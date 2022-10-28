Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tiffin Indian Cuisine opens 10th location in MalvernMarilyn JohnsonMalvern, PA
Opinion: More Policing Will Only Sour The Relationship Between Drexel University Students and Philadelphia ResidentsCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
What If Bryce Harper Had Signed With The Yankees?IBWAAWashington, PA
Opinion: Why Some Homicides Get More Media Coverage Than OthersCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
No word on a trial date for Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
Porterville Recorder
Arizona 3, Florida 1
Arizona012—3 First Period_None. Penalties_Lundell, FLA (Hooking), 5:06; Bennett, FLA (Interference), 14:47; Fischer, ARI (Interference), 19:10; Bennett, FLA (Cross Checking), 19:54; Stecher, ARI (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 19:54. Second Period_1, Florida, White 3 (Bennett, Mahura), 8:24. 2, Arizona, Crouse 4 (Guenther, Maccelli), 13:47 (pp). Penalties_Fischer, ARI (Tripping), 4:42; Carlsson, FLA (Hooking), 12:16;...
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 4, Montreal 1
Minnesota031—4 First Period_None. Penalties_None. Second Period_1, Minnesota, Shaw 2 (Eriksson Ek), 1:09. 2, Minnesota, Kaprizov 7 (Eriksson Ek, Boldy), 3:29 (pp). 3, Minnesota, Kaprizov 8 (Jost, Rossi), 14:55. Penalties_Armia, MTL (Interference), 2:37; Slafkovsky, MTL (Tripping), 4:22; Boldy, MIN (Holding), 8:50; Montreal bench, served by Caufield (Delay of Game), 14:55.
Porterville Recorder
Boston 6, Pittsburgh 5
Pittsburgh1400—5 First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Crosby 5, 0:30. 2, Boston, Coyle 4 (Frederic, Greer), 5:19. 3, Boston, Lauko 1 (Foligno), 13:20. Penalties_Carlo, BOS (Interference), 14:29; Pettersson, PIT (High Sticking), 16:32; Pastrnak, BOS (Interference), 17:56. Second Period_4, Pittsburgh, Malkin 5 (Joseph, McGinn), 1:47. 5, Pittsburgh, Archibald 2 (Rutta, McGinn), 8:42. 6,...
Porterville Recorder
Philadelphia 7, Houston 0
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-flied out for Hensley in the 9th. LOB_Houston 8, Philadelphia 2. HR_Harper (1), off McCullers Jr.; Bohm (1), off McCullers Jr.; Marsh (1), off McCullers Jr.; Schwarber (1), off McCullers Jr.; Hoskins (1), off McCullers Jr.. RBIs_Harper 2 (2), Bohm (3), Marsh (1), Schwarber 2 (2), Hoskins (1). Runners...
Porterville Recorder
Tampa Bay 4, Ottawa 3
Tampa Bay013—4 First Period_1, Ottawa, Gambrell 1, 5:44. Penalties_Maroon, TB (Fighting), 1:57; Watson, OTT (Fighting), 1:57; Stutzle, OTT (Charging), 6:12; Kelly, OTT (Interference), 19:27. Second Period_2, Tampa Bay, Sergachev 2 (Stamkos, Kucherov), 3:17 (pp). 3, Ottawa, Joseph 1, 12:21 (sh). Penalties_Sanderson, OTT (High Sticking), 1:42; Sergachev, TB (Cross Checking),...
Porterville Recorder
Vegas 3, Washington 2
Washington1100—2 First Period_1, Washington, Johansson 3 (Ovechkin, Strome), 3:39 (pp). 2, Vegas, Eichel 5 (Stephenson, Pietrangelo), 18:55 (pp). Penalties_Howden, LV (Slashing), 3:01; Marchessault, LV (Roughing), 16:17; Fehervary, WSH (Boarding), 16:17; Gustafsson, WSH (Holding), 18:22. Second Period_3, Washington, van Riemsdyk 1 (Strome), 1:01. Penalties_None. Third Period_4, Vegas, Carrier 2 (Karlsson,...
Porterville Recorder
New Jersey 5, Vancouver 2
Vancouver011—2 First Period_1, New Jersey, Hischier 5 (Hughes, Bratt), 4:36 (pp). 2, New Jersey, McLeod 1 (Wood, Bastian), 18:04. Penalties_Pearson, VAN (Hooking), 4:28; Severson, NJ (Holding), 9:30. Second Period_3, New Jersey, Mercer 4 (Sharangovich), 9:25 (sh). 4, New Jersey, Sharangovich 3 (Marino, Boqvist), 11:37. 5, Vancouver, Horvat 7 (Hughes,...
