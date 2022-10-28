Read full article on original website
10 DIY Crafts Using Shovels
This roundup is all about shovels, who would have thought so many different things can be made using them? Some of these crafts use plastic shovels from the Dollar store but you can use metal garden shovels and upcycled thrift store shovels too. As most of these tutorials are for making your shovel look old, recycled shovels with rust on them would be perfect!
3D Fall Wreath Layout
Wow, check out all the amazing depth and dimension on this Fall Wreath Layout from Emilie! She used new pre-cut die shapes in flowers and leaves from Simple Stories folding and curling them to give them realistic shapes. She also added enamel dots and buttons in many of the centers for added texture. She then used all her florals to create a wonderful wreath shape on her layout.
Easy To Make Christmas Santa Nutter Butter Cookies
Santa Nutter Butters are the cutest little Christmas cookie to make this holiday season. They are a great project for older kids who may feel they are too grown up for cookie decorating, but these cookies are a piece of art, adorable and cute and full of character. These cookies are great for taking as hostess gifts, or to office parties or share a plates. There really is something fun and festive about eating holiday-themed Christmas cookies.
Floral Embossed Christmas Cards 3 Ways
Michelle used the Holiday Floral Swag Embossing Folder from Spellbinders to create 3 totally different cards for Christmas. On one card she embossed on white cardstock, leaving it plain for a white on white card, on another she ink blended in green to help the design stand out and on the other she added gold ink on black cardstock for a bold, elegant design.
Bowl Cozy Sewing Tutorial
If you love a hot bowl of soup but not burning your fingers, you need a bowl cozy. Just sit the bowl inside the bowl cozy and your hands are protected from the hot dish. It’s easy to sew a bowl cozy and they make great gifts! Heather Handmade has a tutorial showing how to make them. Go to Heather Handmade for the sewing tutorial.
Happy Halloween!
I want to wish all of our readers a very Happy Halloween! Hope you have a fun day!. Process video for this layout on is on my personal blog.
Hexagon Embroidery Sampler Pattern
Here is a perfect way to learn or improve your embroidery stitching. StitchDoodles has this awesome free pattern. With over 35 different stitches, you will be ready to tackle any pattern once you have finished this pretty project. Choose your favorite background fabric and embroidery floss and get stitching. I...
Bear Ears Beanie Hat Knit Pattern
Our bear ears hat knitting pattern is perfect for making handmade gifts for your loved ones, young and old. Made using worsted-weight yarn and U.S. size 6 /4mm 16″ circular needles for the brim. 7 /4.5mm, 16″ long for the body and 7/ 4.5mm double pointed needles for the decrease.
Feather Matching Game for Toddlers
There are so many fun ways to use turkeys in learning activities and crafts this time of year. This turkey feather matching game from Toddler Approved is great for little ones learning colors, and you can add a treasure hunting component to it, too. It’s relatively low-prep, though you will...
