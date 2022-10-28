Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 4, Montreal 1
Second Period_1, Minnesota, Shaw 2 (Eriksson Ek), 1:09. 2, Minnesota, Kaprizov 7 (Eriksson Ek, Boldy), 3:29 (pp). 3, Minnesota, Kaprizov 8 (Jost, Rossi), 14:55. Third Period_4, Montreal, Suzuki 5 (Wideman, Dach), 13:30 (pp). 5, Minnesota, Boldy 6 (Dewar, Spurgeon), 16:52 (en). Shots on Goal_Montreal 15-12-8_35. Minnesota 7-19-5_31. Power-play opportunities_Montreal 1...
Porterville Recorder
Edmonton 7, Nashville 4
Edmonton412—7 First Period_1, Nashville, Ekholm 1 (Granlund, Duchene), 0:34. 2, Edmonton, Kane 3 (Nurse, Draisaitl), 4:14. 3, Edmonton, Kane 4 (Draisaitl, Yamamoto), 7:25. 4, Edmonton, McDavid 10 (Bouchard, Hyman), 7:51. 5, Edmonton, Ryan 1 (Shore, Barrie), 14:58. Second Period_6, Edmonton, McDavid 11 (Draisaitl), 7:26 (pp). 7, Nashville, Johansen 4...
Porterville Recorder
Boston 6, Pittsburgh 5
Pittsburgh1400—5 First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Crosby 5, 0:30. 2, Boston, Coyle 4 (Frederic, Greer), 5:19. 3, Boston, Lauko 1 (Foligno), 13:20. Second Period_4, Pittsburgh, Malkin 5 (Joseph, McGinn), 1:47. 5, Pittsburgh, Archibald 2 (Rutta, McGinn), 8:42. 6, Pittsburgh, Rust 4 (Dumoulin, Guentzel), 11:16. 7, Pittsburgh, Rakell 5 (Malkin, Zucker), 11:36. 8, Boston, Marchand 3 (DeBrusk, Lindholm), 12:57 (pp).
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Islanders 3, Chicago 1
Chicago001—1 First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 5 (Palmieri, Nelson), 17:35 (pp). Penalties_N.Y. Islanders bench, served by Wahlstrom (Interference), 2:56; Cizikas, NYI (Match Penalty), 2:56; Khaira, CHI (Tripping), 11:44; Athanasiou, CHI (Interference), 14:58; Dickinson, CHI (Misconduct), 17:23. Second Period_None. Penalties_Wahlstrom, NYI (Tripping), 16:08; Athanasiou, CHI (Holding Stick), 18:18. Third Period_2,...
Porterville Recorder
Tampa Bay 4, Ottawa 3
Tampa Bay013—4 First Period_1, Ottawa, Gambrell 1, 5:44. Penalties_Maroon, TB (Fighting), 1:57; Watson, OTT (Fighting), 1:57; Stutzle, OTT (Charging), 6:12; Kelly, OTT (Interference), 19:27. Second Period_2, Tampa Bay, Sergachev 2 (Stamkos, Kucherov), 3:17 (pp). 3, Ottawa, Joseph 1, 12:21 (sh). Penalties_Sanderson, OTT (High Sticking), 1:42; Sergachev, TB (Cross Checking),...
Porterville Recorder
Seattle 5, Calgary 4
Calgary022—4 First Period_1, Seattle, Soucy 1 (Bjorkstrand, Burakovsky), 14:58. Second Period_2, Calgary, Zadorov 2 (Toffoli, Lindholm), 6:28. 3, Calgary, Kadri 5 (Weegar, Tanev), 8:14. 4, Seattle, Geekie 3 (Oleksiak), 13:10. Third Period_5, Calgary, Toffoli 4 (Lindholm), 1:34. 6, Calgary, Lewis 2 (Ritchie), 1:51. 7, Seattle, Sprong 2 (Bjorkstrand, Wennberg),...
Porterville Recorder
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Nashville at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Seattle at Calgary, 9 p.m. Florida at...
Porterville Recorder
Vegas 3, Washington 2
Washington1100—2 First Period_1, Washington, Johansson 3 (Ovechkin, Strome), 3:39 (pp). 2, Vegas, Eichel 5 (Stephenson, Pietrangelo), 18:55 (pp). Penalties_Howden, LV (Slashing), 3:01; Marchessault, LV (Roughing), 16:17; Fehervary, WSH (Boarding), 16:17; Gustafsson, WSH (Holding), 18:22. Second Period_3, Washington, van Riemsdyk 1 (Strome), 1:01. Penalties_None. Third Period_4, Vegas, Carrier 2 (Karlsson,...
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Rangers 1, Philadelphia 0
Overtime_1, N.Y. Rangers, Kreider 4 (Zibanejad), 4:07. Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 7-4-8-0_19. N.Y. Rangers 9-14-7-6_36. Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 3; N.Y. Rangers 0 of 3. Goalies_Philadelphia, Hart 5-0-2 (36 shots-35 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Shesterkin 6-0-2 (19-19). A_17,206 (18,006). T_2:31. Referees_Peter MacDougall, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Dan Kelly.