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Islanders 3, Chicago 1
Chicago001—1 First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 5 (Palmieri, Nelson), 17:35 (pp). Penalties_N.Y. Islanders bench, served by Wahlstrom (Interference), 2:56; Cizikas, NYI (Match Penalty), 2:56; Khaira, CHI (Tripping), 11:44; Athanasiou, CHI (Interference), 14:58; Dickinson, CHI (Misconduct), 17:23. Second Period_None. Penalties_Wahlstrom, NYI (Tripping), 16:08; Athanasiou, CHI (Holding Stick), 18:18. Third Period_2,...
Porterville Recorder
Edmonton 7, Nashville 4
Edmonton412—7 First Period_1, Nashville, Ekholm 1 (Granlund, Duchene), 0:34. 2, Edmonton, Kane 3 (Nurse, Draisaitl), 4:14. 3, Edmonton, Kane 4 (Draisaitl, Yamamoto), 7:25. 4, Edmonton, McDavid 10 (Bouchard, Hyman), 7:51. 5, Edmonton, Ryan 1 (Shore, Barrie), 14:58. Second Period_6, Edmonton, McDavid 11 (Draisaitl), 7:26 (pp). 7, Nashville, Johansen 4...
Porterville Recorder
Dallas 5, Los Angeles 2
Dallas140—5 First Period_1, Dallas, Hintz 4 (Robertson, Benn), 6:49 (pp). Second Period_2, Los Angeles, Fiala 3 (Grundstrom, Doughty), 5:21. 3, Dallas, Robertson 5 (Heiskanen, Hintz), 9:01 (pp). 4, Dallas, Seguin 3 (Heiskanen, Gurianov), 10:17. 5, Dallas, Hintz 5, 10:31. 6, Los Angeles, Kaliyev 4 (Arvidsson, Danault), 14:37 (pp). 7, Dallas, Pavelski 5 (Robertson, Benn), 18:37 (pp).
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Week Ahead, Oct. 28-Nov. 3
1913 — Notre Dame meets Army for the first time and comes away with a 35-13 win behind Gus Dorias’ 14-of-17 passing for 243 yards. 1938 — George Woolf, riding for regular jockey Red Pollard, leads Seabiscuit to a four-length victory over the heavily favored U.S. Triple Crown champion, War Admiral, in the Pimlico Special match race at Baltimore. A crowd of 40,000 spectators turn out for the winner-take-all match race with a purse of $15,000.
Porterville Recorder
Wednesday's Transactions
NEW YORK METS — Announced vice president of communications Harold Kaufman to transition into a communications consulting role. SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Signed G Jordan Hall to a rest-of-season contract. FOOTBALL. National Football League. ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Kamu Grugier-Hill to the active roster. Waived K Rodrigo...
Porterville Recorder
Oklahoma City 116, Orlando 108
ORLANDO (108) Banchero 6-13 3-3 15, Bol 4-6 4-4 13, Carter Jr. 10-15 8-8 30, F.Wagner 8-18 3-3 20, Ross 0-0 0-0 0, Okeke 2-3 0-0 6, Bamba 1-4 0-0 2, Hampton 4-7 0-0 10, Houstan 1-5 0-0 3, K.Harris 0-2 0-0 0, Suggs 3-14 2-2 9. Totals 39-87 20-20 108.
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Rice 1st in NFL to 1,000 receptions
1899 — Jim Jeffries beats Sailor Tom Sharkey to retain the world heavyweight title after referee George Siler stops the fight in the 25th round at the Greater New York Athletic Club. 1934 — Lou Gehrig wins the American League Triple Crown after hitting .363 with 49 HR, and...
Porterville Recorder
World Series: Phils hammering away at home, lead Astros 2-1
Bryce Harper and the hammering Philadelphia Phillies clearly are enjoying a home-field edge at Citizens Bank Park. More like a homer field advantage. Harper started the Phillies' World Series record-tying barrage of five home runs Tuesday night in a 7-0 romp over the Houston Astros for a 2-1 lead. The...
NFL: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys
Oct 2, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder on the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
