), 19:27. Second Period_2, Tampa Bay, Sergachev 2 (Stamkos, Kucherov), 3:17 (pp). 3, Ottawa, Joseph 1, 12:21 (sh). Penalties_Sanderson, OTT (High Sticking), 1:42; Sergachev, TB (Cross Checking),...
TAMPA, FL
Seattle 5, Calgary 4

Calgary022—4 First Period_1, Seattle, Soucy 1 (Bjorkstrand, Burakovsky), 14:58. Second Period_2, Calgary, Zadorov 2 (Toffoli, Lindholm), 6:28. 3, Calgary, Kadri 5 (Weegar, Tanev), 8:14. 4, Seattle, Geekie 3 (Oleksiak), 13:10. Third Period_5, Calgary, Toffoli 4 (Lindholm), 1:34. 6, Calgary, Lewis 2 (Ritchie), 1:51. 7, Seattle, Sprong 2 (Bjorkstrand, Wennberg),...
SEATTLE, WA
NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Nashville at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Seattle at Calgary, 9 p.m. Florida at...
FLORIDA STATE
Vegas 3, Washington 2

Washington1100—2 First Period_1, Washington, Johansson 3 (Ovechkin, Strome), 3:39 (pp). 2, Vegas, Eichel 5 (Stephenson, Pietrangelo), 18:55 (pp). Penalties_Howden, LV (Slashing), 3:01; Marchessault, LV (Roughing), 16:17; Fehervary, WSH (Boarding), 16:17; Gustafsson, WSH (Holding), 18:22. Second Period_3, Washington, van Riemsdyk 1 (Strome), 1:01. Penalties_None. Third Period_4, Vegas, Carrier 2 (Karlsson,...
WASHINGTON, DC
N.Y. Rangers 1, Philadelphia 0

Overtime_1, N.Y. Rangers, Kreider 4 (Zibanejad), 4:07. Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 7-4-8-0_19. N.Y. Rangers 9-14-7-6_36. Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 3; N.Y. Rangers 0 of 3. Goalies_Philadelphia, Hart 5-0-2 (36 shots-35 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Shesterkin 6-0-2 (19-19). A_17,206 (18,006). T_2:31. Referees_Peter MacDougall, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Dan Kelly.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey 5, Vancouver 2

Vancouver011—2 First Period_1, New Jersey, Hischier 5 (Hughes, Bratt), 4:36 (pp). 2, New Jersey, McLeod 1 (Wood, Bastian), 18:04. Second Period_3, New Jersey, Mercer 4 (Sharangovich), 9:25 (sh). 4, New Jersey, Sharangovich 3 (Marino, Boqvist), 11:37. 5, Vancouver, Horvat 7 (Hughes, Miller), 16:23 (pp). Third Period_6, Vancouver, Horvat 8...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Nashville looks to stop road losing streak, takes on Calgary

Nashville Predators (3-5-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (5-2-0, fifth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators will look to break a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Calgary Flames. Calgary had a 50-21-11 record overall and a 29-11-8 record at home...
NASHVILLE, TN
Anaheim 6, San Jose 5

San Jose2210—5 Anaheim won shootout 2-1 First Period_1, Anaheim, Henrique 1 (Shattenkirk), 5:16. 2, San Jose, Karlsson 7 (Svechnikov, Hertl), 6:18. 3, San Jose, Karlsson 8 (Megna, Sturm), 6:41. 4, Anaheim, Vatrano 4 (Lundestrom, Silfverberg), 10:52. 5, Anaheim, Henrique 2 (Shattenkirk, Zegras), 19:45. Second Period_6, San Jose, Meier 2...
SAN JOSE, CA
Chicago 108, Brooklyn 99

CHICAGO (108) DeRozan 8-21 3-3 20, P.Williams 5-10 2-2 12, Vucevic 3-8 1-2 7, Dosunmu 7-11 2-2 17, LaVine 10-21 4-4 29, Jones Jr. 1-4 2-2 4, Green 0-2 0-0 0, Caruso 1-4 1-2 4, Dragic 4-8 3-4 15. Totals 39-89 18-21 108. BROOKLYN (99) Durant 9-17 12-12 32, O'Neale...
CHICAGO, IL
Buffalo Bills address needs in acquiring RB Hines, S Marlowe

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The AFC-leading Bills refused to stand pat Tuesday at the NFL trade deadline with general manager Brandon Beane filling key needs in Buffalo's offensive backfield and injury depleted secondary. Beane began by adding an established pass-catching dimension in acquiring running back Nyheim Hines in...
BUFFALO, NY
Philadelphia 7, Houston 0

PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-flied out for Hensley in the 9th. LOB_Houston 8, Philadelphia 2. HR_Harper (1), off McCullers Jr.; Bohm (1), off McCullers Jr.; Marsh (1), off McCullers Jr.; Schwarber (1), off McCullers Jr.; Hoskins (1), off McCullers Jr.. RBIs_Harper 2 (2), Bohm (3), Marsh (1), Schwarber 2 (2), Hoskins (1). Runners...
HOUSTON, TX
Phoenix 116, Minnesota 107

Percentages: FG .425, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 13-34, .382 (Edwards 5-10, Towns 3-7, Prince 2-6, Reid 1-2, Russell 1-3, McLaughlin 1-4, McDaniels 0-1, Nowell 0-1). Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Edwards, Gobert, Prince, Towns). Turnovers: 16 (Russell 4, Towns 4, Edwards 3, McDaniels 3, Gobert, Nowell).
MINNESOTA STATE
Wednesday's Transactions

NEW YORK METS — Announced vice president of communications Harold Kaufman to transition into a communications consulting role. SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Signed G Jordan Hall to a rest-of-season contract. FOOTBALL. National Football League. ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Kamu Grugier-Hill to the active roster. Waived K Rodrigo...
MAINE STATE
Blues bring 5-game losing streak into matchup with the Islanders

New York Islanders (5-4-0, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (3-5-0, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues will try to break their five-game slide when they take on the New York Islanders. St. Louis had a 49-22-11 record overall and a 28-14-5...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Today in Sports History-Week Ahead, Oct. 28-Nov. 3

1913 — Notre Dame meets Army for the first time and comes away with a 35-13 win behind Gus Dorias’ 14-of-17 passing for 243 yards. 1938 — George Woolf, riding for regular jockey Red Pollard, leads Seabiscuit to a four-length victory over the heavily favored U.S. Triple Crown champion, War Admiral, in the Pimlico Special match race at Baltimore. A crowd of 40,000 spectators turn out for the winner-take-all match race with a purse of $15,000.
OREGON STATE
Kucherov scores late in 3rd, Lightning beat Senators 4-3

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov had a goal and two assists, and the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied to beat the Ottawa Senators 4-3 on Tuesday night. Tampa Bay went ahead to stay when Kucherov scored from the low right circle with 2:30 remaining off a cross-ice pass by Mikhail Sergachev.
TAMPA, FL