Porterville Recorder
New Jersey 5, Vancouver 2
Vancouver011—2 First Period_1, New Jersey, Hischier 5 (Hughes, Bratt), 4:36 (pp). 2, New Jersey, McLeod 1 (Wood, Bastian), 18:04. Second Period_3, New Jersey, Mercer 4 (Sharangovich), 9:25 (sh). 4, New Jersey, Sharangovich 3 (Marino, Boqvist), 11:37. 5, Vancouver, Horvat 7 (Hughes, Miller), 16:23 (pp). Third Period_6, Vancouver, Horvat 8...
Porterville Recorder
Nashville looks to stop road losing streak, takes on Calgary
Nashville Predators (3-5-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (5-2-0, fifth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators will look to break a three-game road losing streak when they take on the Calgary Flames. Calgary had a 50-21-11 record overall and a 29-11-8 record at home...
Porterville Recorder
Anaheim 6, San Jose 5
San Jose2210—5 Anaheim won shootout 2-1 First Period_1, Anaheim, Henrique 1 (Shattenkirk), 5:16. 2, San Jose, Karlsson 7 (Svechnikov, Hertl), 6:18. 3, San Jose, Karlsson 8 (Megna, Sturm), 6:41. 4, Anaheim, Vatrano 4 (Lundestrom, Silfverberg), 10:52. 5, Anaheim, Henrique 2 (Shattenkirk, Zegras), 19:45. Second Period_6, San Jose, Meier 2...
Porterville Recorder
Chicago 108, Brooklyn 99
CHICAGO (108) DeRozan 8-21 3-3 20, P.Williams 5-10 2-2 12, Vucevic 3-8 1-2 7, Dosunmu 7-11 2-2 17, LaVine 10-21 4-4 29, Jones Jr. 1-4 2-2 4, Green 0-2 0-0 0, Caruso 1-4 1-2 4, Dragic 4-8 3-4 15. Totals 39-89 18-21 108. BROOKLYN (99) Durant 9-17 12-12 32, O'Neale...
Porterville Recorder
Buffalo Bills address needs in acquiring RB Hines, S Marlowe
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The AFC-leading Bills refused to stand pat Tuesday at the NFL trade deadline with general manager Brandon Beane filling key needs in Buffalo's offensive backfield and injury depleted secondary. Beane began by adding an established pass-catching dimension in acquiring running back Nyheim Hines in...
Porterville Recorder
Philadelphia 7, Houston 0
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-flied out for Hensley in the 9th. LOB_Houston 8, Philadelphia 2. HR_Harper (1), off McCullers Jr.; Bohm (1), off McCullers Jr.; Marsh (1), off McCullers Jr.; Schwarber (1), off McCullers Jr.; Hoskins (1), off McCullers Jr.. RBIs_Harper 2 (2), Bohm (3), Marsh (1), Schwarber 2 (2), Hoskins (1). Runners...
Porterville Recorder
Phoenix 116, Minnesota 107
Percentages: FG .425, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 13-34, .382 (Edwards 5-10, Towns 3-7, Prince 2-6, Reid 1-2, Russell 1-3, McLaughlin 1-4, McDaniels 0-1, Nowell 0-1). Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Edwards, Gobert, Prince, Towns). Turnovers: 16 (Russell 4, Towns 4, Edwards 3, McDaniels 3, Gobert, Nowell).
Porterville Recorder
Wednesday's Transactions
NEW YORK METS — Announced vice president of communications Harold Kaufman to transition into a communications consulting role. SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Signed G Jordan Hall to a rest-of-season contract. FOOTBALL. National Football League. ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Kamu Grugier-Hill to the active roster. Waived K Rodrigo...
Porterville Recorder
Blues bring 5-game losing streak into matchup with the Islanders
New York Islanders (5-4-0, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (3-5-0, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues will try to break their five-game slide when they take on the New York Islanders. St. Louis had a 49-22-11 record overall and a 28-14-5...
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Week Ahead, Oct. 28-Nov. 3
1913 — Notre Dame meets Army for the first time and comes away with a 35-13 win behind Gus Dorias’ 14-of-17 passing for 243 yards. 1938 — George Woolf, riding for regular jockey Red Pollard, leads Seabiscuit to a four-length victory over the heavily favored U.S. Triple Crown champion, War Admiral, in the Pimlico Special match race at Baltimore. A crowd of 40,000 spectators turn out for the winner-take-all match race with a purse of $15,000.
Porterville Recorder
Kucherov scores late in 3rd, Lightning beat Senators 4-3
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov had a goal and two assists, and the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied to beat the Ottawa Senators 4-3 on Tuesday night. Tampa Bay went ahead to stay when Kucherov scored from the low right circle with 2:30 remaining off a cross-ice pass by Mikhail Sergachev.
Comments / 0